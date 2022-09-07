ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Wenatchee, WA

Mayor washes Wenatchee's hands of annexation disputes with county

WENATCHEE — A dispute came to a head this week over land annexations from Chelan County into the city of Wenatchee. Mayor Frank Kuntz told Chelan County commissioners Tuesday the city will no longer accept petitions for annexation. Instead, landowners will be referred to the county to begin the process, which Kuntz suggested could be resolved with an interlocal agreement on each petition.
Woman and her rescuer recall harrowing ordeal on Mount Stuart in Chelan County this July

On the night of July 29, 2022, death was a real possibility for Avi Baehr of Spokane after she had lost her footing and fell down a portion of Mount Stuart's north face. Because it is solid granite and not volcanic, climbers say Mount Stuart requires technical climbing skills to summit even the easiest of approaches, according to the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD) out of Yakima. USAAD was the party responsible for rescuing Baehr that night, according to a press release.
Wenatchee Mayor Sours On Annexations With County

Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz says the city will no longer accept paperwork from any party wanting their property annexed into the city. Kuntz repeatedly expressed frustration at a meeting this week with Chelan County Commissioners over the county's handling of negotiations over recent petitions for annexation. Among other things, he...
State DNR Plans Land Transfer Of Property Near Wenatchee

The Washington Department of Natural Resources is planning to transfer some land it currently operates as a revenue source to other uses. There are 10 pieces of land it's proposing to transfer, including about 3,000 acres near Wenatchee known as the Upper Dry Gulch area. DNR Communications Specialist Kenny Ocker...
Chelan PUD Begins Work on New Service Center at Olds Station

Traffic changes are coming to streets near Olds Station as Chelan PUD begin their next phase on their new Service Center. Construction will begin on Sep. 12th, with traffic changes affecting US 2/97, Easy Street, and Penny Road exits and interchanges. Starting mid-October, the first northbound Easy Street exit off...
Amid burnout, concern over special ed, Washington stands alone as only state with teachers on strike

Washington is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now (though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month). Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
State to begin work on diverging diamond interchange at I-90, SR 18

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - A major project is set to get underway this fall in an effort to get traffic moving at one of the state's busiest interchanges at Interstate 90 and State Route 18 in Snoqualmie Valley. In addition to creating the second diverging diamond interchange in Washington state, the...
Nurses modify lawsuit against Confluence over COVID-19 vaccine rules

WATERVILLE — Former nurses suing Confluence Health over its COVID-19 vaccine requirements were allowed to amend their lawsuit Thursday, even as a judge considers a motion to toss the case out of court. Ninety-two former staffers at the healthcare system claim Confluence violated their rights when it demanded COVID...
Former East Wenatchee Priest Arrested on Suspicion of Rape

KENNEWICK — A Catholic priest who previously served in East Wenatchee has been accused of raping a woman last month in Kennewick. Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, is alleged to have raped a woman in her 30s Aug. 19-20 at his home in Kennewick, according to a news release from the Diocese of Yakima.
Air quality in Wenatchee Valley reaches unhealthy range

It probably comes as no surprise to anyone who has looked or been outside today, but the air quality in the Wenatchee area has pushed into unhealthy ranges today. Chelan is getting the worst of it so far, with a noon recording of 169, putting the city firmly in the “unhealthy” category.
WENATCHEE, WA

