Ballinger, TX

KLST/KSAN

SAPD: Avoid Sherwood Way and Southland due to motor accident

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has released an alert, asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Sherwood Way and Southland by Sam’s Club due to a motor vehicle accident. SAPD released the alert with a ‘moderate’ severity tag, meaning there is a possible threat to life or property. The cause of the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DAILY LIVE! | A Search Warrant Uncovers Cockroach Infested House in North San Angelo!

SAN ANGELO- Today on LIVE!, Charlotte Anderson sits with Matt Trammell to discuss Keep San Angelo Beautiful. Also, a search warrant after a 3-month-old was seriously injured uncovered "disgusting" living conditions and a cockroach infested house, the Animal Shelter is discussed at the City Council, gas has dropped below $3, Taste of San Angelo is back, and the Wall Hawks take on the Jim Ned Indians in what should be a great football game.
SAN ANGELO, TX
brownwoodnews.com

New Ice Cream Shop Opens

Downtown Brownwood has a new, homemade ice cream shop. “Over the Rainbow Ice Cream” opened last weekend, and sold out of most all of their flavors in their first go. Over the Rainbow Ice Cream is owned by Julie McDermed, who has lived in the Brownwood area for about nine years. “I wanted to have a business of my own, I wasn’t sure what, but I love ice cream and I always wanted a hand-dipped ice cream shop in Brownwood. So I figured, why not do it myself?”
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Semi loaded with wooden pallets overturns

No injuries were reported Friday after a semi carrying wooden pallets overturned near the intersection of FMs 2126 and 2524 (the Access Road and Austin Avenue). The incident occurred at approximately 10 a.m. and members of the Brownwood Fire Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and DPS troopers were on site conducting an investigation.
BROWNWOOD, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene man drags victim with vehicle while children are inside, attempts to run them over

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are investigating after a local man drug a 39-year-old victim with his vehicle. According to incident and arrest reports, Jacob Morgan, 34, assaulted his girlfriend last night and left the scene before police arrived. Later that night, he returned to his girlfriend's house and attempted to run her over with his vehicle. A 39-year-old male victim watched the incident unfold and tried to intervene.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Group of six arrested in Abilene after police recover $24,000 worth of jewelry

ABILENE, Texas — Six people were arrested yesterday following a robbery at the Abilene Mall. According to a press release, a group of people performed a "Grab and GO" style robbery at the Mall of Abilene after they were observed casing at least five jewelry stores in the area. Two vehicles were detained and six people were arrested following a foot pursuit.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Couple finds tracking device on car in Abilene, man arrested after throwing stuff at vehicles on Winters Freeway

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  2900 block of S 5th Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly WeaponA victim reported her intoxicated ex-boyfriend […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Bicyclist in hospital with serious injuries following morning crash with pickup truck

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are investigating an incident that took place this morning between a bicyclist and a pickup truck driver. According to officials, a white pickup truck was heading east on South 7th in Abilene and was turning on to Mockingbird when it hit a bicyclist. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital to be treated for serious bodily injuries.
ABILENE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Haunted History: The murder of Leandra Morales

SAN ANGELO, Texas — It has been 44 years since the murder of Leandra Morales made headlines back in 1978 but the story of her death has lived on in whispers among Angelo State University students. According to an article from 1978, the story first came to light when a young man by the name […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
koxe.com

Pablo Guillermo Adame, 51, of Brownwood

Pablo Guillermo Adame, 51 of Brownwood passed from this life at Abilene, Texas on September 2, 2022. He was born January 28, 1971 in Laredo, Texas to Maria Adame. He resided in Brownwood since 1974. He is survived by his mother, Maria Escobedo Adame, brother, Francisco Escobedo Jr., daughter Paige...
BROWNWOOD, TX
ktxs.com

Sweetwater man arrested, accused of talking to 12-year-old online, facing multiple charges

SWEETWATER, Texas — A Sweetwater man has been arrested and is now facing charges related to internet crimes against children. According to a press release, the Lee County, Georgia Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Office initiated an investigation in July after the parents of a 12-year-old reported that their child had been communicating with an unknown predator through social media on a cell phone. Authorities notified Sweetwater police that the suspect resided in the area.
SWEETWATER, TX
