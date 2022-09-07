ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

5 Missoula Bars That Made It on National TV

It’s always nice to catch word that the hometown made it on TV, the National tube at that. Shows like Yellowstone draw attention to the whole state. Montana is also known for other things, like having the most bars per capita in the Country, and Missoula being one of its biggest cities and home to the U of M almost guaranteed a TV show called “Drinking Made Easy” would pub crawl in 2012 to check out the locals in action.
Columbus Fire burns into Montana, now at 1,339 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — New overnight infrared mapping shows the Columbus Fire burning six miles northeast of Murray, Idaho, has crossed over into Montana. The fire now measures 1,339 acres. The daily flight log noted the following: "On the west end, the fire is burning on both sides of Tributary...
Montana: Win Your Luke Combs World Tour Tickets

The biggest name in country music just announced his 2023 World Tour, and Luke Combs is ready to make up for lost time with his fans on Saturday May 20th in Boise, ID. The Luke Combs World Tour makes 16 stops in the United States and Canada before embarking on a true tour of planet Earth, performing several times in Australia and many European cities including Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.
Flags in Montana ordered to be flown at half staff on 9/11

HELENA, Mont. - All flags in Montana have been ordered to be flown at half-staff on Sept. 11 in memory of the lives lost in the terrorist acts of September 11, 2001. Governor Greg Gianforte ordered all flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Sunday, September 11, 2022.
Montana's Governor's Mansion

Helena has some of Montana's most notable architecture. Montana's capital city is home to a wealth of historic and cultural gems from the community’s rough-and-tumble gold mining past. One residence, in particular, gives visitors an authentic view into the wealth and influence of early Montana and its capital city — the Governor's Mansion.
Montana politics, politicians may have been able to save 1-in-3 COVID deaths

Note: This story was originally published by ProPublica. Vicky Rae Byrd had a sinking feeling. As she scrolled through her phone on election night, her pick for president — Joe Biden — seemed to have a slight edge. Byrd was too stressed to turn on the local news. Her husband sat down with her in […] The post Montana politics, politicians may have been able to save 1-in-3 COVID deaths appeared first on Daily Montanan.
What Does Downsizing Look Like for a Montana Radio Host Icon?

I have recently thought about doing some downsizing in my world. Of course, at this point, I haven't actually done much downsizing. As I was sitting on my porch last night enjoying a tasty beverage (made in Golden, Colorado) I looked at our portable basketball hoop, I wondered if maybe it was time to give this thing to somebody who will actually use it.
