cityofgoleta.org
Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Habitat Plan Workshop TONIGHT
Reminder to Join Us Tonight for the Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Habitat Management Plan Workshop from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Ellwood School. The City of Goleta wants to remind the community about the upcoming Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Habitat Management Plan (MBHMP) workshop. Join us tonight, September 12 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Ellwood Elementary School Auditorium (7686 Hollister Ave).
Art Contest and Goleta Tours App to Celebrate Creek Week
Join the City of Goleta’s celebration of SB Creek Week, September 17-24, by participating in a Goleta Valley Library Art Contest or going on a newly created self-guided tour. It’s a great way to recognize this annual celebration of our creeks, watersheds, and the ocean, with many organizations hosting events to help build awareness and stewardship of the natural treasures of Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Carpinteria.
