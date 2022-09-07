Read full article on original website
Bristol Riverside Theatre presents the World Premiere of "A Leg Up"
(BRISTOL, PA) Beginning September 20, Bristol Riverside Theatre (BRT) will present the world premiere of A Leg Up by BRT’s Co-Producing Director Ken Kaissar. The show will be performed at BRT’s theater (120 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA 19007), which combines the excitement of a large stage production with the intimacy of a 300-seat theater. A Leg Up launches its 21-performance run on September 20 and continues through October 9. The cast features stage and screen actors Marla Alpert, Jennifer Byrne, David S. Robbins, Brittany Lee Hamilton, Joe Hogan, Liz Maurer, James Joseph O’Neil, and John Siciliano, with BRT’s Co-Producing Director Amy Kaissar directing.
Lewis Center for the Arts presents The Atelierat;Large: Conversations on Art-making in a Vexed Era with Tom Stoppard
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- Princeton University’s Lewis Center for the Arts continues the Atelier@Large conversation series that brings guest artists to campus to discuss the challenges they face in making art in the modern world. For the second event in the 2022-23 series, acclaimed, four-time Tony Award-winning playwright Tom Stoppard (Leopoldstadt, Rock ’n’ Roll, Arcadia, The Real Thing, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead) discusses his life and work with Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon, Princeton’s Howard G.B. Clark ’21 University Professor in the Humanities and Director of the Princeton Atelier. The event begins at 7:30pm on Thursday, September 22, in 50 McCosh Hall on Princeton’s campus. The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required through University Ticketing.
Reflection, Collaboration Take Center Stage in American Repertory Ballet’s “Kaleidoscope”
Correspondent Jesse North speaks with the creators behind this piece. About the author: Jesse North is a journalist whose coverage through video and print includes breaking news, politics, crime, and entertainment, with a focus on diversity and inclusion in the arts. In addition to JerseyArts.com, Jesse’s work has been seen on NBC News, Us Weekly, Broadway.com, Entertainment Weekly, People, and 92nd Street Y. | Dave Tavani is a freelance videographer and still photographer based in the Philadelphia area. In recent years, Dave has worked on a variety of projects, mostly for nonprofit and arts organizations. In addition to JerseyArts.com, he works on video projects for McCarter Theatre Center, The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage, Visit Philadelphia, Bristol Riverside Theatre, Al-Bustan Seeds of Culture, The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, and ArtPride New Jersey.
"My Big Gay Italian Funeral" comes to Ocean Casino Resort on November 12th
(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) -- Anthony J. Wilkinson returns to Ocean Casino Resort on Saturday, November 12 for My Big Gay Italian Funeral in Ovation Hall. This is the sequel to the Off-Broadway hit comedy, My Big Gay Italian Wedding and includes some of the same characters you know and love. Doors open at 7:00pm; showtime is 8:00pm.
Book Signing Event with J. C. Sutton at Ocean County Library Tuckerton Branch
(TUCKERTON, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library Tuckerton Branch will host award-winning author J.C. Sutton on Thursday, October 6 at 2:30pm. The Tuckerton resident will sign copies of her new novel Until the Guillotine: A Tale of Two Royals. Until the Guillotine highlights the friendship of Marie Antoinette and Louisa,...
Pegasus Theatre Company presents "God of Carnage"
(BORDENTOWN, NJ) -- Pegasus Theatre Company presents God of Carnage from October 7-23 in their new home in Bordentown. The play was written by Yasmina Reza, translation by Christopher Hampton. It was the winner of the 2009 Tony Award and 2009 Olivier Award for Best Play. The production is directed by Peter Bisgaier.
Inside Hopewell Theater's Fall Season
(HOPEWELL, NJ) -- After a summer of film and pop-up events, Hopewell Theater will be fully reopening September 15 with a robust fall schedule featuring a variety of live music, live performance, comedy, film, and special programs September through November of 2022. LIVE MUSIC LINEUP: Start your fall with Celtic...
The Levoy Theatre presents The Rolling Stones vs The Beatles
(MILLVILLE, NJ) -- The legendary battle between The Rolling Stones and The Beatles will play out on The Levoy Theatre stage on Friday, October 14 at 8:00pm. In one corner is Classic Stones Live featuring the Glimmer Twins and in the other is The Weeklings performing the songs by The Beatles.
McCarter Opens 2022-23 Season With "The Wolves" by Sarah DeLappe
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- McCarter is excited to welcome back audiences and announces its first production of the 2022-23 season, The Wolves, a fierce and funny play by Sarah DeLappe about a young women’s competitive high school soccer team. Featuring an all-female cast and creative team, the production is directed by Sarah Rasmussen, Artistic Director. Performances begin September 17th through October 16th.
ArtYard presents "Landscape and Hierarchies" by Alexandre Arrechea
(FRENCHTOWN, NJ) -- ArtYard presents Landscape and Hierarchies, a solo exhibition featuring new works by Alexandre Arrechea on view from September 17, 2022 to January 22, 2023. Arrechea is internationally renowned as one of the founding members of the Cuban collective, Los Carpinteros, and has earned acclaim as an artist whose work interrogates such issues as history, memory, politics, and the power relations of the urban space. This exhibition marks 20 years of Arrechea’s solo career.
SoulShine LIVE! in Seaside Heights, NJ
Colors paint the blue sky this Thursday, August 25, 20222 evening in Seaside Heights, NJ as music lovers await a free concert on the beach by SoulShine. SoulShine is a New York-based ensemble that provides listeners with the experience of attending a live concert by the classic Southern rock group, The Allman Brothers Band.
Brook Arts Center Music Shows in September
(BOUND BROOK, NJ) -- The Brook Arts Center in Bound Brook has music for everyone in September. They are opening their Fall season with the classic rock songs of The Rolling Stones, progressive rock sounds of Pink Floyd, music of legendary Doo Wop groups, followed by classical compositions of Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, and Sibelius!
State Theatre presents The Price Is Right Live! (TM)
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents The Price Is Right Live! (TM) on Thursday, October 13 at 8:00pm. The live show will be hosted by Daytime Emmy® Award-winning game show host, Todd Newton. Tickets range from $25-$150. The Price Is Right Live! (TM)...
The Jukebox Legends LIVE! on the Seaside Heights Boardwalk
The rain has stopped and a crowd of music lovers has gathered on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, NJ this Monday, August 22, 2022 evening for a concert of classic hits by The Jukebox Legends. The Jukebox Legends is a New Jersey-based vocal group that performs popular songs from the...
West Windsor Arts presents Trenton Community A-TEAM exhibition
(WEST WINDSOR, NJ) -- West Windsor Arts welcomes back the Trenton Community A-TEAM for an exhibition from August 30 to October 29, in the West Windsor Arts gallery, to highlight their artists. The opening reception is September 11 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at West Windsor Arts, free and open to the public.
Monmouth County's Wind & Sea Festival Celebrates The Bayshore
(PORT MONMOUTH, NJ) -- From kite flying to seining, the Monmouth County Park System’s upcoming Wind & Sea Festival is brimming with coastal activities for the whole family to enjoy. Held on Saturday, September 17 from 11:00am-5:00pm, this event will take place at Bayshore Waterfront Park, Port Monmouth. Visitors are invited to try kayaking, fishing, kite flying, seining, shell painting, and much more! Most activities are free but some may have a fee. Admission and parking are free.
Princeton Makes and Ragged Sky Press present September's Second Sunday Poetry Reading
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- Princeton Makes, a Princeton-based artist cooperative, and Ragged Sky Press, a local publisher focused on poetry, will host a Second Sunday Poetry Reading on Sunday, September 11 at 4:00pm. The readings will take place at the Princeton Makes store in the Princeton Shopping Center. The September reading...
Cockroaches, Hidden Worlds, Dancing to Agatha Christie, and Forgotten Children are among Highlights of New Jersey Film Festival in September
“Seems everywhere I lived, there were always cockroaches and I figured, well, they were actually being wasted,” said Joey Skaggs. Skaggs was noted by one television host as being called, “The Great Hoax Artist, a liar, and a media genius” and his latest short film is one of over twenty that will being screened at the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival. The festival runs on select Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays between September 9th through October 16th. Seventeen films will have their New Jersey or Middlesex County premiere at the festival. We’ll take a look at a few of my favorites for September in this article.
Celebrate Día de los Muertos at the Ocean County Library Tuckerton Branch
(TUCKERTON, NJ) -- Experience a tradition that began more than 3,000 years ago in pre-Columbian Mesoamerica. A multi-faceted presentation about Día de los Muertos will take place at on Monday, October 3, at the Ocean County Library Tuckerton Branch. The event starts at 7:00pm. Dia de los Muertos /...
RVCC Holocaust Institute to Host Online Screening of Documentary Focusing on Genocide Survivors
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Raritan Valley Community College’s Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies will host an online screening of the documentary Children of Genocide: The Five Who Survived, featuring voices of genocide survivors from the Holocaust, Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, and Sudan, Friday, September 23 from 10:00am-11:00am. The program, which is being offered in honor of the United Nations International Day of Peace, is being presented in partnership with Mercer County Holocaust, Genocide, & Human Rights Education Center.
