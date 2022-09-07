Read full article on original website
Elite Daily
The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need
It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
iPhone 14 Pro Max: Here’s everything we know so far
More and more leaks are coming out as the very much anticipated launch gets closer and closer. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to launch at Apple’s Far Out launch event on September 7. This means we might see the new iPhone 14 series sooner than we expected.
Apple reveals new AirPods Pro 2 – here’s what you need to know
A NEW pair of AirPods Pro has just been announced at Apple's "Far Out" event. The in-ear buds are the second generation Pro model from the tech giant. They promise to deliver an "exceptional" audio experience, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook. One of the new features includes enhanced noise...
IGN
Apple's iPhone 14 Event: Everything Announced
Apple just finished holding its annual iPhone event and that of course meant new iPhones. There were plenty of surprised with a larger iPhone 14 Plus replacing last year's mini model and a pair of extremely well equipped iPhone Pro models. Though, the biggest surprise was perhaps the Apple Watch Ultra, which is basically Apple's wearable on steroids with a bigger screen and an extremely rugged build. In case you missed it we've rounded up every major product announcement you need to know about.
Phone Arena
Apple announces the AirPods Pro 2
After almost 3 years, Apple has finally unveiled the successor to the original AirPods Pro. The company’s most high-end earbuds are getting an upgrade in the form of the Apple AirPods Pro 2. The latter made their debut alongside the new iPhone 14 lineup, the Apple Watch 8 and...
9to5Mac
Apple Watch SE 2 announced, starting at $249
Apple has announced a new Apple Watch SE, with a display 30% larger than the previous model. The new model is available in silver, midnight, and starlight – together with a color-matched nylon composite back which reduces the weight of the watch …. The price starts at $249, compares...
inputmag.com
Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Apple Watch Ultra: Is bigger better?
Features — As , the Apple Watch Ultra is best intended for outdoor enthusiasts who want a smartwatch that will survive the elements. The hefty timepiece includes an improved microphone and speaker array for loud environments, 36 hours of battery life on a single charge, and a new “Wayfinder” watch face with a compass in- dial. An upcoming “Low Power Mode” update will also extend the Watch Ultra’s battery life up to 60 hours, and, with built-in cellular, there’s potential for the smartwatch to replace an iPhone altogether. That said, the Apple Watch Ultra will cost just as much as a smartphone at a price of $799.
Phone Arena
Analysts predict unchanged iPhone 14 price and trouble ahead for Apple Watch lineup
There's been a lot of conflicting info purportedly revealed from the inside on a whole bunch of different iPhone 14-related topics, but by far the most confusing aspect remains (to this day) the official pricing of Apple's upcoming high-end handsets. Even though we're mere hours away from the Cupertino-based tech...
Complex
Apple Unveils New iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at ‘Far Out’ Event
For diehard Apple enthusiasts, there is perhaps no better feeling than waking up on the morning of another unveilings-filled Cupertino livestream. Wednesday, the Tim Cook-led company gave fans the latest entry in its extended canon of appropriately hyped events, this time under the banner of “Far Out.”. “At Apple...
Phone Arena
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
The big day is finally here, boys and girls, but just because we're mere hours away from the official announcement of the iPhone 14 family at the time of this writing, that doesn't mean said family of highly anticipated premium handsets has stopped leaking. The latest (last?) juicy information spill...
CNET
Bye, Bye iPhone 14 SIM Cards: Apple Fully Embraces eSIM
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Looking to upgrade to the iPhone 14? It's not going to be as simple as taking your SIM card out of your current phone and plopping it in. Apple announced at Wednesday's "Far Out" event that the company is fully embracing virtual embedded SIM cards -- aka eSIMs -- as the default, a change it has been gradually moving toward for years. That means there will not be a physical SIM card tray on US models.
TechCrunch
Bose reduces size and amps up noise canceling for the $299 QuietComfort Earbuds II
The new buds are a third smaller than their predecessor and bring big improvements to noise canceling — which has long been Bose’s bread and butter. To accomplish the latter, each bud sports four microphones — with three on the outside and one on the inside. These detect ambient noise and counteract the sound accordingly in “less than a fraction of a millisecond,” per the press material.
inputmag.com
Here’s Apple’s full array of iPhone 14 and 14 Pro colors
The launch of Apple’s new iPhones is imminent. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are all going up for pre-order on September 9, while regular availability begins September 16. Before placing your order, you’ll have to decide which iPhone 14 color is right for you — especially considering how many options you have.
TechRadar
Hands on: Apple Watch SE 2 review
- Thick bezel around screen. Apple's latest update to its entry-level wristwear comes in the form of the Apple Watch SE 2 (also called the Watch SE (2022) by some people). This is a smartwatch that's all about the cost - given that the Watch SE 2 price has been announced as $249/£259/AU$399 for the GPS model and $299/£299/AU$479 for the cellular model (which is a shame in the UK, where prices have quietly risen due to inflation). At this relatively low price point, this is a great device to pick up if you want the base-model Apple Watch and nothing else.
Apple Event 2022: iPhone 14 Pro cameras mark new era for iPhone photography
Apple's 'Far Out' event saw the launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone Pro – with the first-ever 48MP Main camera on iPhone
inputmag.com
Apple quadruples the megapixel count with the iPhone 14 Pro’s camera
Apple has belatedly caught up to its competition when it comes to its smartphone cameras. With the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple bumped up its main wide camera to 48 megapixels, putting it on oar with Google’s Pixel 6 Pro and Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra. The latest smartphone can...
The Verge
Apple’s latest iPad Mini is $100 off right now at Amazon and Best Buy
Apple’s new iPhone lineup may have grabbed everyone's attention, but our weekend deals post is fixed on everything Apple ignored during its “Far Out” event earlier this week. For starters, Apple’s 64GB iPad Mini with Wi-Fi is currently matching its best price ever at Amazon and Best Buy, where you can pick it up for $399.99 ($100 off). If you need more storage, you can also find the 256GB model with Wi-Fi discounted to $549.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, down from its usual price of $799.99.
iOS 16 release date: Apple to release major new iPhone update imminently
Apple will release its major new update for the iPhone next week, it has said.iOS 16 will arrive with users on 12 September, it announced, soon after a launch event that saw the release of a range of new products including the iPhone 14.The update was first unveiled in June, at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference. A month later, it launched a public beta of the software, allowing anyone to use it but with the warning that it could still include bugs.As ever, the update will be free to all owners of existing iPhones.It brings a host of new features to...
inputmag.com
Apple's A16 Bionic chip explained in 5 key specs
Another year, another iPhone, and yet another new chip to power it. Since the dawn of Apple-made silicon, Apple’s A series chips have continued their steady march forward, and this year’s A16 (featured exclusively in the iPhone 14 Pro line) is no exception.
Apple Insider
Deals: get an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro for free with wireless carrier promos
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Snag yourself an iPhone 14 at a discount or save money on an unlimited data plan by checking out U.S. carriers' latest promotional offers.
