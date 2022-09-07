Join the City of Goleta’s celebration of SB Creek Week, September 17-24, by participating in a Goleta Valley Library Art Contest or going on a newly created self-guided tour. It’s a great way to recognize this annual celebration of our creeks, watersheds, and the ocean, with many organizations hosting events to help build awareness and stewardship of the natural treasures of Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Carpinteria.

GOLETA, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO