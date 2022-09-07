Read full article on original website
WBOC
The Beacon Of Hope Statue Has Been Unveiled
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Harriet Tubman Statue, 'The Beacon of Hope', was unveiled, today. People from several different counties and different states came to watch the drape be removed. The 13-foot-tall statue stands proud at the Cambridge circuit court house. Mixed emotions of laughter, smiles, and tears of joy were...
WBOC
Local Church Moves into Vacant Building
SALISBURY, Md. -- LiFT Church will be moving into what used to be the Gander Mountain store in Salisbury. For the past 3 and a half years, LiFT was hosting Sunday services out of the Regal Theater at The Centre at Salisbury. While their partnership with Regal was great, Pastor Drew Freyder says it was also a lot of hard work.
khqa.com
High school drops patriotic theme meant to honor 9/11 victims, angering community
PASADENA, Md. (WBFF) — A controversy over the colors of the rainbow has sparked outrage in one Maryland community. In years past, Chesapeake High School in Pasadena has traditionally launched a "red, white and blue" theme during its football weekend as a salute to those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.
The Dispatch
Beach Plaza Hotel Auction To Benefit OC Museum Society
OCEAN CITY – Community members will have an opportunity to own a piece of history as items from an iconic hotel will be up for grabs. The Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum is currently holding an eBay auction featuring items from the iconic Beach Plaza Hotel, which announced its closure in January 2021.
chestertownspy.org
3rd Annual Chestertown Car Show October 1
Chestertown is known for its history, art scene, and entertainment, and now thanks to Jon and Barbara Slocum, it’s gaining attention for its collection of amazing cars! Jon and Barbara partnered with Main Street Chestertown and started Cars on High in downtown Chestertown several years ago to provide car lovers and enthusiasts one night a month to showcase their vehicles and talk “cars”. This event, held the third Thursday of each month (April-October), brings dozens of cars to the 300 block of High Street where passersby can view the cars, ask questions, and marvel at feats of automotive prowess.
matadornetwork.com
Where To Find the Best Breakfast in Annapolis, From Crepes To Bagels
Annapolis, Maryland, a quaint waterfront town on the Chesapeake Bay, is known for its colonial history, seafood, and spectacular waterfront scenery. Widely referred to as ‘America’s Sailing Capital’, it is also the headquarters of the United States Naval Academy and home to countless sailors and other people who make their living on the water. If you’re passing through on a trip to get a taste of American history, you’ll also want to stop for breakfast in Annapolis.
Here's the schedule for flyovers during Maryland Fleet Week
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Fleet Week brings ships from all over to Baltimore's Inner Harbor for tours, but there's also a show in the skies.Between Friday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 11, 17 scheduled flyovers are set to take place as part of the festival, featuring T-6s, F-18s and other aircraft.Here's the full schedule:"The order and types of aircraft may vary each day and will be subject to change or cancellation due to inclement weather," organizers said.
Wbaltv.com
Retired Tommy Hilfiger CEO to auction 1,000-acre Eastern Shore hunting estate
VIENNA, Md. — Former Tommy Hilfiger CEO Edwin Lewis' rural, yet upscale, Eastern Shore duck hunting lodge and equestrian retreat has hit the auction block. Lewis's 1,000-acre Stream Mill Farm on the Nanticoke River in Vienna will seek bidders starting Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. in an online and in-person auction at the site.
WMDT.com
Back to School Boxing event brings boxing thrills to Salisbury,and a chance to go pro for Parkside Student
SALISBURY, Md- Fighters, coaches, and boxing fans from across the east coast made their way to Salisbury Saturday for the Back to School Boxing Explosion hosted by the Hard Hustle Boxing Clinic. “We are giving our boxers the opportunity here on our platform and show the best of boxing for...
Ocean City Today
Berlin's Small Town Throwdown this Saturday
It’s going to be a certifiable hootenanny on the streets of Berlin with the fifth installment of the Small Town Throw Down on Saturday. The Nashville-themed, country music festival, which started in 2017, will feature musical artists Red Dirt Revolution and the Lauren Calve Band. Admission is free for all ages.
Bay Journal
An egregious gamble with Chesapeake sturgeon
There are a lot of reasons why 40 years of Bay-saving hasn’t saved the Chesapeake Bay, but a dismaying example was on display recently in my hometown of Federalsburg, MD. Maryland’s Department of Environment (mission: “to protect and restore the environment”) showed it is willing to gamble with the fate of the Maryland Chesapeake’s last 30 or so giant, federally endangered Atlantic sturgeon, which are still spawning there against all odds.
WMDT.com
$500 credit for seniors in Princess Anne
PRINCESS ANNE, MD- Seniors in Princess Anne over 70 years old with property in the area can now qualify for a 500-dollar tax break thanks to a new resolution that passed the town council. The refund would seek to help those on a fixed income afford necessities during a time...
downbeach.com
Pennsylvania man drowns at unprotected beach in Ocean City
OCEAN. CITY – A Pennsylvania man drowned at an Ocean City beach during rough surf conditions, authorities said in a release Thursday. The victim has been identified as Shawn Reilly, 56, of Thornhurst, Pennsylvania. The Ocean City Beach Patrol’s Rapid Response Team was alerted at 12:23 p.m. Thursday to...
WMDT.com
Justice for Gavin: Community members protest as teens death goes without an arrest
SNOW HILL, Md. – “It’s still unreal, I guess for his parents it’s very real because he’s not home. For me, I feel like he’s at his mom’s but I know he’s not,” said Family Friend, Caroline Barber. A heartbreaking reality...
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – September 9, 2022
There were several reasons that Caroline Street was Ocean City’s primary swimming beach in the 1920s and early 1930s. The beach was narrow in those days and Caroline Street was its widest part. It was also the site of Showell’s Bathhouse where tourists could rent lockers and bathing suits for 25 cents a day.
Wbaltv.com
Store selling trending goods to open in 3 Baltimore-area malls
COLUMBIA, Md. — A retailer that specializes in trending items -- from toys and candy to health and beauty goods -- will open in three Baltimore-area malls this month. Showcase opened its first Maryland location Thursday at The Mall in Columbia. The "Home of the Hottest Trends" also plans to open stores in the Towson Town Center Mall and the Arundel Mills shopping center in Hanover in the upcoming weeks, the company said in a release.
WMDT.com
Leatherbury shines as WiHi dominates North Caroline
SALISBURY, Md. – The WiHi Tribe made a statement Thursday night with their 42-0 victory over North Caroline. Malique Leatherbury was the star of the night, with 4 receptions for 106 yards and 2 receiving touchdowns. He added in another touchdown on a punt return in the first half.
USS Carter Hall heads to Inner Harbor to participate in Maryland's Fleet Week
BALTIMORE -- One of the Naval Ships that will be front and center throughout Fleet Week is the USS Carter Hall, an amphibious warship making its way up the Chesapeake Bay.WJZ's Sean Streicher boarded a MH-60 Seahawk helicopter to rendezvous with the USS Carter Hall as it makes its way up the Chesapeake Bay en route to Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore."The Fightin 50, otherwise known as the USS Carter Hall, was built to keep America safe and the world seas free and open to commerce," Rear Adm. Marc Miguez, the commander of Carrier Strike Group Two, said.The 610-foot...
WMDT.com
Kent Island picks up the win in American Corner
FEDERALSBURG, Md.- Kent Island defeated Colonel Richardson in a final of 42-7 on Friday night. Kent Island came out of the gate red hot with Kasey Heath punching it in for 6. Heath would pick up 2 more TD’s in the first half. Kent Island would go into halftime...
severnaparkvoice.com
Jehovah’s Witnesses Knocking On Doors Again
Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed their trademark door-to-door ministry September 1 when a two-and-half-year suspension of the work was officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person...
