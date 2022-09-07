Read full article on original website
Bay County Correctional Facility facing correctional officer shortage
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida’s prisons are dealing with a corrections officer crisis, they’re aren’t enough of them. The Bay County Correctional Facility is offering incentives to fill its open positions. “It is not just exclusive to the Bay Correctional Facility,” Warden Jesse Williams said. “The field of corrections nationwide has been dealing with […]
News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Bully
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Bully, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week!. This sweet french bulldog dachshund mix is two years old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal...
Dead, poor, and alone: what happens to unclaimed and indigent bodies in Bay County?
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Most hope when they die, they’ll be memorialized at a service, surrounded by grieving loved ones. But that isn’t the case for everyone. Every year in Bay County, dozens of bodies go unclaimed. “Some people are either unclaimed because they don’t have any...
Chipley water facts to sip on
Chipley residents probably don’t think of how much water is being used throughout the city when they turn on a faucet or start the laundry. The city knows hundreds of thousands of gallons are used daily. According to City of Chipley Utilities Director Jimmy Cook, customers city-wide use 606,000...
Investigation underway after student makes hit list at Florida school
A criminal investigation is underway after a student wrote a "hit list" with the names of other students on a whiteboard at Mosley High School, school officials confirmed Tuesday.
Local non-profits work to revitalize Downtown Blountstown
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Heading up State Road 20, you drive right through Main Street Blountstown. While some buildings surely have some fixing up to do, there’s a charm to the area that locals are working hard to bring to light. “We are a hidden gem is what I...
Florida man arrested, charged with hit & run, driving with suspended license
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man after leading deputies on a 10-minute chase in the Holt area early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. According to the post, 36-year-old Jesse Nixon of Crestview was charged with the following: charged with hit and […]
BCSO: Alert about using location to find stolen devices
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff’s officials sent out an alert Friday to warn people about a potential issue with using location tracking on their electronic devices. Deputies warned people against taking the law into their own hands. They say they’ve seen an increase in cases of property owners trying to reclaim stolen property fitted […]
School Resource Deputy saves student from choking
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - School Resource Deputy Trenton VanCleve plays a pivotal role in keeping students safe at Seacoast Collegiate High School in Walton County. “Most of the time the kids are just outside during class changes or during lunch,” Seacoast Collegiate High School Principal Scott O’Prey said. “He’s always right there.”
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Front Beach Road
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A pedestrian is injured after a traffic accident on Front Beach Road. Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies said it happened around 8:30 Friday morning at the intersection of Front Beach Road and Cauley Avenue. We’re told a man was injured after being hit by...
Man bikes into on-coming traffic, circles deputy car on Okaloosa Island
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Woods Brown, 46, on Okaloosa Island Wednesday night. According to the arrest report, drivers saw Brown riding a bike around the streets causing problems on HWY 98. OCSO said Brown was peddling west into the eastbound lanes of Miracle Strip Parkway at […]
JAIL Report for September 8, 2022
Morris Henderson, 47, Grand Ridge, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Stephen Davis, 37, Sebring, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Raven McClure, 30, Grand Ridge, Florida: Hold for Calhoun County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Amanda Heiting, 30, Marianna, Florida: Hold for...
WCSO warns residents of scam callers
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Phone scammers are continuing to target Walton County residents. Authorities are reporting an increase of scammers pretending to be law enforcement officers, asking innocent people for money. There are signs to know if you are being scammed. “It’s a very elaborate and clever scheme where people call the phone and […]
1st APPEARANCE for September 9, 2022
Morris Henderson: Failure to appear- bond revoked, no bond. Stephen Davis: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. Raven McClure: Hold for Calhoun County- no bond. Amanda Heiting: Hold for Calhoun County- no bond. Daniel Quincey: Possession of methamphetamines- $10,000 bond, violation of state probation- 10-day hold. Brian Beauchamp: Sale...
Dothan capital murder suspect apprehended in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fl (WDHN) — A fugitive wanted for capital murder in Dothan was apprehended this afternoon, September 7, in Callaway, FL by a joint unit task force. The U.S Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, comprised of officers from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Panama City Police Department, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and Customs and Border Protection, received word from law enforcement in Dothan, Alabama, that fugitive Mekhi Telfair, age 24, was possibly in Bay County.
Enough fentanyl to kill every Fort Walton Beach resident found with search warrant
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl after Okaloosa County authorities conducted a search warrant Thursday. Detectives with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department Street Crimes Unit and an Okaloosa County Special Response Team executed the search warrant at a home on Deluna Rd SW.
Fugitive wanted for Capital Murder arrested in Bay County
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fugitive wanted in Dothan, Alabama for Capital Murder was arrested Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex in Callaway. The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, which included officers from Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Panama City Police Department, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and Customs and Border Protection, received a report from law enforcement in Dothan that the fugitive, Mekhi Telfair, 24, was possibly in Bay County.
Local drug bust results in five arrests
Pictured: Drugs confiscated in last weekend’s local drug bust included 3,800 suspected fentanyl pills, 7.5 pounds of marijuana, and more. Following up on a previous investigation, at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Friday, September 2nd, Seminole County Sheriff Officers, assisted by the GBI, executed a search warrant on Pugh Avenue in Donalsonville. Law enforcement officers recovered over 3,800 suspected fentanyl pills, 7.5 pounds of marijuana, other drugs, and a firearm.
UPDATE: All roads reopened, officials asking for help in finding vehicle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 5:06 P.M.: The northbound lane of State Road 69 has reopened. FHP officials are currently on the lookout for a black Peterbilt Tractor pulling a lowboy style trailer with a skid steer or other large piece of equipment. Officials believe that this tractor could be their suspect vehicle.
Wreck shuts down Interstate 10 in Jackson County
UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. Interstate 10 was reopened at 3:30 p.m. JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Interstate 10 was shut down Thursday afternoon at State Road 69 after a vehicle collided with the overpass, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said they were concerned about the integrity of the overpass and are detouring traffic in […]
