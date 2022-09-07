Read full article on original website
Related
ncwlife.com
Mayor washes Wenatchee's hands of annexation disputes with county
WENATCHEE — A dispute came to a head this week over land annexations from Chelan County into the city of Wenatchee. Mayor Frank Kuntz told Chelan County commissioners Tuesday the city will no longer accept petitions for annexation. Instead, landowners will be referred to the county to begin the process, which Kuntz suggested could be resolved with an interlocal agreement on each petition.
Washington state adds strict requirements for school resource officers
PUYALLUP, Wash. — When Carly Cappetto took the oath with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, she knew she wanted to do something positive. So when Cappetto had the opportunity to work in the schools as a School Resource Officer (SRO), she jumped at the chance. "I don't look at...
ifiberone.com
Woman and her rescuer recall harrowing ordeal on Mount Stuart in Chelan County this July
On the night of July 29, 2022, death was a real possibility for Avi Baehr of Spokane after she had lost her footing and fell down a portion of Mount Stuart's north face. Because it is solid granite and not volcanic, climbers say Mount Stuart requires technical climbing skills to summit even the easiest of approaches, according to the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD) out of Yakima. USAAD was the party responsible for rescuing Baehr that night, according to a press release.
arizonasuntimes.com
Washington’s Largest School District Goes on Strike, Delaying Start of School for Thousands
Teachers of the largest school district in Washington are on strike on what should have been the first day of classes after rejecting a deal that would have kept them working in classrooms. The Seattle Education Association (SEA) could not come to an agreement with Seattle Public Schools (SPS), which...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee Sees Great Potential for Property Adjacent to Pybus
The City of Wenatchee will soon own more waterfront property along the Columbia River. Last month, the city struck a deal with the owners of the Pybus Public Market to procure a parcel of land located on the market’s south side that is currently being used for parking. Wenatchee...
KOMO News
State Superintendent proposes permanent free meals for all Washington state students
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Lunch money could be a thing of the past for Washington state students should the state superintendent have his way. State Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced a proposal Thursday to eliminate cost when it comes to school meals. The proposal would mean all 1.1 million students in...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Mayor Sours On Annexations With County
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz says the city will no longer accept paperwork from any party wanting their property annexed into the city. Kuntz repeatedly expressed frustration at a meeting this week with Chelan County Commissioners over the county's handling of negotiations over recent petitions for annexation. Among other things, he...
kpq.com
Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Promotes Three Officers to Sergeant
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office promoted three officers to the rank of Sergeant. On Sep. 6, Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett shared the news to their official Facebook Page. Sergeant Chris Eakle will be assigned to the City of Chelan. Sergeant Austin Key will be assigned to patrol night...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kpq.com
State DNR Plans Land Transfer Of Property Near Wenatchee
The Washington Department of Natural Resources is planning to transfer some land it currently operates as a revenue source to other uses. There are 10 pieces of land it's proposing to transfer, including about 3,000 acres near Wenatchee known as the Upper Dry Gulch area. DNR Communications Specialist Kenny Ocker...
kpq.com
Chelan PUD Begins Work on New Service Center at Olds Station
Traffic changes are coming to streets near Olds Station as Chelan PUD begin their next phase on their new Service Center. Construction will begin on Sep. 12th, with traffic changes affecting US 2/97, Easy Street, and Penny Road exits and interchanges. Starting mid-October, the first northbound Easy Street exit off...
Amid burnout, concern over special ed, Washington stands alone as only state with teachers on strike
Washington is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now (though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month). Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
q13fox.com
State to begin work on diverging diamond interchange at I-90, SR 18
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - A major project is set to get underway this fall in an effort to get traffic moving at one of the state's busiest interchanges at Interstate 90 and State Route 18 in Snoqualmie Valley. In addition to creating the second diverging diamond interchange in Washington state, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chronicle
Thurston County Commissioners Join Hundreds Outside DNR Office in Rally to Save Washington’s ‘Legacy Forests’
“We’ve got the whole world in our hands, we’ve got to save our forests and public lands,” sang the Raging Grannies outside the Department of Natural Resources building on the Capitol Campus in Olympia on Tuesday. “Pressure the DNR and make demands, we’ve got the forest in our hands.”
ncwlife.com
Nurses modify lawsuit against Confluence over COVID-19 vaccine rules
WATERVILLE — Former nurses suing Confluence Health over its COVID-19 vaccine requirements were allowed to amend their lawsuit Thursday, even as a judge considers a motion to toss the case out of court. Ninety-two former staffers at the healthcare system claim Confluence violated their rights when it demanded COVID...
ifiberone.com
Extensive and permanent traffic revisions coming in Olds Station area in north Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - As construction continues on Chelan PUD’s new service center on the north side of Wenatchee, appropriate traffic changes are needed in order to provide adequate access to the massive structure. Utility employees will start relocating to the new Chelan PUD headquarters in the summer of 2023. A...
q13fox.com
Inslee called for review of DCYF's handling of Oakley Carlson's case; no wrongdoing found
OLYMPIA, Wash. - In a letter to the director of the state Office of the Family and Children’s Ombuds (OFCO), Gov. Jay Inslee called on the organization to review the Department of Children, Youth and Families’ (DCYF) handling of Oakley Carlson’s case. OFCO investigates complaints about agency...
Chronicle
Former East Wenatchee Priest Arrested on Suspicion of Rape
KENNEWICK — A Catholic priest who previously served in East Wenatchee has been accused of raping a woman last month in Kennewick. Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, is alleged to have raped a woman in her 30s Aug. 19-20 at his home in Kennewick, according to a news release from the Diocese of Yakima.
ncwlife.com
Air quality in Wenatchee Valley reaches unhealthy range
It probably comes as no surprise to anyone who has looked or been outside today, but the air quality in the Wenatchee area has pushed into unhealthy ranges today. Chelan is getting the worst of it so far, with a noon recording of 169, putting the city firmly in the “unhealthy” category.
ifiberone.com
Air tainted by wildfire smoke creating hazardous to unhealthy conditions west of Ephrata
Excessive wildfire smoke is being sent downwind from blazes burning in the Okanogan County wilderness as of Thursday. Authorities put the public on notice about compromised air quality early Thursday, particularly for Chelan County. According to real-time data put out by the air quality, fire and smoke map on the...
This Is The Richest School District In Washington
24/7 Wall St got curious and compiled a list of the wealthiest school district in every state.
Comments / 0