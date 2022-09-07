Read full article on original website
Scuttlebutt / Calendar – Sept. 8, 2022
The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade has announced new financing options for small business owners across Colorado looking to start, restart or restructure a business. In partnership with eight lenders, the state will provide loans under $150,000 with “favorable terms and interest rates.” Lenders have been selected for abilities to work with business owners who live in rural areas, do not speak English, have never carried a loan, lack traditional assets to secure financing or have otherwise been unable to previously obtain a loan. A total of $31.35 million is available, learn more at oedit.colorado.gov/startup.
Letters – Sept. 8, 2022
We have been engaged with the range of responses to the article about our students’ experiences in Redstone on the Fourth of July. We appreciate the varying opinions on the piece and recognize that many members of the Redstone community felt that this piece unfairly depicted their hometown. As fellow residents of the Roaring Fork Valley, we personally enjoy visiting and recreating in and around Redstone and have only ever experienced a sense of safety and community while there. These positive experiences informed our decision to send 70 students of color to Redstone on that holiday and made the events of the day that much more shocking.
Bison lead the way with “A Call to Rewild”
In October 1871, U.S. Cavalry 1st Lt. George Smith Anderson, riding across the Kansas tallgrass prairie on his way to serve at Fort Lyon in Colorado, stopped to write a letter to his sweetheart, declaring, “I am safe in calling this a single herd [of bison], but it is impossible to approximate the millions that composed it. It took me six days on horseback to ride through it.”
Work in Progress – Sept. 8, 2022
Every day, my beautiful border collie Jack and I slowly walk up Red Mountain for our morning meditation. He smells the bushes and walks, stride for stride with me, as I recite the beautiful poem from Tich Nhat Hanh’s “Peace Is Every Step.”. He knows the drill. He...
Aspen council supports 2023 outdoor Belly Up concerts
The Aspen City Council voted during a special meeting on Tuesday to support a two-day community concert event in Rio Grande Park next year. Few details about the concert are solidified at this time, but it would be put on by Belly Up Aspen and include two nights of music — meaning Rio Grande Park would be closed for a minimum of four days. Belly Up originally submitted an application for a special event permit that would allow the concerts to take place on Feb. 24-25, but staff also asked the council to consider moving it to a date near the Fourth of July weekend.
CSP issues 11 speeding summons on I-70 in one night
Colorado State Patrol wrote 11 summons for people speeding through a construction zone on Interstate 70 in just a little over an hour.
Collaboration advances green building locally
Spearheaded by the Paris Climate Agreement’s goal to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, the Roaring Fork Valley is sprinting in the race to zero emissions with the help of international, federal, state, local and individual participation. Global emissions need to be cut in half by 2030 and be at net zero by 2050 to reach the science-based target. Therefore, governments and businesses are collaborating to implement, innovate and incentivize green building practices.
Getting by without GarCo animal control
It’s been more than a year since Garfield County (GarCo) has gone without an animal control (AC) unit. When it came to GarCo’s 2021 budget, the commissioners, faced with a hit in revenue, asked various departments to make cuts where each saw fit. The sheriff’s department set AC on its chopping block. When all was said and done, the three positions that made up GarCo’s AC unit were cut.
No Man’s Land Film Festival comes home
Grab your favorite outdoor adventure pal and don’t forget the trail mix, because on Friday, Sept. 16 No Man’s Land Film Festival is coming home to Carbondale. Hosted at the Crystal Theatre, doors open 15 minutes before showings at 5 and 7:30 p.m. “It feels really exciting to...
Vail residents turn out to back Town Council against Vail Resorts
A number of residents Tuesday came to town hall to show support for the Vail Town Council’s decision to acquire by condemnation a parcel in East Vail. The Vail Town Council kicks off every meeting with citizen participation, in which anyone can talk about anything that isn’t on that evening’s agenda. Those comments are usually brief, and cover a range of issues.
This Colorado City Has The Fastest-Growing Home Prices In The State
Stacker pinpointed the cities with the fastest growing home prices using data from Zillow.
Dogsitter cited for trespassing after pet shot and killed in Wolcott
Bellyache resident Stephen Katz asked for “the fullest extent of the law” in seeking retribution for the killing of a dog he was watching, according to an incident report released to the Vail Daily by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office late Wednesday. Katz was instead told that...
Private jet lands too soon in Aspen on Sunday, takes out FAA runway light
Four commercial flights to Aspen were canceled and another was delayed on Sunday night after a private jet that landed too early damaged a navigational light on the north end of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport runway. Airport Director Dan Bartholomew characterized the incident as “pretty minor.” Unlike four other incidents...
