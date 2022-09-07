ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Fed's 'soft landing' hopes alive as it edges toward another big rate hike

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is "strongly committed" to fighting inflation and remains hopeful that can be done without the "very high social costs" involved in prior campaigns to control surging prices, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday, in remarks echoed by other U.S. central bankers as they mull another potentially outsized interest rate increase.
kitco.com

Coinbase backs lawsuit against U.S. Treasury over Tornado Cash sanctions

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Crypto exchange Coinbase on Thursday said it was funding a lawsuit against the U.S. Treasury Department to block sanctions barring Americans from Tornado Cash, a virtual currency mixer accused of helping hackers launder proceeds for cybercrimes. In a lawsuit filed Thursday in a U.S. district court...
The Hill

European Central Bank makes largest-ever interest rate hike

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank made its largest-ever interest rate increase Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks in a global stampede of rapid rate hikes meant to snuff out the inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing Europe toward recession. The bank’s...
CoinTelegraph

Russia plans to roll out digital ruble across all banks in 2024

The Bank of Russia continues working towards the upcoming adoption of the central bank digital currency (CBDC), planning an official digital ruble rollout in a few years. According to the Bank of Russia’s latest monetary policy update, the authority will begin to connect all banks and credit institutions to the digital ruble platform in 2024. That would be an important year for Russia as the country is expected to hold presidential elections in March 2024 and incumbent President Vladimir Putin has the constitutional right to get re-elected.
FOXBusiness

Federal Reserve says real-time payment system could begin as early as May 2023

A Federal Reserve official said the agency's new real-time payments system FedNow is slated to launch as early as May 2023. FedNow has been in development for around a decade and is supposed to allow banks to send payments to each other in real-time, thus allowing bank customers to send real-time payments to each other as well.
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bloomberg Analyst: Bitcoin Is A ‘Wild Card’ Set To Outperform

Senior commodity analyst for Bloomberg expects bitcoin to bottom around $20,000. The Bloomberg Crypto Outlook Report explains changes in the Fed’s tight monetary policy can result in rising prices for bitcoin. The report cites bitcoin’s dwindling supply as the reason for its likely increase in value over time.
CBS News

Federal Reserve to maintain aggressive approach to fighting inflation

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates again this month and chair Jerome Powell is signaling the central bank will continue its aggressive approach to fighting inflation. William Lee, a chief economist for the Milken Institute, joins CBS News to discuss why he believes Americans' perceptions of the Fed matter more to the economy than its actions.
srnnews.com

U.S. bank regulator warns of crisis risk from fintech proliferation

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The rise of fintech services and digital banking could spur financial risks and potentially a crisis over the long term, Michael Hsu, Acting Comptroller of the Currency, a major U.S. bank regulator, warned on Wednesday. “I believe fintechs and big techs are having a large impact and...
CoinDesk

International Regulators Struggle With How to Oversee DeFi

International financial regulators are trying sink their teeth into decentralized finance (DeFi), but they are split on whether they can do so simply by extending current norms. Standard setters see DeFi, which uses software to replicate traditional financial services like lending, as the next step in crypto markets. But in...
ambcrypto.com

Coinbase backs Tornado Cash users as they sue the Department of Treasury

Six users of the cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash have sued the U.S. Department of Treasury and other authorities. They sued the latter over the decision to sanction Tornado Cash as of August 2022. The plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against the Department of the Treasury, the Office of Foreign Assets Control,...
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: Crypto Legislation, Enforcement Highlight a Busy Fall for Financial Regulators; Bitcoin Holds Steady Over $19K

Prices: Bitcoin held its most recent perch over $19,000, despite the latest hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials. Insights: Financial regulators in Asia face a fall season of crypto reckoning. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for...
