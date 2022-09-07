Read full article on original website
xpn.org
2nd Grade shares new single ahead of tongue-in-check titled album “Easy Listening”
The new record marks the band’s sophomore release with label Double Double Whammy. Philly’s 2nd Grade has a new album, Easy Listening,coming out September 30th via Double Double Whammy. This week, they shared the record’s second single, “Me And My Blue Angels,” about an air show in Brunswick, Maine that frontperson Peter Gill saw growing up. “But it really goes out to anyone who you trust 100% to have your back when the shit hits the fan,” says Gill in a press statement.
xpn.org
Christina Ward builds to her debut LP with atmospheric single “Calendar”
Ward will play The Barn in New Hope tonight. Philly singer-songwriter Christina Ward is on track to release her new record Calendar this fall via New Jersey label Mint 400 Records. The first single of the same name is out now, and features Ward’s breathy vocals shrouded in atmospheric layers of synth and reverberating bass.
withguitars.com
Dylan Flynn & The Dead Poets are set to release their Anthemic new single
“Every time I see this band live, I forget how spine-tinglingly fantastic they are.” – Hot Press. Dylan Flynn and The Dead Poets make music for twenty-somethings living in a country that completely ignores them. In the last year the Indie up-and-comers have amassed over 40,000 streams on Spotify, secured support slots with NewDad and Milk., embarked on their first Irish tour and played a number of sold out headline shows.
loudersound.com
Corey Taylor hails Alice In Chains' Dirt as "one of the greatest hard rock/heavy metal albums of all time"
Slipknot's Corey Taylor shares some kind words about Alice In Chains' Dirt ahead of the 1992 album's 30th anniversary. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Alice In Chains' seminal 1992 album Dirt. In celebration, the Seattle grunge heroes are reissuing the album in a special deluxe box set, containing a hardback book that features thoughts and reflections from the band, peers and friends about the album's influence and legacy.
NME
Kacey Musgraves shares making-of ‘Star-Crossed’ documentary to mark album’s first birthday
Kacey Musgraves has shared a new documentary on the making of her album ‘Star-Crossed’ to celebrate its first anniversary. The singer’s fifth studio album came out a year ago tomorrow (September 10, 2021) and the new 14-minute documentary follows the creation of the record. Star-Crossed: Making The...
Kane Brown Releases First Teaser of New Duet With His Wife: VIDEO
Kane Brown has a new album arriving on Friday. He’s had a string of singles since his last full-length was released in 2019. But this is just the third full-length of his career. A few of those singles will be included on Different Man. “Like I Love Country Music,” “Go Around,” Grand,” “One Mississippi” and “Whiskey Sour” are all part of the 17-track collection. The album will also include a duet with his wife, Katelyn. The track is titled “Thank You,” and he offered a tease via social media. Check it out below.
Watch: Kane Brown Makes History as the First Male Country Artist to Perform at the VMAs
Kane Brown made history at the 2022 VMAs by becoming the first male country artist to perform on the award show. During the Sunday night broadcast (August 28), Brown performed his latest single, “Grand”—a fast-paced number that is his most pop-infused yet. “People told him he wasn’t...
xpn.org
Beth Orton’s new Single “Fractals” features saxophonist Alabaster dePlume & more￼
“The track is a beautiful example of the nature of collaboration, where people come in as they are,” Orton said. Beth Orton has dropped yet another single from her new album Weather Alive, set to be released later this month. “Fractals” is a collab with the poet and saxophonist Alabaster dePlume, multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily, along with drummer Tom Skinner (of the Smile) and bassist Tom Herbert (of the Invisible).
Sugar's Copper Blue at 30: How alt. rock godhead Bob Mould finally struck gold
Released on September 4, 1992, Sugar's debut album Copper Blue gave former Hüsker Dü man Bob Mould the commercial success he so richly deserved
Kane Brown Brings ‘Grand’ to MTV VMAs Stage in Historic Performance [Watch]
Kane Brown made history at this year's MTV Video Music Awards as the first male country artist to perform during the show. His outdoor performance on the Toyota Stage in New Jersey was a part of a big night of awards on Sunday, August 28. The country singer brought his...
xpn.org
Built to Spill spills the beans on the making of ‘When The Wind Forgets Your Name’
When I lived in Boise, Idaho, no band commanded more respect than Built To Spill. Doug Martsch’s band had carved out a niche in the world of indie rock, even getting signed to Warner Records. In an industry filled with constant churn, Built To Spill spent nearly two decades at a major label producing inventive and thoughtful music. Last year, though, the band made the move to Sub-Pop Records, a match so ideal you might have assumed they’d been there the whole time.
Guitar World Magazine
Jim Root on designing his first-ever Charvel signature model, his '80s metal heroes and the most common mistakes he sees in Slipknot guitar covers
After receiving his first Charvel decades ago, the Slipknot axe-slinger has developed his very own, bending the brand's hair metal blueprint to fit his indomitable heavy-riffing playing style. We now know him as the towering lead guitarist of Slipknot, one of the most widely revered metal bands on the planet....
withguitars.com
Santigold New Album ‘Spirituals’ Out Friday
Santigold will release her fourth album, Spirituals, this Friday September 9 to acclaim spanning Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, FADER, Billboard, PAPER, NYLON, W Magazine, HipHopDX, VIBE, Stereogum, SPIN, Alternative Press and much more. Renowned for her boundary-free art and uncontainable urge to push towards the future, the anxious confinement of the past couple of years became a battle to protect that spirit. Writing these songs was her way to access freedom and push towards the light, finding a sense of ascension.
NME
Phoenix announce new album ‘Alpha Zulu’ and share Ezra Koenig duet ‘Tonight’
Phoenix have announced details of their new album ‘Alpha Zulu’ and shared a new track, ‘Tonight’, which features Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig. The French band made recently made their return with the album’s title track, which marked their first piece of new music since 2021 single ‘Identical’.
loudersound.com
Kiss's extraordinary rock juggernaut in full flight on official Des Moine bootleg
The two shows so far released in Kiss’s Off The Soundboard series might benefit from having been recorded in the 21st century, when live recording technology was way more advanced than in the 70s, but there’s something more compelling about this dustier, shakier affair. The first of the...
hypebeast.com
Jackson Wang Was Inspired by 70s Rock on New Sophomore LP ‘MAGIC MAN’
Three years after the release of his first studio album, Mirrors, Hong Kong singer and rapper Jackson Wang has returned with his highly-anticipated follow-up. MAGIC MAN hears Wang explore darker themes of mystery and temptation across ten 70s rock-tinged tracks. Produced by Wang himself, alongside Daryl K and Henry Cheung,...
Charlie Benante Shares Teaser Clip of New Anthrax Riffs
If used, Anthrax could have one song on their new album that has an absolutely killer groove. Drummer Charlie Benante picked up a guitar and laid down some distortion fueled heaviness as a nod to some of the recent music they've been working on for their next studio album. "We...
Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett Evokes the California Coast on New Single ‘Born & Raised’
Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett has released a new single, “Born & Raised.” The rollicking track was recorded with producer Vance Powell and features Raconteurs bassist Jack Lawrence and Eagles of Death Metal drummer Julian Doro, along with keyboardist Mike Webb and steel guitarist Luke Schneider. The reflective song sees Shiflett referencing his West Coast home with a country soul as he sings, “You might change but I’m-a stay the same/ Where I was born and raised.” “My trip out to Nashville in March of 2021 was my first time recording any solo material since I made Hard Lessons,” Shiflett said in a statement. “I...
Stereogum
Bibio – “Off Goes The Light”
Stephen Wilkinson has announced a new Bibio album, his tenth overall, with the clever title BIB10. It’s his follow-up to 2019’s Ribbons. “My influences for studio production mostly come from the 60s, 70s, and 80s where the craft was very different – getting a more polished sound, without ironing the humanity out of it, was part of the ethos,” Bibio said in a statemet, continuing:
Ozzy Osbourne, ‘Patient Number 9′: Album Review
With 2020's Ordinary Man, Ozzy Osbourne reestablished himself with help from a new producer, an all-star backing band and a no-fuss recording schedule that lasted less than a week. Andrew Watt, a guitarist who worked with Justin Bieber before transitioning into a producer's role whose resume now includes Elton John and Eddie Vedder, assembled a crew that included artists as diverse as Post Malone, Travis Scott and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith – all of whom pushed Osbourne to his best record in decades.
