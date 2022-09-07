Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
BUSINESS ACHIEVEMENTS: Rachel Moran; Memorial Health; Hospital Sisters Health System; Charlie Osborne
DECATUR — Rachel Moran of Mount Zion has joined The Community Foundation of Macon County as director of communications. In this role, Moran will be responsible for facilitating collaborative partnerships among Macon County nonprofits. She also will lead the foundation's marketing and other outreach efforts to promote fundraising and to create greater awareness of the foundation’s resources and assistance in serving donors and nonprofits.
newschannel20.com
Lights Out: University of Illinois students volunteer to turn off campus lights
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Students at the University of Illinois can volunteer to shut off-campus building lights for the weekend through the Illini Lights Out (ILO) program. This will help save campus energy and money and reduce carbon emissions. Students can volunteer from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on...
Herald & Review
ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. James Chiligiris, 60th
DECATUR — James A. and Joan D. Chiligiris will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Boston and Cape Cod. James Chiligiris and Joan Jackson were married on Sept. 16, 1962 at the Greek Orthodox Church, in Decatur. James is the retired owner of the Lincoln Square Lounge and Other Side Restaurant here in Decatur and Joan is a homemaker.
Herald & Review
Richland plans Welcome Back picnic
DECATUR — Richland Community College will host a Welcome Back picnic 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, outdoors next to Bistro 537. In case of rain, the event will be moved into the Shilling Salons. The college is celebrating its 50th anniversary and T-shirts will be available in...
Central Illinois Proud
Cougar sighting sparks caution for Central Illinois county
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A possible North American Cougar sighting near Hudson is causing a school district to take precautions to protect their students. According to a McLean County Unit 5 Facebook post, police are asking parents to make sure no Hudson Elementary students walk home. Families should have...
nowdecatur.com
Two Memorial Health Hospitals Recognized for Excellent Care
September 7, 2022 – Two Memorial Health hospitals have been recognized in the 2022 – 23 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals rankings. Decatur Memorial Hospital was recognized by U.S. News for excellence in four areas of care: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), kidney failure, knee replacement and stroke.
nowdecatur.com
United Way Food Boxes Set to Help Families this Weekend
September 8, 2022 – The United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois is partnering with The Community Foundation of Macon County, Crossing Healthcare, Central Illinois Foodbank, and Neuhoff Media for a drive-up food box distribution event. Beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, the first 500 families to stop...
Salvation Army offering rental, utility assistance
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army of Decatur is offering people help with their rent and utility payments if they meet certain eligibility criteria. If approved, applicants can receive up to 15 months of rental or utility assistance if they are behind on their payments. They can also receive up to three months of […]
Herald & Review
REUNIONS
DECATUR — A reunion for past employees of Citizens National Bank, will be meeting at Diamonds Restaurant, Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6 pm. For further information contact Margie at 217-972-4749. ***. DECATUR — The second Birthday Brunch for the Eisenhower High School, MacArthur High School, and Stephen Decatur High...
WAND TV
Decatur, Springfield receiving more than $20M in transit assistance
(WAND) - Decatur and Springfield transit systems are receiving more than $20 million in federal assistance to increase efficiency and gas emissions of buses. is excited to see Decatur and Springfield transit systems receive more than $20 million in federal assistance to increase efficiency and gas emissions of their buses.
Herald & Review
On Biz: Dove’s Clothing Room has new location, Akorn Pharmaceuticals
Akorn Pharmaceuticals opens Aseptic Training Center. Akorn Pharmaceuticals, located at 1222 W. Grand Ave., Decatur, now has a facility devoted to aseptic training. According to Chris Knight, director of aseptic training, the building houses a classroom, simulated laboratories, equipment preparation area, a smoke visualization area and an aseptic training room.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Brothers build safe community with FirstFollowers
CHAMPAIGN – Ri’Chard Frazier took his role as a big brother seriously from a young age. By middle school, being the “tough” one started to get him in trouble. He bounced between public and alternative schools. The first time he felt cared for was at FirstFollowers,...
hoiabc.com
Homeless encampment bands together as city issues eviction notice
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - One community is hoping to band together after receiving an eviction notice from the City of Bloomington to vacate the area. Friday afternoon, Bloomington landowner Chris Collins spoke up on the frustration in trying to support the homeless by creating an encampment meant to help those struggling with homelessness.
Decatur business receives state electric vehicle manufacturing grant
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A business in Decatur is receiving more than $2 million in tax incentives to start manufacturing electrical vehicle parts. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday the first Reimagining Electric Vehicle grant will go towards T/CCI Manufacturing’s compressor plant in Decatur. T/CCI currently makes compressors for combustion vehicles at this plant and manufactures electrical […]
foxillinois.com
District 186 reminds people that they take threats in schools seriously
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WICS/WRSP) — Safety at District 186 schools was a big topic at Tuesday night's school board meeting. Specifically, Springfield District 186 Superintendent Jennifer Gill brought up threats during the meeting. Gill says that although there have been no new ones in the days since the new school...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County Rescinds Ambulance Standard Of Care Ordinance –
The Shelby County Board voted to rescind the “Ambulance Standard of Care” ordinance that was adopted during last month’s meeting. We covered its passage and explained all the reasons it needed to be rescinded in articles here and here. We were pleased to see the number of...
Schools, law enforcement plan to prevent the worst
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There’s been an emphasis lately on school shooting response training and preparation. Champaign and Ford County law enforcement agencies and school districts Thursday instead focused on ways to prevent the trigger from ever being pulled. Members of the U.S. Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) spent three hours training county […]
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for September 9
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review.
nowdecatur.com
United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois to host food box drive-up day
September 6, 2022 – The United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois is partnering with The Community Foundation of Macon County, Crossing Healthcare, Central Illinois Foodbank, and Neuhoff Media for a drive-up food box distribution event. Beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, the first 500 families to stop...
Herald & Review
Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op ends the party for Farmer City Blue Ridge 22-8
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op will take its 22-8 victory over Farmer City Blue Ridge during this Illinois football game. Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op drew first blood by forging an 8-0 margin over Farmer City Blue Ridge after the first quarter. The gap narrowed in the second...
