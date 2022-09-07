Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Ice is back at Gaylord Opryland Resort in NashvilleJake WellsNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
WSMV
Carjacking on the rise in Nashville; Police warning over car thieves
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Car thefts are rising in Metro Nashville, according to Metro Police. WSMV 4 spoke with a woman who did not want to be identified about the early morning of September 5th when her Range Rover was stolen in front of her house. The theft was caught...
22-year-old man arrested after multiple police chases in Middle Tennessee
A suspect was taken into custody Saturday afternoon after leading police on multiple pursuits this weekend.
14-year-old arrested for stealing, crashing car
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a report of a stolen car, according to Metro Nashville Police.
wbrc.com
Two teens involved in taco shop shooting charged with criminal and attempted homicide
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Homicide detectives charged two teens involved in a shooting at Oscar’s Taco Restaurant in South Nashville. Dyquan Poole, 19, and Omarian Arrington, 17, were charged with criminal homicide and two counts of attempted criminal homicide this morning. At 3 p.m. Friday, an Infiniti sedan and...
Shoplifting suspect arrested after jumping out of fleeing vehicle
A shoplifting suspect has been taken into custody after jumping out of a fleeing vehicle.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in Madison woman’s murder
An arrest warrant charging criminal homicide has been issued for Ricky Thomas Johnson, 38, for Trashai Siske's murder.
fox17.com
Mt. Juliet Police arrest two men in stolen vehicle with cocaine
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — Mt. Juliet police officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle from Nashville which led to the arrest of two men who possessed cocaine. Mt. Juliet officers along with Wilson County Sheriff's Office Deputy intercepted the vehicle on Central Pike near Adams Lane, according to Mt. Juliet Police.
Tennessee police searching for wigged bank robber
Metro police are searching for a wigged robber who robbed a Tennessee Credit Union bank Thursday afternoon.
clarksvillenow.com
52-year-old gets 70 years in prison for Clarksville nightclub triple shooting
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Eric L. Hoosier, 52, also known as “Pancake,” was sentenced this week to 70 years in prison for shooting people outside a nightclub on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Witnesses said the incident started with an argument in the early morning hours between...
2 charged for deadly shooting outside taco shop in South Nashville
Two men are facing criminal homicide charges in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in the parking lot of a taco restaurant in South Nashville.
Nashville police looking for man in wig after robbing Bellevue bank
Nashville police are looking for a bank robbery suspect in Bellevue, where he allegedly wore a red hat and a black wig.
Felony Lane Gang back in Middle Tennessee, says Murfreesboro police
Notorious crime group, Felony Lane Gang, looks for crimes of opportunity and have specific areas they target, according to investigators.
Car, motorcycles & moped all stolen from East Nashville garage
A car, two motorcycles and a moped were all stolen from one man’s garage not long after moving into his East Nashville neighborhood.
WSMV
3 critically injured, 1 in custody after exchange of gunfire near Nashville taco shop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are in critical condition, and one person was taken into custody after an exchange of gunfire in South Nashville. Metro Police told WSMV4 that two cars exchanged gunfire near Oscar’s Taco Shop in the 500 block of Fessler’s Lane. After the exchange was over, one of the cars fled the scene. Officers took one person into custody; however, it is unclear if the suspect was in one of the cars.
Authorities searching for Nashville arson suspect caught on video
Authorities are searching for the suspect in an arson investigation from last week.
Tennessee man arrested for allegedly stalking child at bus stop
A Hendersonville man faces stalking charges after police say he attempted to interact with a juvenile multiple times at a bus stop.
localmemphis.com
Clarksville man sentenced to 37 years in prison for stalking, kidnapping
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — A Clarksville man has been sentenced to 37 years in prison in connection with crossing state lines to kidnap, shoot, and stalk his ex-girlfriend and her family. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Tennessee, Keatron Walls, 37, drove from Clarksville to...
‘He was in a lot of pain’: Witness, video detail AutoZone shooting during rampage
Memphis rampage suspect, Ezekiel Kelly, is seen on camera entering the store. Once inside, Kelly live streamed himself shooting at an innocent bystander identified as Rodolfo Berger.
3 charged after allegedly shipping fentanyl-laced drugs to Middle Tennessee
Three California men were arrested in California Wednesday and charged with conspiring to ship fentanyl-laced drugs to Middle Tennessee and other states.
2 arrested after 100+ mph pursuit ends in Hendersonville
Two Nashville men were arrested after a high-speed pursuit ended in Hendersonville on Saturday.
