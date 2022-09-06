ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson volleyball takes down South Carolina

In a back-and-forth match, Clemson ultimately took down South Carolina on Tuesday, giving the Tigers their fifth win of the season. In the 3-2 win, the first set the tone for the entire match, with Clemson narrowly winning it 25-22, as well as the third set 25-23. However, South Carolina won both the second and fourth sets, 25-22 and 25-21, respectively.
Wes Goodwin impressed with Clemson's defensive showing in first game

Clemson’s defense put on a strong showing against Georgia Tech on Monday. In the off-season, there was speculation about how Wes Goodwin would step into this new role as Clemson's defensive coordinator. Goodwin answered those questions, holding the Yellow Jackets to 10 points and 237 total yards. After the...
Clemson drops in week two AP rankings

The Clemson Tigers fell one spot in the week two AP rankings that were released on Tuesday. Despite Clemson’s 31-point victory over Georgia Tech on Monday, it took an offensive outburst late in the second half for the Tigers to win comfortably, and the voters noted it. Clemson entered...
