ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
NEWStalk 870

Inslee Banning Gas Powered Cars In Washington State

Everyone said it was maybe happening early this year but now Jay Inslee announced that Washington would follow California and ban gas powered cars. California just passed new laws that "represent a total ban on nonelectric vehicles" according to reports. Right after, Washington passed Bill 5811 that directs "the state Department of Ecology to adopt California’s emissions standards" and allowing for the new commitment announced by the Governor.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Inslee to Rescind Emergency Coronavirus Orders

(Olympia, WA) -- Washington Governor Jay Inslee says he will rescind the Coronavirus-related State of Emergency and all of the remaining COVID-19 emergency proclamations by October 31st. The Governor in a news conference in Olympia Thursday said “we’ve come a long way the past two years in developing the tools...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
State
Washington State
NEWStalk 870

Can a write-in candidate actually win?

The level of dissatisfaction in today's political climate is undeniably high. More and more it seems that voters are unhappy with their remaining options post primary and look for someone else to vote for......enter the write-in candidate. The odds are long. Washington State does not make it easy to run...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWStalk 870

Is Mount Hood in Oregon the Best Place for Star-Gazing?

Have you ever been to Mount Hood? I haven't. It sure looks beautiful!. My husband Jeff and I have been looking for places to go stargazing. I'm told that Mount Hood has some fantastic viewing spots to throw a blanket down and watch to our heart's content. I've done some looking online and it seems like a stargazer's paradise.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NEWStalk 870

9 Washington Restaurants Featured on TV That Have Permanently Closed

It is always a sad thing when a restaurant we love closes down in Washington. Sadness gets placed on top of sadness when it is a restaurant that has been featured on TV. We beam with pride when one of our Washington state restaurants get highlighted on television for their gastronomical prowess so it is with great sorrow to say a fare-thee-well goodbye to these 9 Washington restaurants that were featured on TV cooking shows.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy