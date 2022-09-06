Read full article on original website
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenPilesgrove, NJ
Philly’s Food Scene: Featuring Grocery Outlets, Honeysuckle Provisions, and Weaver’s WayTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
What to Eat at the Northern Liberties Night Market on September 22Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Restaurant closes after 45 years in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
An iconic Southern New Jersey restaurant that has endured multiple recessions and a Great Recession has been forced to close its doors. I have been receiving calls for several days that Gaspares’s Italian Bistro, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey (Atlantic County) has been closed. In a social media...
Camden County to Host 2nd Virtual Public Meeting on Sept. 13 For Project Progress Update & Recommended Preferred Alternatives Along Broadway (CR 551) in Brooklawn & Gloucester City
Originally posted on Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. The County of Camden, in cooperation with the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission and the Michael Baker Design Team, will be hosting a Virtual Public Information Center #2 (PIC #2) on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 between 6:00 and 7:30 pm. PIC...
New Hope Restaurant, Overlooking The Delaware River, Expanding Dinner Services This Week
A waterfront restaurant in New Hope will be updating its menu for locals and visitors looking for a great meal and view. Jeff Werner wrote about the eatery’s updates for the New Hope-Lambertville Patch. Stella of New Hope is located on the second floor of the Ghost Light Inn,...
Good News, Cherry Hill, NJ…You’re Getting a BurgerFi!
A new and delicious burger restaurant is coming to Cherry Hill. It's called BurgerFi, and it'll be located off Kings Highway. Admittedly, I'm a burger snob. I am ride or die for Shake Shack, and there aren't many restaurants that live up to their burgers, but BurgerFi is one of them.
Iconic Ocean City, New Jersey Pastry Shop To Close After 98 Years
We just wrote a piece about iconic, long-standing businesses closing forever. We can now add Wards Pastry in Ocean City, New Jersey as the latest. If it seems as though many legendary establishments have been closing lately, we think you’re right. Wards Pastry let their customers and the world...
This could soon be N.J. city’s first legal weed store. Its owners have big dreams.
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Manuel “Manny” Caban is just the kind of person New Jersey’s year-and-a-half-old cannabis law is designed to...
Five Montgomery County Communities Rate Among Top Places to Live in Pa.
Three Montgomery County towns are among the 10 best places to live in Pa., and five more communities are in the top 100. The local standout communities were named in a 2022 list compiled by Niche. The analysis is based on data from organizations that include:. The U.S. Census Bureau.
Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Gloucester Township
(Lindenwold, NJ) – South Jersey Gas will be continuing its gas main renewal in Gloucester Township from Saturday, Sept. 10 to Saturday Sept. 17. There will be a full road closure of New Brooklyn-Erial Road between Berlin Cross Keys and Jarvis roads. “Motorists should give themselves plenty of time...
Tractor-Trailer Flips, Road Closed In South Jersey
A tractor-trailer overturned in Gloucester County, shutting down the highway, authorities said. The crash occurred about 1 p.m. on Friday Sept. 9 on the Route 55 southbound ramp to Exit 39 - US 40 in Franklin Township, according to the state Department of Transportation. All lanes were closed, the DOT...
Haddon Heights man remembers late brother as 9/11 hero who saved lives
A Camden County man has been credited with helping save a few dozen people on September 11 by finding and leading them to a safe staircase to escape one of the towers. His brother spoke to KYW Newsradio about his heroic legacy, 21 years later.
NAI Fennelly negotiates sale of land in Mansfield
NAI Fennelly said it recently negotiated the sale of 6 acres of land at 3130 Route 206 in Columbus, in Mansfield Township in Burlington County. NAI Fennelly’s Jerry Fennelly represented the seller, John & Irene Nyktas, in the transaction with Fun Communications. Raymond Jones of Century 21 Advantage Gold served as co-broker on the transaction.
Monstrous Tree Demolishes Van in Gloucester Township NJ
It's safe to say a Ford Van that had a monstrous tree fall on it in Gloucester Township this week is totaled. The huge tree trunk demolished the van Tuesday in Blackwood, likely as a result of a vicious storm that rolled through the area that day. The van appears...
Beloved South Jersey restaurateur dies suddenly
Glenn Keen owned and operated Cucina Carini with his wife Paula since 1995. If you went in for a nice dinner in their cozy Italian restaurant or just stopped at the counter for one of their take-out pizzas, the first person you usually saw was Glenn. I've known Glenn for...
Stella of New Hope is Launching Tuesday Dinner Service
Stella of New Hope,the modern American restaurant helmed by seasoned Executive Chef Michael O’Halloran in New Hope, PA, is expanding operations to include Tuesday dinner service starting Tuesday, September 13,from 4 to 9 pm, just in time for leaf-peeping season. In addition to the scenic restaurant's Tuesday hours, Stella of New Hope is open for dinner service Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 4 to 9 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 4 to 10 pm, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm for a bountiful weekend brunch experience.
Route 130 in NJ: Trucker ticketed after car with teens gets stuck under the side
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Three high school students escaped serious injury Wednesday morning when the front of their sedan wound up under a tractor-trailer on Route 130. A mom was driving her 14-year-old kids and their friend from Franklin to a private school in Mercer County. As they approached the...
4 New Jersey Farms to Visit This Fall
I love the fall, although fall in our area is usually a mixture of summer, followed by a couple days of fall, followed by second summer, and then it gets cold. Fall also means football season is back which makes it difficult to convince my husband that we should go apple or pumpkin picking over a weekend, haha. When we do make plans to go we like to spend an afternoon at a farm collecting apples, going on a hayride, wine tasting, and eating apple cider donuts.
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
Popular burger chain set to open its first New Jersey locations
BurgerFi, a national chain burger place, is set to open two New Jersey locations. Their newest restaurant is scheduled to open on Sep. 23 at the Ellsburg Shopping Center in Cherry Hill, with another planned for Newark Liberty Airport to open in the coming months. As you might imagine, BurgerFi...
Acme closed temporarily after City's inspection finds mice feces, debris in store
Acme Markets closed temporarily Thursday afternoon after the City’s recent inspection of the building found multiple instances of rodent activity, as well as an accumulation of debris and grease in several areas of the store. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has ordered Acme, which is located at 40th...
Early Morning shooting leaves one dead in Garfield Ave Shooting
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one male in extremely critical condition. Trenton Police officers responded to the intersection of Garfield Ave and Farragut Ave, where one male was suffering from gunshot wounds just after 5:00 Am Trenton emergency medical services & Capital Health paramedics transported the male to the trauma center in cardiac arrest. Police officers located multiple shell casings throughout the area.
