The University of California San Diego has maintained its spot as third among the nation’s top public colleges, according to Forbes 2022 America’s Top Colleges list. Overall, UC San Diego ranked No. 17 out of 500 four-year private and public colleges in the country. The university was one of only five public colleges that secured a position among the top 25 spots on the list.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO