killeenisd.org
Freedom Walk 2022 Honors Heroes
Remembering a tragic day and honoring the heroes it inspired, the Killeen community on Friday told its stories and urged a new generation to stand fast and to stand together. Two days before the 21st anniversary of 9/11, Killeen ISD hosted the 16th Annual Freedom Walk at Ellison High School.
KWTX
Homecoming mums made by McGregor students raise big money for FFA
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas students at one school will be wearing mums and garters made by fellow students for Homecoming this week thanks to a successful fundraiser by a local FFA chapter and hard work by floral design students. This is the second year McGregor High School FFA...
killeenisd.org
Parents are Partners, High Schools Host Open House
Parent support does not stop at the high school level even though the students are older and hopefully more responsible than their elementary and middle school peers. Killeen ISD’s high schools hosted open house Tuesday evening, drawing a crowd of curious parents and family members. The annual high school...
KWTX
Gatesville veteran patrols school hallways for safety through new program
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Left to right and everywhere in between there’s someone new keeping an eye on Gatesville ISD. “”I’m just looking for anything suspicious,” Adam Fitzer said. “Anything that would seem out of the ordinary.”. He’s not a teacher or administrator. No Fitzer...
Texas school district adopts Guardian Program, staff members are armed
The district says this is one of many measures they added to the district to ensure staff and students stay safe in case an intruder comes into the campus.
Some Central Texas dentists to offer free care this Saturday
Saturday is Free Dentistry Day with clinics participating right in Central Texas and offering cleanings, fillings, and extractions to patients.
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove shatters record with Peanut Butter Bowl
From August 1st to August 26th donations in the form of peanut butter were collected throughout the city by the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs football team and on Saturday, the donations were added up. With 70 Texas high schools participating in the Peanut Butter Bowl, Copperas Cove set a record for...
Killeen, Texas Come Out And Enjoy The Second Annual Fall Festival
I love seeing the Killeen, Texas community come together in a positive way to party and welcome the fall season, and so I'm excited to announced Kick It Artisan's Market Fall Festival coming up later this month. COME AND ENJOY THE PARTY AT THE SECOND ANNUAL FALL FESTIVAL. The fall...
Consultant tells City of Killeen homeless problem could get significantly worse
Dr. Robert Marbut with Marbut Consulting told the City of Killeen that their homeless population could quadruple within the next five years.
Williamson County Animal Shelter again takes in influx of animals
Friday, the shelter was asked to help care for 45 animals from a single location. The case is still developing, but WCRAS is preparing to take in those animals.
'Leanderthal Lady,' dinosaur tracks bring history to the present in Leander
LEANDER, Texas — History is alive and well in Leander, partially thanks to a woman archeologists have named "Leanne the Leanderthal Lady." According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Leanne was born and raised in Leander and uncovered 11,000 years later by construction crews in the early 1980s. Her...
Report: Austin Animal Services employee used shelter animals to expand social media followers, earn money
During a City of Austin investigation, officials concluded an Austin Animal Services employee misused city resources and abused their position by recording and posting videos of shelter animals to their income-earning personal social media account.
This Central Texas College Was Named #1 Party School in the State
If the party is just as important to you as the education, look no further than right down the road. One particular Central Texas college was picked as the number one party school in the Lone Star State. Sometimes a quality education comes with a hangover. University of Texas. With...
Fourth Hays CISD student confirmed to have died from fentanyl overdose, school district says
AUSTIN, Texas — Hays CISD confirmed Wednesday that another student died from a fentanyl overdose. A total of four students have now died from fentanyl or suspected fentanyl overdoses over the summer, the school district said Wednesday. In a letter to parents, Hays CISD said an autopsy determined that...
WacoTrib.com
Mart City Council member indicted on meth charge can continue serving
A Mart city council member indicted last week on a methamphetamine possession charge can continue to serve on the council. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Mart City Council Member Zachary Blain Byrd, 44, last week on a state jail felony charge of possessing less than a gram of a controlled substance.
KWTX
Central Texas toddler rings the bell to mark the end of chemotherapy treatment
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A 2-year-old Central Texas boy who has spent the majority of his life in the hospital after being diagnosed with infant leukemia at 4-months-old rang the bell at McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple signifying the end of chemotherapy treatment and is busy returning to life as a playful toddler.
South Austin school increases police presence Friday after social media threat
A south Austin high school is increasing police presence on campus Friday after a threat was reported on social media Thursday.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Worries heightened after death of Baylor Alum, how to defend yourself
CENTRAL, Texas — Eliza Fletcher's death has sparked outrage and worry in many communities, including right here in Central Texas. Even on Twitter, women are using the hashtag Eliza-Fletcher to voice concerns about their safety. Here in Central Texas, local experts in hand to hand combat are providing necessary...
KWTX
Over $13k in damages: Bell County Commissioner candidate has his campaign office’s AC tampered with three times
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Louie Minor, a Bell County Commissioner candidate had his campaign office, in Killeen, vandalized over the Labor Day holiday weekend. From hot on the campaign trail to just plain hot, Minors has had his campaign office’s AC systems vandalized three separate times. In the videos...
Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?
Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
