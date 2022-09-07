ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, FL

WMBB

Bay County Correctional Facility facing correctional officer shortage

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida’s prisons are dealing with a corrections officer crisis, they’re aren’t enough of them. The Bay County Correctional Facility is offering incentives to fill its open positions. “It is not just exclusive to the Bay Correctional Facility,” Warden Jesse Williams said. “The field of corrections nationwide has been dealing with […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Bully

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Bully, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week!. This sweet french bulldog dachshund mix is two years old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal...
PANAMA CITY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Chipley water facts to sip on

Chipley residents probably don’t think of how much water is being used throughout the city when they turn on a faucet or start the laundry. The city knows hundreds of thousands of gallons are used daily. According to City of Chipley Utilities Director Jimmy Cook, customers city-wide use 606,000...
CHIPLEY, FL
County
Washington County, FL
Government
State
Washington State
Chipley, FL
Government
Local
Florida Health
City
Chipley, FL
Local
Florida Government
WJHG-TV

Local non-profits work to revitalize Downtown Blountstown

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Heading up State Road 20, you drive right through Main Street Blountstown. While some buildings surely have some fixing up to do, there’s a charm to the area that locals are working hard to bring to light. “We are a hidden gem is what I...
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
WMBB

BCSO: Alert about using location to find stolen devices

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff’s officials sent out an alert Friday to warn people about a potential issue with using location tracking on their electronic devices. Deputies warned people against taking the law into their own hands. They say they’ve seen an increase in cases of property owners trying to reclaim stolen property fitted […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

School Resource Deputy saves student from choking

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - School Resource Deputy Trenton VanCleve plays a pivotal role in keeping students safe at Seacoast Collegiate High School in Walton County. “Most of the time the kids are just outside during class changes or during lunch,” Seacoast Collegiate High School Principal Scott O’Prey said. “He’s always right there.”
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Front Beach Road

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A pedestrian is injured after a traffic accident on Front Beach Road. Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies said it happened around 8:30 Friday morning at the intersection of Front Beach Road and Cauley Avenue. We’re told a man was injured after being hit by...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for September 8, 2022

Morris Henderson, 47, Grand Ridge, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Stephen Davis, 37, Sebring, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Raven McClure, 30, Grand Ridge, Florida: Hold for Calhoun County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Amanda Heiting, 30, Marianna, Florida: Hold for...
GRAND RIDGE, FL
WMBB

WCSO warns residents of scam callers

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Phone scammers are continuing to target Walton County residents. Authorities are reporting an increase of scammers pretending to be law enforcement officers, asking innocent people for money. There are signs to know if you are being scammed. “It’s a very elaborate and clever scheme where people call the phone and […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

1st APPEARANCE for September 9, 2022

Morris Henderson: Failure to appear- bond revoked, no bond. Stephen Davis: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. Raven McClure: Hold for Calhoun County- no bond. Amanda Heiting: Hold for Calhoun County- no bond. Daniel Quincey: Possession of methamphetamines- $10,000 bond, violation of state probation- 10-day hold. Brian Beauchamp: Sale...
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Dothan capital murder suspect apprehended in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fl (WDHN) — A fugitive wanted for capital murder in Dothan was apprehended this afternoon, September 7, in Callaway, FL by a joint unit task force. The U.S Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, comprised of officers from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Panama City Police Department, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and Customs and Border Protection, received word from law enforcement in Dothan, Alabama, that fugitive Mekhi Telfair, age 24, was possibly in Bay County.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Fugitive wanted for Capital Murder arrested in Bay County

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fugitive wanted in Dothan, Alabama for Capital Murder was arrested Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex in Callaway. The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, which included officers from Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Panama City Police Department, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and Customs and Border Protection, received a report from law enforcement in Dothan that the fugitive, Mekhi Telfair, 24, was possibly in Bay County.
BAY COUNTY, FL
donalsonvillenews.com

Local drug bust results in five arrests

Pictured: Drugs confiscated in last weekend’s local drug bust included 3,800 suspected fentanyl pills, 7.5 pounds of marijuana, and more. Following up on a previous investigation, at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Friday, September 2nd, Seminole County Sheriff Officers, assisted by the GBI, executed a search warrant on Pugh Avenue in Donalsonville. Law enforcement officers recovered over 3,800 suspected fentanyl pills, 7.5 pounds of marijuana, other drugs, and a firearm.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, GA
WJHG-TV

UPDATE: All roads reopened, officials asking for help in finding vehicle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 5:06 P.M.: The northbound lane of State Road 69 has reopened. FHP officials are currently on the lookout for a black Peterbilt Tractor pulling a lowboy style trailer with a skid steer or other large piece of equipment. Officials believe that this tractor could be their suspect vehicle.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Wreck shuts down Interstate 10 in Jackson County

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. Interstate 10 was reopened at 3:30 p.m. JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Interstate 10 was shut down Thursday afternoon at State Road 69 after a vehicle collided with the overpass, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said they were concerned about the integrity of the overpass and are detouring traffic in […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

