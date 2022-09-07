Read full article on original website
GRAPHIC: Leaked Photos Show How Disgusting San Angelo's Animal Shelter Has Become
SAN ANGELO, TX – Images of the filth inside of San Angelo's animal shelter have surfaced. Warning the images below are very graphic
SAPD: Avoid Sherwood Way and Southland due to motor accident
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has released an alert, asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Sherwood Way and Southland by Sam’s Club due to a motor vehicle accident. SAPD released the alert with a ‘moderate’ severity tag, meaning there is a possible threat to life or property. The cause of the […]
San Angelo LIVE!
DAILY LIVE! | A Search Warrant Uncovers Cockroach Infested House in North San Angelo!
SAN ANGELO- Today on LIVE!, Charlotte Anderson sits with Matt Trammell to discuss Keep San Angelo Beautiful. Also, a search warrant after a 3-month-old was seriously injured uncovered "disgusting" living conditions and a cockroach infested house, the Animal Shelter is discussed at the City Council, gas has dropped below $3, Taste of San Angelo is back, and the Wall Hawks take on the Jim Ned Indians in what should be a great football game.
San Angelo LIVE!
$12 Million Hotel Could be Coming to the Northside of San Angelo
SAN ANGELO – A new multi-million dollar hotel could be coming to the northside of San Angelo soon. According to the City of San Angelo Building and Inspections Report, as of Sep. 7, a permit is pending for the construction of a Holiday Inn at 619 W. 29th Street.
New Ice Cream Shop Opens
Downtown Brownwood has a new, homemade ice cream shop. “Over the Rainbow Ice Cream” opened last weekend, and sold out of most all of their flavors in their first go. Over the Rainbow Ice Cream is owned by Julie McDermed, who has lived in the Brownwood area for about nine years. “I wanted to have a business of my own, I wasn’t sure what, but I love ice cream and I always wanted a hand-dipped ice cream shop in Brownwood. So I figured, why not do it myself?”
Semi loaded with wooden pallets overturns
No injuries were reported Friday after a semi carrying wooden pallets overturned near the intersection of FMs 2126 and 2524 (the Access Road and Austin Avenue). The incident occurred at approximately 10 a.m. and members of the Brownwood Fire Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and DPS troopers were on site conducting an investigation.
Texas man arrested for shaking, throwing 3-month-old child
A Texas man was arrested today and has been arrested and charged with injury to a child.
Jewelry heist: $24,000 in jewels stolen from Mall of Abilene, 6 arrested
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – About $24,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from multiple jewelers around Abilene, ending with six arrests at the Mall of Abilene Thursday. According to a press release from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), a group was reported to have been ‘casing’ at least five jewelry stores in town. The group […]
AFD warns against bees in Elmwood & Sayles areas, 2 people get treatment for stings
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) issued a warning to some residents in Abilene’s Elmwood and Sayles areas, warning neighbors and visitors of bees. In a press release, AFD said a crew responded to a call of a bee sting. One person was stung multiple times before another person attempted to help […]
Animal rescues allege years of neglect at San Angelo Animal Shelter
The directors of two pet rescues are accusing the San Angelo Animal Shelter of keeping dogs and cats in unsanitary and inhumane conditions. Stunning photos of dogs laying in their own feces and walls crawling with cockroaches back up their claims.
Abilene man drags victim with vehicle while children are inside, attempts to run them over
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are investigating after a local man drug a 39-year-old victim with his vehicle. According to incident and arrest reports, Jacob Morgan, 34, assaulted his girlfriend last night and left the scene before police arrived. Later that night, he returned to his girlfriend's house and attempted to run her over with his vehicle. A 39-year-old male victim watched the incident unfold and tried to intervene.
WARRANT: Suspect who crashed into Abilene home during chase previously set duplex on fire, tried to get insurance money
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect who crashed into a south Abilene home while fleeing from police is also accused of setting fire to a duplex and trying to collect insurance money. Benjamin Hulsey, 42, is the wanted arsonist who crashed into a home on S 7th and Hawthorne Street while fleeing from deputies who […]
Group of six arrested in Abilene after police recover $24,000 worth of jewelry
ABILENE, Texas — Six people were arrested yesterday following a robbery at the Abilene Mall. According to a press release, a group of people performed a "Grab and GO" style robbery at the Mall of Abilene after they were observed casing at least five jewelry stores in the area. Two vehicles were detained and six people were arrested following a foot pursuit.
Crime Reports: Couple finds tracking device on car in Abilene, man arrested after throwing stuff at vehicles on Winters Freeway
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2900 block of S 5th Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly WeaponA victim reported her intoxicated ex-boyfriend […]
Coleman LIvestock Auction Market Report for September 7, 2022
250-400 LBS 220-230 400-600 LBS 187-227.50.
Bicyclist in hospital with serious injuries following morning crash with pickup truck
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are investigating an incident that took place this morning between a bicyclist and a pickup truck driver. According to officials, a white pickup truck was heading east on South 7th in Abilene and was turning on to Mockingbird when it hit a bicyclist. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital to be treated for serious bodily injuries.
Haunted History: The murder of Leandra Morales
SAN ANGELO, Texas — It has been 44 years since the murder of Leandra Morales made headlines back in 1978 but the story of her death has lived on in whispers among Angelo State University students. According to an article from 1978, the story first came to light when a young man by the name […]
Pablo Guillermo Adame, 51, of Brownwood
Pablo Guillermo Adame, 51 of Brownwood passed from this life at Abilene, Texas on September 2, 2022. He was born January 28, 1971 in Laredo, Texas to Maria Adame. He resided in Brownwood since 1974. He is survived by his mother, Maria Escobedo Adame, brother, Francisco Escobedo Jr., daughter Paige...
Wanted arsonist who crashed into Abilene house, caused fire identified
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The wanted arsonist who crashed into a south Abilene home and caused a fire while fleeing from law enforcement has been identified. Benjamin Hulsey, 42, who is wanted for a First Degree Felony Arson case in Abilene, is accused of crashing into a home on South 7th Street and Hawthorne Street […]
Sweetwater man arrested, accused of talking to 12-year-old online, facing multiple charges
SWEETWATER, Texas — A Sweetwater man has been arrested and is now facing charges related to internet crimes against children. According to a press release, the Lee County, Georgia Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Office initiated an investigation in July after the parents of a 12-year-old reported that their child had been communicating with an unknown predator through social media on a cell phone. Authorities notified Sweetwater police that the suspect resided in the area.
