How to Make the Creamiest Oreo Icebox Cake
Although icebox cakes have always been easy, creamy and elegant desserts, icebox cake recipes have changed quite a bit since their invention almost a century ago. Now, they sit in the fridge (instead of the icebox) to chill, and you can really get creative with what you put between the layers of whipped cream. Traditional recipes call for chocolate wafer cookies, but now you can experiment with anything from chocolate chip cookies to my personal favorite, Oreos.
Grinch Coffee Creamer Exists, and You’ll Need All the Flavors
Christmas and coffee creamer go together like the Grinch and stealing ornaments—a match made in heaven! So many amazing peppermint, gingerbread and other Christmas-themed snacks and products start coming out around this time, and we’re ready for it. This year we’ve been blessed (yet again) with a collaboration with the greatest green meanie to ever steal our hearts on Christmas… the Grinch.
Tiramisu Ice Pops
Tiramisu is a classic Italian dessert traditionally made from soaking ladyfinger cookies in espresso and alcohol and layering them with a rich whipped cream, egg yolk, and mascarpone mixture. Dusted with cocoa powder, it's an impressive way to cap off a dinner party. But, when it's hot out and you want something a little more modern and fun, try these six-ingredient Tiramisu Ice Pops. Simply mix together mascarpone cheese, sugar, and heavy cream. Add espresso and rum (or vanilla extract) to half and layer in ice pop molds. Once frozen, drizzle with melted chocolate and prepare to swoon.
Copycat Chocolate Cupcake Cookies
Soft, moist and huge, these Copycat Chocolate Cupcake Cookies are a mix between your favorite cupcake and a cookie. With a chocolate topping and a tasty yellow cake flavored cookie, this is the cookie you won't be able to resist!. A MASHUP OF CAKE AND COOKIE. When it comes to...
Snicker’s Monkey Bread
A chocolatey peanut buttery version of everyone’s favorite pull – apart dessert. I love finger food. Anytime I can have a small activity while eating a decadent dessert, I’m in! This is the chocolate, peanut butter monkey bread collab you never knew you needed to try. Store-bought biscuits stuffed with Snicker’s pieces, baked, and then glazed with a salty peanut butter glaze. A perfect treat for the holidays, gathering with friends, or for the local bake sale. My first time making this was in culinary school. I brought it home to my parents’ house for my family to try and we devoured the whole thing. BEWARE, Monkey Bread is addicting!
Candy Corn Cookies
Candy corn fans, this one's for you. This sweet, chewy candy corn cookie recipe is the perfect spooky Halloween treat to enjoy leading up to October 31 and it's a great way to use up leftover candy. Guaranteed to be a hit on a Halloween dessert menu, it's a fun food idea that will spook your guests or just make them say, "Mmmm, delicious!"
Baked Almond French Toast with Maple-Blackberry Syrup
Overnight French toast is the gift you give yourself the next morning. Sure, you may not feel eager to pull out the ingredients for breakfast after you've cooked and cleaned up dinner, but your tomorrow self will thank you for the work. After an overnight chill, the brioche bread cubes...
S’more Cracker Cookies
This no-bake Ritz S’mores Cracker Cookie recipe is a simple spin on the traditional fireside treat, easily made as a chocolate-coated cookie without stepping foot near a flame. Only 4 ingredients are needed to make this easy sandwich snack – Ritz crackers, marshmallow creme, chocolate almond bark, and graham...
French Toast Dippers
A platter of classic French Toast is always a welcome site at breakfast or brunch, but the traditional dish can use an update. French Toast Dippers the custard-soaked slices into puffed sticks that are crispy on the outside with creamy, silky interiors. They're made for dunking—and we have three fun sauces that will give everyone at the table something to enjoy.
Take Your Holiday Baking to a North Pole-Worthy Level With These 50 Best Christmas Cupcakes
How far in advance do you start planning your holiday baking? I'm sure many of you just groaned at the mere thought, but I also know there are others who are already pinning recipes they see, and making a mental list of all the yummy treats they want to bake as soon as Thanksgiving is over.
Chocolate Banana Peanut Butter Pie
Let me tell you a secret – I don’t like baking – and I am avoiding it anytime I can (as you may already notice from my previous recipes)! But I love pies…no-bake pies, to be precise – especially creamy like this chocolate banana peanut butter pie! Silky, smooth, creamy – delicious! Totally my jam! Here is the recipe:
Pear Bread
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. This pear bread is a moist, spice-infused tea bread that is filled with bites of tender pear and studded with crunchy walnuts. Perfect for a tea party or dessert. We may have even indulged in it at breakfast.
Easy Chocolate Cupcakes
Classic and tasty, these homemade Easy Chocolate Cupcakes use simple ingredients to create light and fluffy cupcakes with a silky chocolate buttercream frosting!. When it comes to baking, chocolate is one of my favorite flavors to work with. I really don't care what we are having: cake, cookies, bars, etc., chocolate is just one of my favorites. This Easy Chocolate Cupcakes recipe is my go-to when I want to make homemade chocolate cupcakes. You can change up the frosting but the cupcake itself is moist and delicious! Definitely a classic that you have to add to your recipe box ASAP. If you have been looking for that perfect chocolate cupcake recipe, then you absolutely have to make this Easy Chocolate Cupcake recipe.
Pumpkin Pretzels
Disclosure: This post may include affiliate links. As an affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Pumpkin Pretzels are the perfect snack for any season! These pretzels are crispy, flavorful, and satisfying. Enjoy them as a snack or use them as a topping for your favorite fall dishes. If you love...
