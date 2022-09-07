Read full article on original website
Related
5 Missoula Bars That Made It on National TV
It’s always nice to catch word that the hometown made it on TV, the National tube at that. Shows like Yellowstone draw attention to the whole state. Montana is also known for other things, like having the most bars per capita in the Country, and Missoula being one of its biggest cities and home to the U of M almost guaranteed a TV show called “Drinking Made Easy” would pub crawl in 2012 to check out the locals in action.
Montana's Road Ghosts and Phantom Hitchhikers
Montana's Road Ghosts and Phantom Hitchhikers Also referred to as vanishing hitchhikers, these are ghosts that haunt our roadways. Some seek to hitch a ride with the living and others simply drift through the thin veil between worlds to appear briefly on the side of the road. ...
Were You Born In Montana? You’re Slowly Losing Your Own State
Being a true "Montanan" can mean a lot of things. To most of us, it means being born and raised in the Big Sky state. Even more so if you're parents or grandparents have the state seal on their birth certificate. Growing up in a small town, pretty much everyone...
Montana Governor Celebrates Jobs and Record Economic Growth
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte called into the Talk Back program on Friday with good news about the state’s economic growth over the past year. Gianforte began with an update about job growth in the state. “With Labor Day just behind us, I'm pleased to report that Montana last year...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Only One Piece of the Twin Towers is in Montana. Here’s Where.
If you're over the age of like 28 or so, you remember exactly where you were and what you were doing on the morning of 9/11/2001. Even though it's been over two decades, the memory is burned permanently in my brain. It's as vivid now as it was 20 years ago. So when I hear the words "never forget", my thoughts are, "how could I?"
NBCMontana
Columbus Fire burns into Montana, now at 1,339 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — New overnight infrared mapping shows the Columbus Fire burning six miles northeast of Murray, Idaho, has crossed over into Montana. The fire now measures 1,339 acres. The daily flight log noted the following: "On the west end, the fire is burning on both sides of Tributary...
The Best Mac & Cheese Spot in Montana Is Quite Surprising
This is a dish you can have any time of the day, and anywhere you are. It's a simple but can be elevated into almost a gourmet meal. Mac & Cheese is constantly devoured by kids and adults nationwide. So we had to find out the best place in Montana for mac & cheese, and we found a winner.
Montana: Win Your Luke Combs World Tour Tickets
The biggest name in country music just announced his 2023 World Tour, and Luke Combs is ready to make up for lost time with his fans on Saturday May 20th in Boise, ID. The Luke Combs World Tour makes 16 stops in the United States and Canada before embarking on a true tour of planet Earth, performing several times in Australia and many European cities including Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
You Won’t Believe How Many Montanans Aren’t Even From Big Sky Country
The population of Montana isn't large when compared to other states across the country, but, with an estimated 1.1 million people living in the Treasure State, we've got quite a decent number of Montanans here. However, the actual number of native Montanans is much lower than that. In fact, it may be more people than you expected.
Fairfield Sun Times
Flags in Montana ordered to be flown at half staff on 9/11
HELENA, Mont. - All flags in Montana have been ordered to be flown at half-staff on Sept. 11 in memory of the lives lost in the terrorist acts of September 11, 2001. Governor Greg Gianforte ordered all flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Sunday, September 11, 2022.
Montana Children's Center in Twin Bridges: A Compendium
Montana Children's Center in Twin Bridges: A Compendium High up in the Pioneer Mountains, about halfway between Wise River and Polaris, sits a small cemetery and one of Montana's many historical markers. ...
SpaceX Polaris Dawn Crew in Montana, Our Chat with the Mission Pilot
This is pretty cool- SpaceX and the crew from the Polaris Dawn mission is on the ground in Montana. We got a chance to chat with Mission Pilot Kidd Poteet as they get ready to conduct training missions in the Bozeman area before launching into space later this year. NBC...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
montanaliving.com
Montana's Governor's Mansion
Helena has some of Montana's most notable architecture. Montana's capital city is home to a wealth of historic and cultural gems from the community’s rough-and-tumble gold mining past. One residence, in particular, gives visitors an authentic view into the wealth and influence of early Montana and its capital city — the Governor's Mansion.
montanarightnow.com
Montana child tested for elevated lead levels after wearing now recalled sandals
HELENA, Mont. - A Montana child has tested for elevated lead levels after wearing sandals sold on Amazon. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a recall for Otter MOMO Children’s Sandals due to the inner layer of the sandals containing levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,162 Cases, Seven New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 306,709 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,162 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,562 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,537,733 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 573,761...
Montana politics, politicians may have been able to save 1-in-3 COVID deaths
Note: This story was originally published by ProPublica. Vicky Rae Byrd had a sinking feeling. As she scrolled through her phone on election night, her pick for president — Joe Biden — seemed to have a slight edge. Byrd was too stressed to turn on the local news. Her husband sat down with her in […] The post Montana politics, politicians may have been able to save 1-in-3 COVID deaths appeared first on Daily Montanan.
What Does Downsizing Look Like for a Montana Radio Host Icon?
I have recently thought about doing some downsizing in my world. Of course, at this point, I haven't actually done much downsizing. As I was sitting on my porch last night enjoying a tasty beverage (made in Golden, Colorado) I looked at our portable basketball hoop, I wondered if maybe it was time to give this thing to somebody who will actually use it.
Expert Says Missoula Air Quality is Taking a Turn For the Worse
Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield with the Missoula City-County Health Department told us on Thursday that shifting winds are worsening air quality throughout western Montana. “The winds high overhead right now are coming at us from the northwest, and there was quite a bit of smoke that had made its...
After Years Of Being Number One, Montana Falls Out Of Top Spot.
Who you are and how you feel about out-of-state folks will go a long way in determining your opinion on this. We all know that in the last several years, folks have been flocking to Montana, which has caused some issues for locals. It's a topic that has been and...
Anglers, a Fish Worth $10,000 Will Be Swimming in a Montana Lake
Size matters. Not. It could a smaller sized youngster or a big old lunker. And if you don't think it can possibly happen, recent results will tell you otherwise. Two of the last four tournaments have yield the ten-grand prize fish. The Fall Mack Days lake trout fishing tournament returns...
AM 1450 KMMS
Bozeman, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT
AM 1450 KMMS has the best news coverage for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0