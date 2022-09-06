ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

Camden County to Host 2nd Virtual Public Meeting on Sept. 13 For Project Progress Update & Recommended Preferred Alternatives Along Broadway (CR 551) in Brooklawn & Gloucester City

Originally posted on Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. The County of Camden, in cooperation with the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission and the Michael Baker Design Team, will be hosting a Virtual Public Information Center #2 (PIC #2) on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 between 6:00 and 7:30 pm. PIC...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Gloucester Township

(Lindenwold, NJ) – South Jersey Gas will be continuing its gas main renewal in Gloucester Township from Saturday, Sept. 10 to Saturday Sept. 17. There will be a full road closure of New Brooklyn-Erial Road between Berlin Cross Keys and Jarvis roads. “Motorists should give themselves plenty of time...
CAMDEN, NJ
NAI Fennelly negotiates sale of land in Mansfield

NAI Fennelly said it recently negotiated the sale of 6 acres of land at 3130 Route 206 in Columbus, in Mansfield Township in Burlington County. NAI Fennelly’s Jerry Fennelly represented the seller, John & Irene Nyktas, in the transaction with Fun Communications. Raymond Jones of Century 21 Advantage Gold served as co-broker on the transaction.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Stella of New Hope is Launching Tuesday Dinner Service

Stella of New Hope,the modern American restaurant helmed by seasoned Executive Chef Michael O’Halloran in New Hope, PA, is expanding operations to include Tuesday dinner service starting Tuesday, September 13,from 4 to 9 pm, just in time for leaf-peeping season. In addition to the scenic restaurant's Tuesday hours, Stella of New Hope is open for dinner service Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 4 to 9 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 4 to 10 pm, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm for a bountiful weekend brunch experience.
NEW HOPE, PA
4 New Jersey Farms to Visit This Fall

I love the fall, although fall in our area is usually a mixture of summer, followed by a couple days of fall, followed by second summer, and then it gets cold. Fall also means football season is back which makes it difficult to convince my husband that we should go apple or pumpkin picking over a weekend, haha. When we do make plans to go we like to spend an afternoon at a farm collecting apples, going on a hayride, wine tasting, and eating apple cider donuts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
PILESGROVE, NJ
Early Morning shooting leaves one dead in Garfield Ave Shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one male in extremely critical condition. Trenton Police officers responded to the intersection of Garfield Ave and Farragut Ave, where one male was suffering from gunshot wounds just after 5:00 Am Trenton emergency medical services & Capital Health paramedics transported the male to the trauma center in cardiac arrest. Police officers located multiple shell casings throughout the area.
TRENTON, NJ

