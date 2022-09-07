ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN
Charlotte, TN
fox17.com

Mt. Juliet Police arrest two men in stolen vehicle with cocaine

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — Mt. Juliet police officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle from Nashville which led to the arrest of two men who possessed cocaine. Mt. Juliet officers along with Wilson County Sheriff's Office Deputy intercepted the vehicle on Central Pike near Adams Lane, according to Mt. Juliet Police.
WSMV

3 critically injured, 1 in custody after exchange of gunfire near Nashville taco shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are in critical condition, and one person was taken into custody after an exchange of gunfire in South Nashville. Metro Police told WSMV4 that two cars exchanged gunfire near Oscar’s Taco Shop in the 500 block of Fessler’s Lane. After the exchange was over, one of the cars fled the scene. Officers took one person into custody; however, it is unclear if the suspect was in one of the cars.
NASHVILLE, TN

