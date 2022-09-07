Lumbee Tribal Chairman Lowery recently met with the presidents of the 16 Lumbee Elder Groups. Chairman Lowery gave the elder group leaders recent updates on tribal programs and services as well as a Federal Recognition update. He also opened the floor for discussion around issues and items important to the Elder Groups. The 16 Elder Clubs are located across the Lumbee Tribal Territory in Cumberland, Hoke, Robeson and Scotland Counties. For more information about the Senior Solutions program or if you are interested in joining a elder group in your community, please call Sylvia Harris at 910.775.2543 ext 116 or 910.374.9923 or email sharris@lumbeetribe.comLumbee Tribal Chairman Lowery recently met with the presidents of the 16 Lumbee Elder Groups. Chairman Lowery gave the elder group leaders recent updates on tribal programs and services as well as a Federal Recognition update. He also opened the floor for discussion around issues and items important to the Elder Groups. The 16 Elder Clubs are located across the Lumbee Tribal Territory in Cumberland, Hoke, Robeson and Scotland Counties. For more information about the Senior Solutions program or if you are interested in joining a elder group in your community, please call Sylvia Harris at 910.775.2543 ext. 116 or 910.374.9923 or email sharris@lumbeetribe.com.

ROBESON COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO