Fed races down the home stretch toward another oversized rate hike
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials on Friday ended their public comment period ahead of the U.S. central bank's Sept. 20-21 policy meeting with strong calls for another oversized interest rate increase to battle high inflation.
US Treasury to Recommend Issuing Digital Dollar if in National Interest: Source
The U.S. Treasury Department will advise the federal government to press forward on work to issue a digital dollar, though it should only take the final step if there’s sign-off that the government-created tokens are in the “national interest,” according to a person familiar with a report emerging soon.
Fed's 'soft landing' hopes alive as it edges toward another big rate hike
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is "strongly committed" to fighting inflation and remains hopeful that can be done without the "very high social costs" involved in prior campaigns to control surging prices, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday, in remarks echoed by other U.S. central bankers as they mull another potentially outsized interest rate increase.
Jamie Dimon warns ‘something worse’ than a recession could be coming
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said on a client call that while the U.S. economy is still strong and consumer balance sheets and businesses are in “good shape,” there are storm clouds ahead. JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon sees only a 10% chance of an economic slowdown...
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink thinks he has a solution to inflation: bring people back to the office
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink pointed to remote work as one reason for falling U.S. labor productivity. Like many bosses, Larry Fink wants to get his employees back to the office. But in a Tuesday interview with Fox Business, the BlackRock CEO offered a new argument why his company was pushing a return to the office: helping to bring down the U.S.’s record inflation.
The stock market has tanked since Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. That’s how the Fed wants it
Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve chairman, from right; Lael Brainard, vice chair of the board of governors for the Federal Reserve System; and John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, in Jackson Hole. The stock market’s summer rally ended Friday as investors digested hawkish comments by Federal...
This safe haven currency just slipped to a 24-year low against the dollar. Is it time to rethink its status as a solid hedge?
The Japanese yen has fallen to a 24-year low against the U.S. dollar. Japan’s currency has long been seen as a safe investment in an unpredictable world—but as the yen slumped to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar in more than two decades this week, analysts have speculated that its safe haven status may be dwindling.
Coinbase backs lawsuit against U.S. Treasury over Tornado Cash sanctions
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Crypto exchange Coinbase on Thursday said it was funding a lawsuit against the U.S. Treasury Department to block sanctions barring Americans from Tornado Cash, a virtual currency mixer accused of helping hackers launder proceeds for cybercrimes. In a lawsuit filed Thursday in a U.S. district court...
European Central Bank makes largest-ever interest rate hike
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank made its largest-ever interest rate increase Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks in a global stampede of rapid rate hikes meant to snuff out the inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing Europe toward recession. The bank’s...
Russia plans to roll out digital ruble across all banks in 2024
The Bank of Russia continues working towards the upcoming adoption of the central bank digital currency (CBDC), planning an official digital ruble rollout in a few years. According to the Bank of Russia’s latest monetary policy update, the authority will begin to connect all banks and credit institutions to the digital ruble platform in 2024. That would be an important year for Russia as the country is expected to hold presidential elections in March 2024 and incumbent President Vladimir Putin has the constitutional right to get re-elected.
Federal Reserve says real-time payment system could begin as early as May 2023
A Federal Reserve official said the agency's new real-time payments system FedNow is slated to launch as early as May 2023. FedNow has been in development for around a decade and is supposed to allow banks to send payments to each other in real-time, thus allowing bank customers to send real-time payments to each other as well.
Bloomberg Analyst: Bitcoin Is A ‘Wild Card’ Set To Outperform
Senior commodity analyst for Bloomberg expects bitcoin to bottom around $20,000. The Bloomberg Crypto Outlook Report explains changes in the Fed’s tight monetary policy can result in rising prices for bitcoin. The report cites bitcoin’s dwindling supply as the reason for its likely increase in value over time.
Federal Reserve to maintain aggressive approach to fighting inflation
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates again this month and chair Jerome Powell is signaling the central bank will continue its aggressive approach to fighting inflation. William Lee, a chief economist for the Milken Institute, joins CBS News to discuss why he believes Americans' perceptions of the Fed matter more to the economy than its actions.
U.S. Treasury Department Sued by Crypto Investors With Support From Industry Giant Coinbase
A group of Tornado Cash users is suing the U.S. Treasury Department over the decision to add the crypto mixer to the Specifically Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) list. In a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas, the plaintiffs claim that the sanction of...
U.S. bank regulator warns of crisis risk from fintech proliferation
NEW YORK (Reuters) -The rise of fintech services and digital banking could spur financial risks and potentially a crisis over the long term, Michael Hsu, Acting Comptroller of the Currency, a major U.S. bank regulator, warned on Wednesday. “I believe fintechs and big techs are having a large impact and...
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried on upcoming Ethereum merge, interest in Robinhood deal
FTX Founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and Anthony Scaramucci, SkyBridge Capital founder, join CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss why FTX has taken a stake in SkyBridge Capital. Bankman-Fried also weighs in on Ethereum's upcoming merge and the exchange's interest in a Robinhood acquisition.
International Regulators Struggle With How to Oversee DeFi
International financial regulators are trying sink their teeth into decentralized finance (DeFi), but they are split on whether they can do so simply by extending current norms. Standard setters see DeFi, which uses software to replicate traditional financial services like lending, as the next step in crypto markets. But in...
Coinbase backs Tornado Cash users as they sue the Department of Treasury
Six users of the cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash have sued the U.S. Department of Treasury and other authorities. They sued the latter over the decision to sanction Tornado Cash as of August 2022. The plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against the Department of the Treasury, the Office of Foreign Assets Control,...
U.S. SEC to propose new Treasury market reforms next week
WASHINGTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will on Sept. 14 propose draft rules reforming how U.S. Treasuries are traded and cleared, according to a notice published by the agency on Wednesday.
First Mover Asia: Crypto Legislation, Enforcement Highlight a Busy Fall for Financial Regulators; Bitcoin Holds Steady Over $19K
Prices: Bitcoin held its most recent perch over $19,000, despite the latest hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials. Insights: Financial regulators in Asia face a fall season of crypto reckoning. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for...
