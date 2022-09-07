Read full article on original website
Related
Monticello Express
Years Gone By
• Lavern and Dorothy Nagel of Monticello were rewarded for their many years of 4-H service by being inducted into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame by the Iowa 4-H Foundation during the recent Iowa State Fair. The Nagels have supported Jones County 4-H for many years. (9/6/2017) 25 years...
Monticello Express
Monticello Farmers Market
What’s not to love about fall? Warm, less humid weather, cool nights, leaves changing color, a bounty of late summer vegetables. What better inspiration for delicious meals, snacks and desserts than using locally grown Fall foods?. • Bars, cakes and pies featuring apples and pears. • Broccoli roasted on...
Monticello Express
Council approves fireworks permits for Jellystone Park
The Monticello City Council called a less-than-five-minute special council meeting on Aug. 29 to approve a fireworks permit. In late June, the council and Jones County Supervisors were asked to approve a series of fireworks requests from Jellystone Park (Four Points RV Resorts of IA, LLC). The request was made to both governing entities as Jellystone works to become annexed into city limits.
Monticello Express
Police Report
8:29 a.m. – Police responded to a mental health/behavior situation in the 100 block of E. South St. 10:02 a.m. – Police assisted the public at the Public Safety Building. 10:24 a.m. – Police responded to a motor vehicle accident near E. 11th St. and Highway 38.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monticello Express
Monticello Express
Landis Road users want deteriorating bridge reopened
Following approval of a BIP (Bridge Investment Program) grant agreement during the last Jones County Supervisor meeting, County Engineer Derek Snead presented an amended 28E agreement at the Aug. 30 board meeting. The BIP grant is to help fund the Landis Road Bridge replacement project. Snead explained there were some...
Comments / 0