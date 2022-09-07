Read full article on original website
Visual effects production studio Crafty Apes awarded grant from Epic Games
Crafty Apes, the visual effects company that opened a production facility in Celtic Studios in March 2020, has been awarded an Epic MegaGrant by Epic Games, maker of the 3D rendering software Unreal Engine. According to the announcement, the Epic MegaGrant will increase the studio’s ability to visioncast and execute...
LSU study finds football players recover quickly from COVID
A study conducted in collaboration with LSU’s kinesiology and athletics departments, Pennington Biomedical Research Center and Our Lady of the Lake researched how the immune system of elite student-athletes responded to the COVID-19 virus, according to an LSU announcement. According to the researchers, the immune systems of football players...
McCollister: Is it time for Baton Rouge to rebrand as more than the state capital?
The special edition celebrating the past 40 years of chronicling the life of our business community in the pages of Business Report gives one the opportunity to reflect, writes Business Report founder and former publisher Rolfe McCollister in his new opinion piece. We are often so busy with life today...
Porch Light Grill in Prairieville announces closure
The Porch Light Grill, a seafood restaurant on Perkins Road in Prairieville, announced its closure at the end of last month after about three years in business. The restaurant announced the closure via social media. An internet search indicates the business is closed permanently, and no one answered the restaurant’s phone when called at lunchtime over the past two days. Emails sent to an address listed on the restaurant’s Facebook page have gone unanswered.
Council member touts potential for north Baton Rouge grocery store
East Baton Rouge Metro Council member Darryl Hurst says a new study indicates a full-service grocery store would be feasible at the intersection of Joor and Prescott roads. He says the store could address north Baton Rouge’s “food desert” status, spur further commercial development and complement Joor Place, a proposed residential and commercial project in the area.
Six Baton Rouge businesses make LSU’s Roaring 10 list
LSU today released its annual list of the 100 fastest-growing companies owned or led by LSU graduates. While the firms are not ranked by revenue—that reveal comes next month at a private gala—today’s announcement also includes the Roaring 10, which are the top 10 revenue producers among the companies that applied to be part of the LSU 100.
Former Louisiana Municipal Association headquarters sells for $3.3M
The former home of the Louisiana Municipal Association, or LMA, has sold for $3.3 million, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The North 10th Street property sits on 3.6 acres near where the Spanish Town Road bridge crosses over Interstate 110....
Glen Oaks association fighting proposal for high-density residential units
A group that says it represents several subdivisions is fighting a proposal to allow 350 high-density residential units on the south side of Mickens Road west of Joor Road. The proposed changes to the concept plan for the 162-acre site would allow for a total of nearly 900 residences while cutting back on potential commercial uses, which some neighbors argue is the opposite of what the area needs.
Capital Region housing market cools as interest rates climb
Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates reached their highest levels in almost 14 years this week, helping to push some would-be buyers out of the market. For mortgage lenders in the Capital Region, the impact of rising rates was more immediate on the refinancing side. But Tee Brown, CEO of GMFS Mortgage in Baton Rouge, says he has also seen demand for home purchase loans soften in recent months, though he says overall inflation, not mortgage rates, may be the bigger factor in dissuading people from buying.
