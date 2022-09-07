ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking, MO

KOLR10 News

Patriot Day Festival to remember 9/11

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — The Armed Services YMCA is holding a big festival at Waynesville city park in remembrance of 9/11 and the  21 years since the tragedy. The Patriot Day Festival will begin at 10:00 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Roubidoux Park with the presentation of colors, the national anthem, and a moment of silence. […]
WAYNESVILLE, MO
krcgtv.com

Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall enters Camdenton, gets warm welcome

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall got a warm welcome Thursday in Camdenton. The wall's eventual destination is the Camdenton Memorial Airport. The public can view the wall during the Lake of the Ozarks Air Show. Hours:. Thursday: 6 pm - 9 pm. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: 9 am - 9...
CAMDENTON, MO
houstonherald.com

Man seriously injured in crash on U.S. 63 on Thursday night

A 20-year-old man from Licking was seriously injured Thursday night in an accident about six miles south of Licking, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Michael J. Longrie was southbound in a 2010 Ford F-150 at about 9:15 p.m. that traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a tree and overturned, said Cpl. Jacob Sellars.
LICKING, MO
KYTV

Head-on crash in Phelps county kills man from Rolla, Mo.

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Rolla, Missouri man is dead after a head-on crash in Phelps County. The collision happened Thursday on County Road 8070, two miles north of Rolla. Troopers say 74-year-old Louis Halvas died at the hospital Friday afternoon. His passenger suffered minor injuries. The other driver went to the hospital with moderate injuries.
ROLLA, MO
myozarksonline.com

Lebanon Man Injured In Early Morning Accident

A 71-year-old Lebanon man suffered moderate injuries following a single vehicle accident at 1:23 this morning on Edison Drive, west of the 135-mile marker exit in Laclede County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a pickup driven by James R. Meeth ran off the left side of the road and struck a fence. Meeth was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon. He was wearing a safety device.
LEBANON, MO
threeriverspublishing.com

Cuba father, daughter scale African peak

This year’s Father’s Day was extra special for one Cuba dad. He got to watch the sunrise on top of Africa’s highest peak with his daughter…and they both helped raise money for causes dear to their hearts. Matt Cook and his daughter, Jessica, began the final...
CUBA, MO
KYTV

1 killed, 3 others hurt in a crash near Camdenton, Mo.

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) -The driver of an SUV was killed in a crash west of Camdenton Wednesday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Tiffany Dust, 32, of Urbana, Mo. was turning left from Wagon Trail Road onto U.S. 54 when she failed to yield to a pickup truck. The truck hit the side of the SUV forcing it off the highway. The SUV then flipped several times.
CAMDENTON, MO
myozarksonline.com

Public Water Supply District #3 of Pulaski County has issued a PRECAUTIONARY boil advisory

Public Water Supply District #3 of Pulaski County has issued a PRECAUTIONARY boil advisory. This advisory only includes customers on Highway 133 and customers on Highway 17 north of Crocker. Please boil water for 3 minutes before drinking, or use bottled water. PW3 SHOULD have an update by September 13th. If you have any questions, contact the Public Water Supply District #3 at 573-736-2109.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Laclede County man arrested for threatening to burn home

A man who allegedly threatened to burn down his parent’s home and made threats against law enforcement was arrested on Sunday. According to the report filed by Laclede County Deputies, a 9-1-1 call was made by the parents of Nathan Andrew Jennings, and they said that he may have a knife. It was also reported that Jennings had a sword out. When they arrived the deputies found Jennings fighting with his father and separated the men. According to a witness, earlier the same day Jennings had made threats that made them feel unsafe in their own home. Jennings is charged in Laclede County with Domestic assault and resisting arrest, with a bond of $25-thousand-dollars. According to authorities Jennings also has 4 active warrants for failing to appear in court in Republic and in Greene County.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

4 people arrested in Camden Co. drug bust

CAMDENTON, Mo. — A search warrant of a Linn Creek, Camden County, residence led to four arrests after officers found meth, marijuana, and paraphernalia. According to a press release from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and task force officers from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served a search warrant on a house on […]
LINN CREEK, MO
myozarksonline.com

The Pulaski County sheriff’s department reported that arrests for August increased four percent over those in August of last year

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department says it is going to release monthly reports to keep the public informed about the activities performed by deputies and jail staff each month. In its first monthly report, the sheriff’s department reported that arrests for August increased four percent over those in August of last year. There were 893 calls for service, 214 inmates were taken in, 117 civil papers were delivered, and 45 inmates were transported. This breaks down to an average of 89 calls per deputy in August.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Lebanon Man Appears In Court On Terror Threat

33-year-old Tony Williams of Lebanon appeared in Laclede County Associate Circuit Court Wednesday. Williams is charged with making a Terrorist Threat in the 2nd Degree and Possession Of a Controlled Substance. Williams walked into Jordan Valley Health last Friday, demanding to see a doctor, and said there was a bomb in the building. After his arrest, he said there was no bomb, but he was found to have pills in his possession. Williams’s original bond was set at $25,000, but that was reduced to $5,000 Wednesday, and he is not to visit Jordan Valley. Williams has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has asked the court for a public defender. He remains in the Laclede County Jail.
LEBANON, MO

