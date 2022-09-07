Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
Less then 25 percent of soldiers have moved out of Fort Bragg condemned barracksHannah LeeFort Bragg, NC
School baptizes 100 children without parents' permissionMargaret MinnicksFayetteville, NC
IRS Criminal Division Puts Daycare Drug Trafficker Away For 40 YearsTaxBuzzFayetteville, NC
Fort Bragg working on moving soldiers out of condemned barracksHannah LeeFort Bragg, NC
Related
Watch North Carolina Man Score $500,000 In Spin-To-Win Lottery Game
The lucky winner and his wife will finally get the vacation of their dreams thanks to the massive win.
UNC football player Don Chapman arrested
Don Chapman, a senior safety for UNC, was arrested and charged with assault on a female, trespassing and misdemeanor battery of an unborn child.
Hoke County man wins $508,513 through NC lottery
Hoke County, N.C. — Jeremy Sowells of Raeford took a $20 Fast Play ticket and turned it into a huge victory. Sowells won a $308,513 jackpot plus $200,000 cash for a prize of $508,513. Sowells bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket at Muncheez Express on Fayetteville Road in Raeford on Saturday.
No. 11 Seventy-First runs past Hoke County
Raeford, N.C. — Seventy-First’s running back duo of Jayden Shotwell and Anthony Quinn Jr. couldn’t be stopped as the Falcons (HSOT East No. 11) went on the road and topped Hoke County, 35-15, on Friday. Quinn Jr. scored three touchdowns to lead Seventy-First, and Shotwell scored his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duke Health performs first partial heart transplant on NC baby
A five-month-old boy from Harnett County is the first human to receive a partial heart transplant.
WECT
Columbus County man takes home $355,316 in lottery winnings
CERRO GORDO, N.C. (WECT) - Darrell Riley, a 66-year-old construction worker from Cerro Gordo, is planning a trip to Hawaii after taking home $355,316 in lottery winnings from a $500,000 prize. He bought a $10 Bigger $pin scratch-off at Circle K on Long Branch Road in Dunn, which gave him...
columbuscountynews.com
The Good News for Sept. 9
• The Columbus County Emergency Services will host the first ever Public Safety Day from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The opening ceremony is set for 9 a.m. First responders throughout the area will be present and holding live demonstrations such as emergency extrication, hazmat scene response steps, and special operations activities. Members of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance. Animal Protective services and the animal shelter will be holding an adopt-a-thon for folks looking for a new furry friend.
The Robesonian
Air Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration student earns $10,000 scholarship
LUMBERTON — A student at Robeson Community College received the gift of a lifetime – a $10,000 scholarship to be used in her pursuit of a degree in air conditioning, heating and refrigeration. Noelia Mojarro Pevia, a graduate of South View High School in Hope Mills, was awarded...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Robeson County honors oldest registered voter, 101-year-old Gladys Brewington
PARKTON — In 1965, the Voting Rights Act was signed into law, making discriminatory voting practices illegal and opening the door to man
cbs17
Johnston County man turns $25 into $1 million with lottery prize
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Kenly man took his chances on a $25 scratch-off ticket and won the $1 million top prize. The NC Education Lottery says Guerrero Anchondo Carmona of Kenly bought a $25 Spectacular Riches scratch-off ticket from the Safeway Mini Mart on N.C. 210 in Four Oaks.
borderbelt.org
Bladen County voters will pick which tax to raise to fund school resource officers
As a parent, Jason Atkinson wants his daughter to go to school, learn basic skills and grow as a person – all in a safe environment. As superintendent of Bladen County Schools, he says having more school resource officers is a good way to ensure that happens. Last year,...
Raeford man turns $20 scratch-off lottery ticket into $508,000 jackpot
North Carolina Education Lottery officials on Wednesday identified Jeremy Sowells as the latest big winner of a Fast Play jackpot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lumbeetribe.com
Lumbee Tribal Chairman Lowery recently met with the presidents of the 16 Lumbee Elder Groups.
Lumbee Tribal Chairman Lowery recently met with the presidents of the 16 Lumbee Elder Groups. Chairman Lowery gave the elder group leaders recent updates on tribal programs and services as well as a Federal Recognition update. He also opened the floor for discussion around issues and items important to the Elder Groups. The 16 Elder Clubs are located across the Lumbee Tribal Territory in Cumberland, Hoke, Robeson and Scotland Counties. For more information about the Senior Solutions program or if you are interested in joining a elder group in your community, please call Sylvia Harris at 910.775.2543 ext 116 or 910.374.9923 or email sharris@lumbeetribe.comLumbee Tribal Chairman Lowery recently met with the presidents of the 16 Lumbee Elder Groups. Chairman Lowery gave the elder group leaders recent updates on tribal programs and services as well as a Federal Recognition update. He also opened the floor for discussion around issues and items important to the Elder Groups. The 16 Elder Clubs are located across the Lumbee Tribal Territory in Cumberland, Hoke, Robeson and Scotland Counties. For more information about the Senior Solutions program or if you are interested in joining a elder group in your community, please call Sylvia Harris at 910.775.2543 ext. 116 or 910.374.9923 or email sharris@lumbeetribe.com.
Food giveaway to combat military hunger expected to draw nearly 1,000 families
Military Family Advisory Network is hosting a food giveaway in Fayetteville Saturday for military families.
Sampson County sheriff reassigns deputies, animal control due to employee shortage
Worker shortages have plagued law enforcement agencies for months. In Sampson County, the sheriff says his employee shortage is forcing him to rearrange his current staff.
coastalreview.org
Public housing funds awarded to hurricane-impacted areas
The Wilmington Housing Authority is one of four public housing agencies in eastern North Carolina to be awarded a portion of $14.5 million to help meet critical public housing needs. Through the Office of Recovery and Resiliency Public Housing Restoration Fund, the awards are to increase the availability of safe,...
Impact Plastics expanding north of Hamlet
HAMLET — Work is underway for a local plant’s third expansion in recent years. Superior Plastics Extrusion Company, known locally as Impact Plastics, is doubling its “existing footprint” to add a 50,000-square-foot facility next to its main location on County Home Road north of Hamlet, according to Economic Developer Martie Butler.
North Carolina principal says student died at school following ‘medical crisis’
A middle school principal in Wendell said Tuesday afternoon that an eighth grade boy died at a school earlier that morning — a tragedy she called an "unexpected loss" to their community.
richmondobserver
FirstHealth Interventional Pain Medicine opens in Richmond County
ROCKINGHAM—Richmond County residents experiencing acute or chronic pain now have access to providers at FirstHealth Interventional Pain Medicine located at 809 South Long Drive, Suite G in Rockingham. Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Lauren McDonald will be the provider at the new clinic. FirstHealth’s Interventional Pain Medicine providers use the...
Comments / 0