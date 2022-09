Archery Sept. 1-23 Muzzle Loader Sept. 24-Oct. 2. Be sure to review and follow all Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife hunting regulations and note that San Juan County is a Firearm Restriction Area. Written permission is required to hunt at both locations. To obtain permission for Lopez Hill Preserve, Lopez Island, please contact Tanja Williamson, Outreach/Volunteer Coordinator at tanjaw@sjclandbank.org.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO