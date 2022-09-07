Open letter to Supervisor Rex Bohn and Planning Commissioner Alan Bongio:. On behalf of the undersigned organizations, we call for the resignation or removal of Commissioner Alan Bongio from the Humboldt County Planning Commission. In a recent Planning Commission meeting, Mr. Bongio used racist and other offensive language when discussing sovereign tribal governments. Representatives from local sovereign tribal governments and fellow Planning Commissioners immediately recognized and objected to Mr. Bongio, who not only did not apologize but made further disturbing statements. Mr. Bongio has since failed to apologize for his actions, only apologizing for an “offense” he may have caused. Mr. Bongio cannot represent the people of Humboldt County while failing to give even a modicum of respect to local sovereign tribal governments. His behavior makes clear that he is not fit for this position.

