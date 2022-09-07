Read full article on original website
Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, September 9 Through Thursday, September 15
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
‘Unfit to Serve’: Local Environmental, Social Justice Groups Call for Resignation or Replacement of Planning Commissioner Alan Bongio
Open letter to Supervisor Rex Bohn and Planning Commissioner Alan Bongio:. On behalf of the undersigned organizations, we call for the resignation or removal of Commissioner Alan Bongio from the Humboldt County Planning Commission. In a recent Planning Commission meeting, Mr. Bongio used racist and other offensive language when discussing sovereign tribal governments. Representatives from local sovereign tribal governments and fellow Planning Commissioners immediately recognized and objected to Mr. Bongio, who not only did not apologize but made further disturbing statements. Mr. Bongio has since failed to apologize for his actions, only apologizing for an “offense” he may have caused. Mr. Bongio cannot represent the people of Humboldt County while failing to give even a modicum of respect to local sovereign tribal governments. His behavior makes clear that he is not fit for this position.
Humboldt County Health Officials Recommend Taking These Precautions to Help Avoid Mosquitoes
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services, Division of Environmental Health (DEH):. Recently, the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services, Division of Environmental Health (DEH) has received an increased number of public inquiries about mosquitoes in and around Humboldt Bay and coastal areas.
[UPDATE 9:30 p.m.] New Start in Trinity County Being Called the Texas Fire
Let us hope that the name of the newest fire in Trinity County isn’t indicative of the size it will grow to be…. The Texas Fire, as it is being called, was reported just before 12:30 p.m. east of Ruth Lake and south of Wildwood. According to the Shasta...
CRUISE SHIPS INCOMING! Two Ocean Liners to Pay Call to the Port of Humboldt Bay This Month; Guests Will be Feted With a ‘Boat Parade,’ a Crafts Fair and More, City of Eureka Says
Press release from Eddy Alexander and the City of Eureka:. Eureka will welcome two ships this month, starting with the Regent cruise ship MS Oceania Regatta on Wednesday, September 14th at 8 a.m., followed by the Scenic cruise line’s Scenic Eclipse on Saturday, September 24th at 8 a.m. Both ships will be led into the harbor by a boat parade followed by a private welcome party at Schneider dock that will include live music, coffee, and pastries.
Slooooow Chase, Spike Strip, End With Driver in the Humboldt County Jail
Giving OJ Simpson’s pursuit a run for slowest ever, a driver fled law enforcement headed southbound on Hwy 101 for over 22 miles at speeds that never topped 40 mph and often were less than 20 mph. A spike strip finally disabled the vehicle and officers arrested Ginger Porter for a DUI.
Vehicle Fire This Afternoon Began to Spread to Vegetation Near Centerville Beach
About 3:45 p.m., a vehicle caught fire in the 8000 block of Centerville Road west of Ferndale. The occupant safely got out of the vehicle, but the flames started to spread into nearby brush. When firefighters arrived on scene, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. The fire did not...
Trinity Officer Arrested After Calling for Help While Intoxicated, Says Sheriff Saxon
An off-duty deputy with the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office, Seth Ruiz, was arrested for 647(f), public intoxication, on the evening of Tuesday, September 6 by fellow officers. According to Sheriff Tim Saxon, who spoke to us by phone, Ruiz, who was off duty, “called for help.” Saxon said, “The...
Nursing Fawns Caught on Game Camera in Trinity County
A game camera near the Mad River along just east of the Trinity/Humboldt County line caught a doe with two nursing fawns. Thanks to RHBB reader, Christina Giltzow for the video.
Reports of Shots Fired at a Bonfire Near Carlotta Led to a Tense Situation
A large number of sirens disturbed the peace of the small town of Carlotta last night. About 10:25 p.m., firefighters responding to the report of a debris fire on Fir Loop Court just east of Carlotta heard multiple shots being fired, according to the scanner. “We’d like to have [the...
Looking Back: A Surreal Day Two Years Ago (Slideshow)
On this date, two years ago, Humboldt County residents awoke to the apocalyptic glow of an eerie orange sky created by heavy haze in the air from surrounding wildfires, some of which had already been burning for weeks. For weeks, residents across wide swaths of the region would face choking smoke, a series of evacuation warnings or orders, fear and unease, with hundreds losing their homes amid the worst fire season in California history.
Residents Not Notified of Boil Water Advisory in Weott
Weott, Calif. (KIEM)- A boil water advisory was issued on the 27th of last month for the entire town of Weott. The notice was published online, but many residents were not physically notified till days after, and by that time they had already been using the unsafe water. Weott Resident,...
NCJ Preview: Ukraine to Eureka, Watson's Support and Market Eats
The war in Ukraine is close to home this week as we look at how one Eureka family has taken a high schooler from the region and how folks in Humboldt can help sponsor refugees. As an update to Brett Watson's re-election bid after a third-party investigation found he sexually harassed a city employee, the Journal sifted through correspondence to see the support he claims to have received. We'll tell you what we found. We're also talking about this week's editorial calling for Planning Commision Chair Alan Bongio's resignation. Finally, we're eating our way through the Friday Night Market to share the best of the street stall offerings. For weekly updates, hit subscribe.
Quakes, Sept. 6
A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone Monday, Sept. 5. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.8-magnitude quake was located west of Trinidad, CA between the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. The other, a 2.8-magnitude was located south to southeast of Redway, CA, both near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
Extremely Low-Flying Air Force Planes Startle People and Animals
Video of the second plane passing overhead near the Mendocino/Humboldt County border. Click here if you are having trouble viewing the embedded video. [Courtesy of Heather Ellis]. Multiple low-flying US Air Force planes yesterday, September 7, may have been operating in our area against policy, according to Lauren Schmitt of...
CHP Deploy Spike Strip to Catch Wanted Man During High-Risk Traffic Stop
The traffic stop just north of the Garberville onramp that resulted in southbound traffic on Highway 101 being stopped as officers drew their weapons on a blue Fiat sedan was the result of a speeding driver failing to yield. We reached out to Jonathan Clevenger, CHP Public Information Officer for...
Large Convoy East of Alderpoint
California Department of Fish and Game vehicles were spotted staging at the Pratt pull-out along Alderpoint Road just after 7 a.m. this morning, August September 8th. Travelers and residents witnessed the convoy passing the town of Alderpoint with additional unmarked vehicles and towing a skid-steer. The last confirmed sighting was near the Cal Fire Station on Alderpoint Road near the Hoaglin Road intersection.
Opinion: The Coastal Commission is Not the Enemy, Developers Flouting the Rules Are the Real Problem
Sure, an 8,000-square-foot house sounds crazy to those of us who somehow managed to raise three children in humbler accommodations, but saying you wouldn’t do something is always easier when that something isn’t an option. If I had the money to build a mansion, maybe I would! But what I wouldn’t do is choose to violate established laws designed to lessen its impact on the animals and plants or historical areas nearby.
FIRE UPDATE: Smoky Conditions Will Continue in the Mornings; Fires Mostly Contained to Interior Burning
(Ammon – 11,465 acres; Campbell – 30,037 acres) Hot temperatures are expected to persist for the next several days. Although there has been no perimeter growth across the Ammon and Campbell fires for several days, interior burning of litter and heavier ground fuels across the forest floor will continue to produce smoke. The current stable weather conditions will keep the smoke from moving out of the area, so similar conditions are expected with the smoke accumulating along the Trinity River in the morning and lifting in the late afternoon each day. Firefighters continue to patrol the perimeter of the fire, coordinating with the Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) to identify the remaining hot areas near the control lines. Wildland crews are also continue to remove hazard trees that could impact the road systems throughout the fire area.
'Disgraceful'
In your Aug. 22 article on the appeal of the Humboldt County Planning Commission's environmental review of Nordic Aquafarms' proposed Samoa Penninsula industrial fish farm, you cite several reasons for the appeal ("Fishing Association, Environmental Groups Appeal Fish Farm EIR Certification"). You cite the under-calculation of greenhouse gas emissions by...
