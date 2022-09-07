Read full article on original website
coloradoboulevard.net
PUSD School Celebrates Name Change
Washington Middle School will never be the same. From now on, it will be known as Octavia E. Butler Magnet. The name change – evident by comparing their original mural and new logo – became official at a ceremony at the school on September 8. “This evening isn’t...
pasadenanow.com
EF Academy Opens 16-Acre Campus, Brings Unique Global Mission & Vision to Pasadena
After nearly five years of development and construction, EF Education First (EF), the world’s largest international education organization, is cutting the ribbon on EF International Academy in Pasadena. This unique private school will bring together more than 1,000 students from 75+ countries alongside hundreds of local high school students, creating a diverse global community with an academically rigorous high school degree program.
lbccviking.com
Cafeteria crisis on LBCC’s campus
Long Beach City College started off the 2022 fall semester with the added pressure to find alternative food services in the wake of S&B Foods dissolving their contract with the school immediately. The contract termination was revealed to LBCC only two weeks ago and resulted in the closure of the...
LBCC professor may lose her job after alleged elbowing incident at commencement
Staff at Long Beach City College say they're worried one of their colleagues could be fired over accusations that a student was elbowed on stage at commencement. The post LBCC professor may lose her job after alleged elbowing incident at commencement appeared first on Long Beach Post.
pasadenanow.com
Maranatha’s TILE Lab Prepared to Spark Even Greater Creativity
Maranatha High School’s TILE Lab (Technology Integration Learning Environment) is geared up for an amazing school year! Miguel Almena, the school’s TILE Lab Coordinator, remarked, “We are very excited for what God has for us all this year, and we are excited to announce our new iMac Lab refresh! Inspired by the best of Apple. Transformed by the M1 chip. With this new upgrade, our students are able to work efficiently and produce best-in-class projects in record time.”
pasadenanow.com
Community Outreach, Impact Pasadena and Altadena “A Day of Acts of Kindness…”
This Saturday, September 10th, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., community churches and several organizations are coming together to offer expressions of love, care, kindness, and compassion. These expressions will be presented through distributions of food boxes and groceries, bottled water stations, toiletries, clothing, coffee stations, fresh produce boxes, health screenings, coffee stations, mental health support, physical activities, grilled hot dogs, and hamburgers, art and painting activities for children, Voter Registration, and several staff from the Pasadena Health Department.
pasadenanow.com
100 Years of Faith and Education
One of the oldest schools in the San Gabriel Valley is celebrating ten decades of education. Sierra Madre’s TK-8th grade St. Rita School, a part of St. Rita’s Catholic Parish, first opened its Baldwin Avenue campus back on September 10, 1922. A local congregation of The Sisters of...
lbccviking.com
An online petition has surfaced regarding an incident at the 2022 graduation ceremony
An online petition supporting LBCC’s part-time professor and counselor, Kashara Moore, claims a wrongful proposal of dismissal has been given after a visible dispute broke out onstage during the 2022 commencement ceremony between the professor and a student. The petition, created by LBCC faculty member Annahita Mahdavi West, states...
UTLA Blasts LAUSD's Latest Offer as `Insulting and Negligible'
United Teachers Los Angeles, the union representing about 34,000 employees in the Los Angeles Unified School District, blasted the district's latest contract proposal Friday as "insulting and negligible."
pasadenanow.com
New York Chicken and Gyro: Opening Doors and Giving Back
Lines began forming early Friday morning outside the newest location of New York Chicken and Gyro, where three Queens, New York brothers—Moe, Sam, Hafiz and their father Habib Mehirdel—opened their third location, on East Green Street in Pasadena. It didn’t hurt that the restaurant was celebrating its opening by offering free lunches to the first 100 customers in line.
coloradoboulevard.net
Wake and Late Leases Ground Floor of Pasadena’s Historic Star-News Building
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Los Angeles breakfast chain Wake and Late, the property’s second major new culinary tenant of 2022, signs 10-year lease of 12,000 square feet. By News Desk. Wake and Late Restaurants has leased nearly the entire 12,000-square-foot ground floor of the historic Pasadena Star-News building. The...
pasadenanow.com
We Get Letters | Special Education and PUSD: Correcting Some Misinformation
I must write to correct some misinformation in the recent Op/Ed by School Board Candidate Pat Amsbry, which appeared in. Mr. Amsbry, writing about an experience of 20 years ago, stated: “We researched all of the PUSD schools and made three attempts to lottery into a PUSD school for our son who was in first grade at the time and who needed an individual education plan (IEP). We were rejected all three times. Private school was the only option to accommodate our son’s special needs.” He declares “The PUSD option failed us.” The implication here is that one must “win a lottery” to become a PUSD student.
pasadenanow.com
National Non-Bank SBA Lender Opens Office in Pasadena to Better Serve Small Business Community
VelocitySBA, a non-bank lender licensed directly by the U.S. Small Business Administration to originate, fund and approve SBA loans to small businesses, has opened a new hub office in Pasadena. When asked about what types of businesses could immediately benefit from the SBA loan programs offered by VelocitySBA in Pasadena,...
pasadenanow.com
Two-Time Former City Manager Cynthia Kurtz Looks at ‘Pasadena Then and Now’
Cynthia Kurtz, former Pasadena City Manager turned former City Manager yet again, returned to familiar territory Wednesday to have lunch with more than fifty friends at the weekly meeting of the Pasadena Rotary Club. A longtime Pasadena resident, Kurtz was city manager for Pasadena from 1998 to 2008. In fact,...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadenans David and Lynn Angell, Killed in the Sept. 11 Terrorist Attacks, Remembered As A Kind, Loving and Generous Couple
After visiting Cape Cod, David and Lynn Angell of Pasadena decided to head back to Los Angeles early that Tuesday morning — Sept. 11, 2001 — on American Airlines Flight 11 out of Boston’s Logan International Airport. The couple was excited to be going back, with the...
pasadenanow.com
The Hauntington Breakfast is on Saturday, October 22
All Huntington Middle School (HMS) students and families are cordially invited to the Hauntington Breakfast on Saturday, October 22, 2022 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m!. The Disney Villains are coming! This fun filled morning will include a yummy pancake breakfast, exciting rides, attractions, and performances for all of our HMS students and families to enjoy. Proceeds from this PTA fundraiser directly benefit the children of Huntington Middle School.
LAUSD Students Haven't Taken State Tests Since Before The Pandemic. Here Are The New Scores
As expected, "kids who were at risk and in a fragile condition prior to the pandemic ... were the ones who lost most ground," said L.A. Unified's superintendent.
theavtimes.com
Homes 4 Families Rainbow Build in Palmdale on Sept. 17
PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale invites the community to join in the building of veteran homes while building the spirit of community, understanding and friendships, by participating in the 4th annual Rainbow Build. It’s happening on Saturday, Sept. 17, starting at 9 a.m., in the Palmdale Veteran Enriched...
californiaglobe.com
LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass’ Free USC Degree Has Landed Her In a Federal Corruption Case
Los Angeles Mayoral candidate and Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA) found herself in a growing scandal Thursday amid allegations that a corrupt former Dean of University of Southern California (USC) had given her a $95,000 scholarship in exchange for helping pass legislation for more federal funding. The dean in question, Marilyn...
