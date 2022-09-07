Read full article on original website
Related
Toronto Review: Rian Johnson’s ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’
It beggars belief that what started out as an idle thought — to continue the adventures of detective Benoit Blanc, the world’s “greatest detective” — has resulted not in just the inevitable franchise placeholder but one of the most exciting, funny and downright enjoyable movies of the year. Shrewdly cast, it boasts one of the most brilliant screenplays of the year, not just in terms of its exquisite, laugh-out-loud dialogue and satirical barbs at pop culture but in the meticulous, meta plotting of a traditional whodunnit that keeps the mind ticking over from start to finish. Unusually for a recent...
NPR
'10 Things I Hate About You' and other gems inspired by classics in the public domain
NIKOLAI LEON: (As Christopher Robin) We should be close now. PAULA COIZ: (As Mary) We're not going to find them. LEON: (As Christopher Robin) We will. Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore - we were friends for many years, and they're out there. SIMON: That's the trailer for an upcoming movie called "Winnie...
NPR
For decades, the media struggled to capture Queen Elizabeth II
"I didn't get a picture of her. I was so mesmerized." When I stood on the street outside Westminster Abbey in 2011, wedged into a crowd watching the arrivals and departures at the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, smartphones and digital cameras were everywhere. People held them up to take pictures of nothing, of everything. Of the horses, the carriages, the other people, and the waving Will and Kate pennants. They struggled to get their cameras positioned so they weren't blocked by other people's cameras. Were they tall enough, could they bend enough, could they reach far enough to get the shot?
NPR
Ling Ma on Bliss Montage, her new book of short stories
NPR's Scott Simon speaks to author Ling Ma about "Bliss Montage," her new collection of surrealistic short stories. You turn the pages of "Bliss Montage," Ling Ma's new book of short stories, and find the world you thought you knew shaken up and rearranged. A woman lives in a Los Angeles house that's stocked with 100 of her former boyfriends. There's a recreational drug called "G" that makes people invisible, which seems fun at first, but winds up concealing other problems. A Yeti not only comes to life but splashes on Old Spice and lights up American Spirit cigarettes. Not what you'd expect from a figure from Himalayan folklore, now is it? "Bliss Montage" is a collection of short stories told with what's become her signature sting of wit and satire by Ling Ma, author of the highly acclaimed novel "Severance." And she joins us now.
RELATED PEOPLE
NPR
When kids yell 'Alexa, play poop,' you'll hear these songs
You might want to make sure Alexa is out of earshot for this next story. You can say basically anything to a smart speaker. You can tell it to set an alarm. AUTOMATED VOICE: Alarm set for 8:30 a.m. tomorrow. SHAPIRO: You can ask her what the weather will be.
‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’ Bonus Episode: The Cast Watch Season 3 With Their Mothers
I Love a Mama's Boy is back with a bonus episode. The mothers and sons watch the season together. Here's what they had to say.
NPR
Roxy Music's Phil Manzanera on the band's 50th anniversary and upcoming world tour
ROXY MUSIC: (Singing) Oh, catch that buzz. Love is the drug I'm thinking of. Oh... SIMON: The band has just one Top-40 hit, "Love Is The Drug," but its music is considered essential in the history of rock connoisseurs - witty, lyrical, innovative and remarkably danceable. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, and we are joined now by its lead guitarist, Phil Manzanera.
NPR
Jann Wenner's new memoir chronicles his life as co-founder of Rolling Stone magazine
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Jann Wenner, whose memoir "Like a Rolling Stone" chronicles his life as the co-founder of Rolling Stone magazine. Before things went viral, there was another sign of fame - 1972, "Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show" saying... (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THE COVER OF ROLLING STONE")
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
Oliver Sim of 'The xx' is telling his own story with his first solo album
Sim has been a member of the band since he was 15. Now he's making his solo debut with "Hideous Bastard." And finally today, we're going to listen to a new album that dropped this week. You may not know the name Oliver Sim, but he's the bassist for the band The xx. And now he's telling his own story with his first solo album - and language alert here - "Hideous Bastard."
Comments / 0