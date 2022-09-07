Read full article on original website
Related
beachconnection.net
Popular N. Oregon Coast Spot Closed for Two Weeks: Cannon Beach's Ecola State Park
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – One of the Oregon coast's most treasured and famous parks will be closed to all visitors except long distance hikers, a closure that will last about two weeks. Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) announced this week that the entrance road to Ecola State...
pdxfoodpress.com
Make Gardening Fun — Add a Fairy Home!
We love Fairy Gardens here at the BFM, so we are incredibly excited about this week’s Market Sprouts activity, painting a terra cotta pot and transforming it into a Fairy Garden House. Fairy Gardens are small container gardens with miniaturized plants or elements, the purpose of which is to...
Grand Ronde tribe names its 23-acre Willamette Falls site Tumwata Village
The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde has chosen “Tumwata Village” as the name for its 23-acre site near Willamette Falls in Oregon City, and has launched tumwatavillage.org to explain plans for expanded public access to this part of ancestral homelands. The website will be updated as decisions are...
Oregon coastal communities in ‘extreme’ fire danger
Power is cut off to part of Tillamook and Lincoln County amid fire danger concerns across the region.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaverton aims to conserve water with Purple Pipe Program
The city is working on a new system in South Cooper Mountain that will use other water sources to conserve potable water.Beaverton is working on an innovative water project that will conserve water, save money and use groundwater and stormwater for irrigation in the South Cooper Mountain area. The Purple Pipe Program, as city officials are calling it, is the first of its kind in Oregon. It will eventually use treated stormwater and native groundwater for irrigation, according to program manager Priya Dhanapal. "This has been attracting a lot of attention throughout the West Coast. (Consultants for) the city of...
clarkcountylive.com
Oktoberfest Celebration and Family Friendly Fest
Oktoberfest is now an autumn festival celebrated across the world from September to October. Locally, Ridgefield’s Annual Oktoberfest Celebration offers entertainment for all ages in Downtown Ridgefield. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM, join your friends and neighbors at Overlook Park to celebrate. For...
Level 3 ‘GO!’ evacuations ordered for Kalama Fire
Evacuation orders have been issued for areas surrounding the Kalama Fire in Cowlitz County.
beachconnection.net
Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns
(Portland, Oregon) – UPDATES: SPECIFIC AREAS OUTSIDE OF LINCOLN CITY SUBJECT TO SHUTOFF / BEACH FIRE BANS. SOUTH COAST ADDED TO REG FLAG WARNING - A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along all of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with some areas just outside of Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
IN THIS ARTICLE
oregontoday.net
Ecola State Park Entrance Road Closed, Sept. 9
SEASIDE, Ore.—The entrance road to Ecola State Park will be closed Sept. 11-25 during a drilling project. Vehicles and pedestrians will not be able to enter the park from the entrance road. The road sits on active landslides and is often closed in the winter when heavy rains cause the area to slump and the road slides or washes out, most recently in 2020 and 2021. During the September two-week closure, 150-foot holes will be drilled at points along the road and geotechnical equipment survey equipment installed. The equipment will be in place for the next 18-24 months and will gather landslide movement data. “This study is the first of its kind done on Ecola Park Road,” said Ben Cox, Ecola State Park manager. “The data gathered will help shape long-term strategies and repair options that will hopefully ensure access to one of Oregon’s most iconic places.” The park is open from the north via the 5-mile Tillamook Head Trail, although parking at the trailhead in Seaside is limited to 13 vehicles. Visitors should avoid heavy equipment if they travel south beyond Indian Beach. Other nearby parks with beach access, hiking, and great views include Oswald West State Park, Arcadia Beach State Recreation Site and Hug Point State Recreation Site. The estimated $55,000 drilling project will be performed under an interagency agreement with the Oregon Department of Transportation that includes geology expertise and contract administration. The drilling work will be conducted by Western States Soil Conservation, Inc. of Hubbard, Oregon.
Multiple Oregon schools districts cancel classes Friday due to public safety power shutoffs
PORTLAND, Ore. — Several Oregon school districts canceled Friday classes after utility companies announced they would shut off power to thousands of homes due to strong winds and wildfire danger. The Sweet Home, Silver Falls, Santiam Canyon, Gaston and Corbett school districts announced there will be no school on...
40,000 at risk of power shutoff as Oregon wildfire danger grows
Over 40,000 customers in Oregon are expected to lose power in planned shutoffs starting Friday, as strong winds threaten to worsen wildfire conditions across the state. Portland General Electric said Wednesday that it will likely shut off power to 30,000 customers in 10 areas starting Friday morning and lasting through Saturday night. Shutoffs are expected in Multnomah, Marion, Clackamas and Washington counties, the Columbia River Gorge and in the foothills of Mt. Hood.
WWEEK
Oregon Electrical Utilities Warn of Power Outages to Prevent Wildfires, Including in Portland’s West Hills
Fearing a repeat of the downed power lines that sparked catastrophic fires in the Cascades two years ago, Oregon’s two largest electrical utilities are preparing to turn off power lines across the state as high winds approach this weekend. Portland General Electric says it will turn off the power...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWEEK
ōkta, the New McMinnville Restaurant Helmed by Michelin-Starred Chef Matthew Lightner, Is Off to a Stellar Start
Matthew Lightner is back. It has barely been two months since the debut of ōkta, Lightner’s sparkling new McMinnville restaurant. Yet, it is already plain Lightner has added points to the peerless culinary IQ that led him to emerge as an industry star at Castagna in 2009, then thrive on the big stage at New York City’s Atera after he left Portland. Under Lightner, Atera earned two Michelin stars and a rave review from The New York Times. He left in 2015 and has maintained a relatively low profile since.
oregontoday.net
Public Safety Power Shutoff, Sept. 8
Pacific Power release – PORTLAND, Ore. – September 7, 2022 — Pacific Power notified approximately 12,000 customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff due to forecast high, gusty easterly winds during extreme wildfire conditions from early Friday morning through Saturday. “Our advanced weather modeling is indicating a potential for dangerous fire weather conditions,” said Steve Vanderburg, meteorology manager. “We’re gaining an understanding of the impacts to our system this specific weather event could bring, and have issued Public Safety Power Shutoff notices to several Pacific Power communities.” Sections of the following communities could experience a Public Safety Power Shutoff: Stayton east through the Santiam Canyon; Lebanon; Sweet Home; Lincoln City; Glide east along Umpqua Highway.
thereflector.com
Kalama Fire on south side of Mount St. Helens estimated to be 4 acres in size
The Kalama Fire was estimated to be about 4 acres in size on Wednesday. The fire, located southeast of the Kalama Horse Camp on the south side of Mount St. Helens, was first discovered on the evening of Aug. 31. It is being managed as a type four fire, stated...
Big fire wipes out large quonset hut in Tillamook
Officials say a Sunday evening fire wipe out a 77-year-old quonset hut in Tillamook, Oregon.
kykn.com
LEVEL 3 EVACUATIONS ORDERED SOUTH OF SALEM (10:35 PM)
LEVEL 3 EVACUATIONS ORDERED SOUTH OF SALEM (UPDATE 2 – 10:35 PM) Posted on FlashAlert: September 9th, 2022 10:40 PM. Emergency responders will be remaining on scene overnight. Previously announced Level 3 evacuations remain in effect. As a precaution, Level 2: Be Set evacuations are being issued to the following areas in Marion and Polk Counties:
Level 2 evacuation order near Hagg Lake lifted after fire
Authorities have issued a Level 2 “Get Ready” evacuation order after a fire ignited near Hagg Lake in Gaston, Oregon Friday evening.
kptv.com
Wildfires: 12,000 Oregon residents warned of possible power shutoffs
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Pacific Power is notifying customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff. The shutoffs will affect roughly 12,000 customers. Public Safety Power Shutoff’s are intended to reduce the chance of wildfires during especially hazardous fire weather....
hillsboroherald.com
Safe Rest Pods Coming To Hillsboro To Help Homeless Issues
By the end of September, the Hillsboro community will have an important first step in the battle to deal with homelessness in our community. The City of Hillsboro, Washington County, and Open Door Housing Works will join forces to provide between 30 and 40 temporary homes to local Hillsboro citizens suffering from homelessness. These Conestoga-style units will be arranged on the property the City bought at SW 17th and TV Highway. This is a huge first step in addressing the problem we all know is not going away.
Comments / 0