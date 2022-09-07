Read full article on original website
Related
ucsd.edu
UC San Diego Ranked No. 3 Best Public College by Forbes
The University of California San Diego has maintained its spot as third among the nation’s top public colleges, according to Forbes 2022 America’s Top Colleges list. Overall, UC San Diego ranked No. 17 out of 500 four-year private and public colleges in the country. The university was one of only five public colleges that secured a position among the top 25 spots on the list.
ucsd.edu
Honoring a UC San Diego Landmark and Its Lasting Impact on Physics
Mayer Hall recognized as the birthplace of density functional theory. Is there magic in the walls of Mayer Hall? This is the question Oleg Shpyrko, chair of the Department of Physics at the University of California San Diego, asked the audience gathered in the auditorium for a daylong series of events to celebrate the building’s designation as a historical site by the American Physical Society (APS).
ucsd.edu
Breaking Ground to Break the Mold on Transfer Student Housing: Pepper Canyon West Living and Learning Neighborhood
On Tuesday, we celebrated the groundbreaking of a very impactful project — the Pepper Canyon West Living and Learning Neighborhood. This project will provide 1,300 new single-occupancy housing units for transfer students and also include retail, services, open spaces in two large courtyards, and access to canyon trails. And Triton transfer students cannot wait to move in.
ucsd.edu
Father’s Life is Saved after Receiving Heart, Kidney and Liver Transplant
Anthony Donatelli, age 40, has served in the U.S. Navy for 22 years. On February 14, 2022, he was wheeled into the operating room at UC San Diego Health; his body facing a different kind of combat. His kidney, heart and liver were failing, and he was about to receive three new organs.
Comments / 0