Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates reached their highest levels in almost 14 years this week, helping to push some would-be buyers out of the market. For mortgage lenders in the Capital Region, the impact of rising rates was more immediate on the refinancing side. But Tee Brown, CEO of GMFS Mortgage in Baton Rouge, says he has also seen demand for home purchase loans soften in recent months, though he says overall inflation, not mortgage rates, may be the bigger factor in dissuading people from buying.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO