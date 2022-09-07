Read full article on original website
Community Outreach, Impact Pasadena and Altadena “A Day of Acts of Kindness…”
This Saturday, September 10th, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., community churches and several organizations are coming together to offer expressions of love, care, kindness, and compassion. These expressions will be presented through distributions of food boxes and groceries, bottled water stations, toiletries, clothing, coffee stations, fresh produce boxes, health screenings, coffee stations, mental health support, physical activities, grilled hot dogs, and hamburgers, art and painting activities for children, Voter Registration, and several staff from the Pasadena Health Department.
Pasadenans David and Lynn Angell, Killed in the Sept. 11 Terrorist Attacks, Remembered As A Kind, Loving and Generous Couple
After visiting Cape Cod, David and Lynn Angell of Pasadena decided to head back to Los Angeles early that Tuesday morning — Sept. 11, 2001 — on American Airlines Flight 11 out of Boston’s Logan International Airport. The couple was excited to be going back, with the...
Ramona Convent Red Cross Club Blood Drive is on Tuesday, September 13
Ramona Convent Red Cross Club is hosting a community-wide Blood Drive on Tuesday, September 13th, from 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. in the Gym. Did you know that a single donation can help save up to 3 lives? Every 2 seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. Contact Ms....
New York Chicken and Gyro: Opening Doors and Giving Back
Lines began forming early Friday morning outside the newest location of New York Chicken and Gyro, where three Queens, New York brothers—Moe, Sam, Hafiz and their father Habib Mehirdel—opened their third location, on East Green Street in Pasadena. It didn’t hurt that the restaurant was celebrating its opening by offering free lunches to the first 100 customers in line.
In Pasadena, A Royalist Mourns the Passing of Queen Elizabeth
Early Thursday morning as news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II reached around the world, Edmund Fry, longtime owner with his wife Mary of Rose Tree Cottage in Pasadena, began to notice delivery truck drivers and motorists passing his shop were honking and waving in support as they drove by.
100 Years of Faith and Education
One of the oldest schools in the San Gabriel Valley is celebrating ten decades of education. Sierra Madre’s TK-8th grade St. Rita School, a part of St. Rita’s Catholic Parish, first opened its Baldwin Avenue campus back on September 10, 1922. A local congregation of The Sisters of...
Results From 2022 Los Angeles County Homeless Count Set for Release
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority is scheduled to release the results of its 2022 Greater Los Angeles Point-in-Time Homeless Count Thursday. Pasadena’s homeless count was released earlier, in May. The County’s count, which took place from Feb. 22-24, is an annual, mandated means for LAHSA to obtain an...
The Hauntington Breakfast is on Saturday, October 22
All Huntington Middle School (HMS) students and families are cordially invited to the Hauntington Breakfast on Saturday, October 22, 2022 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m!. The Disney Villains are coming! This fun filled morning will include a yummy pancake breakfast, exciting rides, attractions, and performances for all of our HMS students and families to enjoy. Proceeds from this PTA fundraiser directly benefit the children of Huntington Middle School.
Political Gumbo: Photographic Memories
I’d imagine some people will have a lot to say about taking down portraits at City Hall, and plaques for that matter, of former Mayors and others that engaged in racist behavior in days gone by. I’m not really sure where I come down on this one. So...
We Get Letters | Special Education and PUSD: Correcting Some Misinformation
I must write to correct some misinformation in the recent Op/Ed by School Board Candidate Pat Amsbry, which appeared in. Mr. Amsbry, writing about an experience of 20 years ago, stated: “We researched all of the PUSD schools and made three attempts to lottery into a PUSD school for our son who was in first grade at the time and who needed an individual education plan (IEP). We were rejected all three times. Private school was the only option to accommodate our son’s special needs.” He declares “The PUSD option failed us.” The implication here is that one must “win a lottery” to become a PUSD student.
Exploring Pasadena: The Original Busch Gardens Illustrated Presentation and Book Signing with Historian, Author Michael Logan
The Pasadena Museum of History (PMH) hosts historian and author Michael Logan, author of “Exploring Pasadena: The Original Busch Gardens,” in a presentation and book signing event on Friday, Sept. 30, starting at 7 p.m. Adolphus Busch, president of the Anheuser Busch Brewing Association, started the spectacular Busch...
National Non-Bank SBA Lender Opens Office in Pasadena to Better Serve Small Business Community
VelocitySBA, a non-bank lender licensed directly by the U.S. Small Business Administration to originate, fund and approve SBA loans to small businesses, has opened a new hub office in Pasadena. When asked about what types of businesses could immediately benefit from the SBA loan programs offered by VelocitySBA in Pasadena,...
True Story Resounds in ‘Silent Sky’
This fall season, Sierra Madre Playhouse (SMP) presents its production of Lauren Gunderson’s “Silent Sky,” live on stage this fall, opened Friday, Sept. 9. “Silent Sky” is the true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, directed by Barbara Schofield. After being postponed in 2020, SMP is...
We Get Letters: Who Would Have Thought “Red Lines” Could Do So Much Damage?
I’ve lived in Pasadena for many years and have often wondered why disparity in some Pasadena residential neighborhoods never seems to change. Today, I am shining the light on the injustice called “redlining” not to bring a cloud to our great City but to expose it’s much more sinister “ripple effect.” History confirms that the deliberate and racist actions of the Pasadena Improvement Association, key Pasadena civic leaders and homeowners had and is still having a ripple effect on Pasadena residents, especially people of color.
Controversial Pasadena Bar Proposes Expanded Offerings Same Day as Hearing Officer Review of Its Efforts to Correct Past Complaints
Pasadena’s Hearing Officer denied a number of requests for new offerings by an Old Pasadena bar and restaurant he was reviewing Wednesday for its track record in taking steps to correct previous complaints by police and other city departments. Der Wolfskopf Bar and Restaurant, 72 N. Fair Oaks Ave.,...
Grand Opening of Playhouse Village Park Rescheduled
The grand opening of Playhouse Village Park in Pasadena has been postponed from Saturday to Sept. 17 due to inclement weather anticipated for this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set to take place at 9 a.m. followed by a community celebration from 10 a.m. to noon. Legendary Pasadena rock group...
With Grand Opening Called Off for Saturday, Pasadenans Anxious to Enjoy New Playhouse Village Park
The City announced that the grand opening of Playhouse Village Park in Pasadena has been postponed from Saturday, Sept. 10 to Sept. 17 due to the inclement weather this weekend. Pasadenans will have to wait a week to enjoy a much-anticipated park, over a decade in the making. The new...
Flags at Pasadena City Hall Fly at Half Staff in Honor of Queen Elizabeth
In honor of Queen Elizabeth, flags at City Hall will fly at half staff according to a tweet on the City’s website. “In memory of #QueenElizabeth II, flags at City Hall will continue to fly at half-staff through sunset on the day of interment,” the tweet said. Queen...
Councilmember Hampton Wants Former Mayor’s Portrait Removed From City Hall
A City Councilmember told Pasadena Now on Wednesday that a former mayor’s portrait should be removed from City Hall for his role in a plan to stop African Americans from obtaining property. Former Mayor A.I. Stewart and Herbert Hahn, a partner in the prestigious law firm Hahn and Hahn...
