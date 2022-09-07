ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

killeenisd.org

Freedom Walk 2022 Honors Heroes

Remembering a tragic day and honoring the heroes it inspired, the Killeen community on Friday told its stories and urged a new generation to stand fast and to stand together. Two days before the 21st anniversary of 9/11, Killeen ISD hosted the 16th Annual Freedom Walk at Ellison High School.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Homecoming mums made by McGregor students raise big money for FFA

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas students at one school will be wearing mums and garters made by fellow students for Homecoming this week thanks to a successful fundraiser by a local FFA chapter and hard work by floral design students. This is the second year McGregor High School FFA...
MCGREGOR, TX
killeenisd.org

Parents are Partners, High Schools Host Open House

Parent support does not stop at the high school level even though the students are older and hopefully more responsible than their elementary and middle school peers. Killeen ISD’s high schools hosted open house Tuesday evening, drawing a crowd of curious parents and family members. The annual high school...
KILLEEN, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Copperas Cove shatters record with Peanut Butter Bowl

From August 1st to August 26th donations in the form of peanut butter were collected throughout the city by the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs football team and on Saturday, the donations were added up. With 70 Texas high schools participating in the Peanut Butter Bowl, Copperas Cove set a record for...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
WacoTrib.com

