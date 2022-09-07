ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

coloradoboulevard.net

PUSD School Celebrates Name Change

Washington Middle School will never be the same. From now on, it will be known as Octavia E. Butler Magnet. The name change – evident by comparing their original mural and new logo – became official at a ceremony at the school on September 8. “This evening isn’t...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

EF Academy Opens 16-Acre Campus, Brings Unique Global Mission & Vision to Pasadena

After nearly five years of development and construction, EF Education First (EF), the world’s largest international education organization, is cutting the ribbon on EF International Academy in Pasadena. This unique private school will bring together more than 1,000 students from 75+ countries alongside hundreds of local high school students, creating a diverse global community with an academically rigorous high school degree program.
PASADENA, CA
lbccviking.com

Cafeteria crisis on LBCC's campus

Long Beach City College started off the 2022 fall semester with the added pressure to find alternative food services in the wake of S&B Foods dissolving their contract with the school immediately. The contract termination was revealed to LBCC only two weeks ago and resulted in the closure of the...
LONG BEACH, CA
pasadenanow.com

Maranatha's TILE Lab Prepared to Spark Even Greater Creativity

Maranatha High School’s TILE Lab (Technology Integration Learning Environment) is geared up for an amazing school year! Miguel Almena, the school’s TILE Lab Coordinator, remarked, “We are very excited for what God has for us all this year, and we are excited to announce our new iMac Lab refresh! Inspired by the best of Apple. Transformed by the M1 chip. With this new upgrade, our students are able to work efficiently and produce best-in-class projects in record time.”
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Community Outreach, Impact Pasadena and Altadena "A Day of Acts of Kindness…"

This Saturday, September 10th, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., community churches and several organizations are coming together to offer expressions of love, care, kindness, and compassion. These expressions will be presented through distributions of food boxes and groceries, bottled water stations, toiletries, clothing, coffee stations, fresh produce boxes, health screenings, coffee stations, mental health support, physical activities, grilled hot dogs, and hamburgers, art and painting activities for children, Voter Registration, and several staff from the Pasadena Health Department.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

100 Years of Faith and Education

One of the oldest schools in the San Gabriel Valley is celebrating ten decades of education. Sierra Madre’s TK-8th grade St. Rita School, a part of St. Rita’s Catholic Parish, first opened its Baldwin Avenue campus back on September 10, 1922. A local congregation of The Sisters of...
SIERRA MADRE, CA
pasadenanow.com

New York Chicken and Gyro: Opening Doors and Giving Back

Lines began forming early Friday morning outside the newest location of New York Chicken and Gyro, where three Queens, New York brothers—Moe, Sam, Hafiz and their father Habib Mehirdel—opened their third location, on East Green Street in Pasadena. It didn’t hurt that the restaurant was celebrating its opening by offering free lunches to the first 100 customers in line.
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Wake and Late Leases Ground Floor of Pasadena's Historic Star-News Building

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Los Angeles breakfast chain Wake and Late, the property’s second major new culinary tenant of 2022, signs 10-year lease of 12,000 square feet. By News Desk. Wake and Late Restaurants has leased nearly the entire 12,000-square-foot ground floor of the historic Pasadena Star-News building. The...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

We Get Letters | Special Education and PUSD: Correcting Some Misinformation

I must write to correct some misinformation in the recent Op/Ed by School Board Candidate Pat Amsbry, which appeared in. Mr. Amsbry, writing about an experience of 20 years ago, stated: “We researched all of the PUSD schools and made three attempts to lottery into a PUSD school for our son who was in first grade at the time and who needed an individual education plan (IEP). We were rejected all three times. Private school was the only option to accommodate our son’s special needs.” He declares “The PUSD option failed us.” The implication here is that one must “win a lottery” to become a PUSD student.
PASADENA, CA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
pasadenanow.com

The Hauntington Breakfast is on Saturday, October 22

All Huntington Middle School (HMS) students and families are cordially invited to the Hauntington Breakfast on Saturday, October 22, 2022 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m!. The Disney Villains are coming! This fun filled morning will include a yummy pancake breakfast, exciting rides, attractions, and performances for all of our HMS students and families to enjoy. Proceeds from this PTA fundraiser directly benefit the children of Huntington Middle School.
SAN MARINO, CA
theavtimes.com

Homes 4 Families Rainbow Build in Palmdale on Sept. 17

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale invites the community to join in the building of veteran homes while building the spirit of community, understanding and friendships, by participating in the 4th annual Rainbow Build. It’s happening on Saturday, Sept. 17, starting at 9 a.m., in the Palmdale Veteran Enriched...
PALMDALE, CA

