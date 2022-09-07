ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

WRAL News

Hoke County man wins $508,513 through NC lottery

Hoke County, N.C. — Jeremy Sowells of Raeford took a $20 Fast Play ticket and turned it into a huge victory. Sowells won a $308,513 jackpot plus $200,000 cash for a prize of $508,513. Sowells bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket at Muncheez Express on Fayetteville Road in Raeford on Saturday.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

No. 11 Seventy-First runs past Hoke County

Raeford, N.C. — Seventy-First’s running back duo of Jayden Shotwell and Anthony Quinn Jr. couldn’t be stopped as the Falcons (HSOT East No. 11) went on the road and topped Hoke County, 35-15, on Friday. Quinn Jr. scored three touchdowns to lead Seventy-First, and Shotwell scored his...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Maxton, NC
WECT

Columbus County man takes home $355,316 in lottery winnings

CERRO GORDO, N.C. (WECT) - Darrell Riley, a 66-year-old construction worker from Cerro Gordo, is planning a trip to Hawaii after taking home $355,316 in lottery winnings from a $500,000 prize. He bought a $10 Bigger $pin scratch-off at Circle K on Long Branch Road in Dunn, which gave him...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

The Good News for Sept. 9

• The Columbus County Emergency Services will host the first ever Public Safety Day from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The opening ceremony is set for 9 a.m. First responders throughout the area will be present and holding live demonstrations such as emergency extrication, hazmat scene response steps, and special operations activities. Members of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance. Animal Protective services and the animal shelter will be holding an adopt-a-thon for folks looking for a new furry friend.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
lumbeetribe.com

Lumbee Tribal Chairman Lowery recently met with the presidents of the 16 Lumbee Elder Groups.

Lumbee Tribal Chairman Lowery recently met with the presidents of the 16 Lumbee Elder Groups. Chairman Lowery gave the elder group leaders recent updates on tribal programs and services as well as a Federal Recognition update. He also opened the floor for discussion around issues and items important to the Elder Groups. The 16 Elder Clubs are located across the Lumbee Tribal Territory in Cumberland, Hoke, Robeson and Scotland Counties. For more information about the Senior Solutions program or if you are interested in joining a elder group in your community, please call Sylvia Harris at 910.775.2543 ext 116 or 910.374.9923 or email sharris@lumbeetribe.comLumbee Tribal Chairman Lowery recently met with the presidents of the 16 Lumbee Elder Groups. Chairman Lowery gave the elder group leaders recent updates on tribal programs and services as well as a Federal Recognition update. He also opened the floor for discussion around issues and items important to the Elder Groups. The 16 Elder Clubs are located across the Lumbee Tribal Territory in Cumberland, Hoke, Robeson and Scotland Counties. For more information about the Senior Solutions program or if you are interested in joining a elder group in your community, please call Sylvia Harris at 910.775.2543 ext. 116 or 910.374.9923 or email sharris@lumbeetribe.com.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
coastalreview.org

Public housing funds awarded to hurricane-impacted areas

The Wilmington Housing Authority is one of four public housing agencies in eastern North Carolina to be awarded a portion of $14.5 million to help meet critical public housing needs. Through the Office of Recovery and Resiliency Public Housing Restoration Fund, the awards are to increase the availability of safe,...
WILMINGTON, NC
The Richmond Observer

Impact Plastics expanding north of Hamlet

HAMLET — Work is underway for a local plant’s third expansion in recent years. Superior Plastics Extrusion Company, known locally as Impact Plastics, is doubling its “existing footprint” to add a 50,000-square-foot facility next to its main location on County Home Road north of Hamlet, according to Economic Developer Martie Butler.
HAMLET, NC
richmondobserver

FirstHealth Interventional Pain Medicine opens in Richmond County

ROCKINGHAM—Richmond County residents experiencing acute or chronic pain now have access to providers at FirstHealth Interventional Pain Medicine located at 809 South Long Drive, Suite G in Rockingham. Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Lauren McDonald will be the provider at the new clinic. FirstHealth’s Interventional Pain Medicine providers use the...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC

