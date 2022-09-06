In a back-and-forth match, Clemson ultimately took down South Carolina on Tuesday, giving the Tigers their fifth win of the season. In the 3-2 win, the first set the tone for the entire match, with Clemson narrowly winning it 25-22, as well as the third set 25-23. However, South Carolina won both the second and fourth sets, 25-22 and 25-21, respectively.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 9 HOURS AGO