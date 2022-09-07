Read full article on original website
Guest
2d ago
But....street drugs are dangerous and illegal. So you play a dangerous game and sometimes lose. Zero sympathy.
Reply
4
Related
WNYT
Ride-along shows what Gloversville cops face on frontline of opioid crisis
The opioid crisis is consuming Gloversville. Without a doubt, overdoses are one of the city’s biggest problems. For the men and women on the front lines in the Gloversville Police Department, it wears on them. It is stressful professionally and personally. 13 Investigates’ ride-along with the department made that...
My Sisters’ Place: Ending domestic violence & trafficking
Since the pandemic, a domestic violence and trafficking organization in Westchester has seen an increase in survivors seeking help. Our Capitol Correspondent Amal Tlaige spoke with the Director of Human Trafficking at My Sisters' Place and tell us why human trafficking is more complicated than you'd think.
20 dogs seized from Albany home
Twenty dogs were seized from an Albany home after an investigation into alleged animal abuse.
WNYT
Man with drunken driving history pleads guilty in Albany courtroom
A man police call a serial drunk driver has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. Brandon McKinley pleaded guilty related to the 10 count indictment late Friday afternoon. He has been arrested seven times for drunken driving over the last 14 years. He’s also been picked up by police three...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schenectady Police share resources after overdoses
Between Saturday, Sept. 3 and Wednesday, Sept. 7, the Schenectady Police say they responded to four suspected fatal overdoses. In response, the department shared resources on its Facebook page Thursday.
Police: Altamont man falsely reported hostage situation
An Altamont man has been arrested for allegedly falsely reporting an incident. The Bethlehem Police Department said Ryan Albright, 25, was charged on September 6 in connection with the incident.
Schenectady Police Department Warns of Multiple Overdose Deaths in Past Few Days
Schenectady, NY – The Schenectady Police Department today issued a warning and notice to residents...
WRGB
Crimes of all types is up in Schenectady, according to new police data
Schenectady, NY (WRGB) — From murder to arson, new data provided by the Schenectady Police Department shows summer crime is up in the city. The data shows a comparison of crime from May 1st to September 4th from this year to last year. The data reported three murders in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nystateofpolitics.com
Professor: Shortage of police officers an opportunity for communities
The city of Albany budgets for 343 police officers, but it’s currently down 65 positions – enough to trigger mandatory overtime during some shifts, according to its spokesman. “Yes, we’re about 65 short right now, which is essentially the amount of cops required to fill a whole station,”...
Albany man accused of DWI with BAC 3 times limit
An Albany man was ordered to appear in Brunswick Town Court on Sunday after State Police said he drove drunk and crashed his car.
WNYT
Man pleads not guilty in Albany sword attack
ALBANY – In shackles and chains, and wearing a bright yellow jail jumpsuit, 42-year-old Randell Mason pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in Albany County Court to the entire three count indictment against him unsealed by Judge Roger McDonough. Mason faces two counts of attempted murder and one count of...
14-Year-Old Carjacked Man In Troy Before Fleeing Cops, Crashing, Police Say
A 14-year-old boy is behind bars, accused of carjacking a man at gunpoint before leading police on a pursuit and crashing in the Capital District. In Rensselaer County, Troy Police were called at around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, by a man claiming that his car had been stolen at gunpoint by a young male.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
APD: Cocaine Distribution Conspiracy
United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Ketty Larco-Ward, Postal Inspector in Charge of the Boston Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) announced four people have been accused of planning to distribute cocaine that was mailed from Puerto Rico to the Capital Region.
cnyhomepage.com
Rome PD charge man with Grand Larceny
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office has reported that a man from Rome has been charged with Grand Larceny for allegedly stealing a wallet back in August. On Saturday, August 20th, deputies received a report that a wallet was stolen from Walmart in Rome the...
Pair nabbed in Bennington for alleged drug trafficking
A Nashua, New Hampshire man, and his alleged accomplice from Bennington, Vermont, were jailed on Wednesday after police said the duo trafficked drugs in their car.
Amsterdam woman pleads guilty in 2021 Galway burglary
An Amsterdam woman pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Wednesday to first-degree attempted assault, in connection with a December 5, 2021 burglary and shooting on Jersey Hill Road in Galway.
Troy PD: Juvenile arrested with multiple charges
Troy Police Department arrested a male teenager on September 7. The juvenile male, 14, was arrested on multiple charges after a reported robbery, vehicle pursuit, and crash.
WNYT
Mother pleads for mental health services, after son crashes stolen vehicle
Police are investigating a car theft that ended with a crash on Washington and Third Street in Troy. The victim’s father tells us that his teenage son was held at gunpoint by another teen who stole his car and drove off. The mother of the driver, Tasheca Medina tells...
Home aide accused of stealing elder’s debit card
On Tuesday, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman accused of committing identity theft. The charges include making multiple purchases using someone else's debit card.
Comments / 3