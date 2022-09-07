ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

Road Closure - Burney Rd. between Misty View Blvd. and Ragus Lake Dr.

Sugar Land, Texas
 4 days ago

Burney Rd. between Misty View Blvd. and Ragus Lake Dr. will be closed beginning Sept. 16 through Sept. 18 for repairs. This will be a complete closure of north and southbound lanes, so residents are asked to follow detour signs along the road closure.

Residents are asked to be mindful of work crews, expect traffic delays, and when possible, avoid the area to prevent traffic congestion. Visit its.sugarlandtx.gov for more information on Sugar Land travel time data.

Sugar Land, Texas

Water Main Break - Williams Trace Blvd. and Highlands Dr.

The water line is repaired; however, one southbound lane of Williams Trace will remain closed through at least tomorrow, Sept. 2, while the pavement is repaired. Two center lanes of Williams Trace Blvd. at Highlands Dr. (one lane in each direction) are closed due to a water main break. Crews are excavating to locate the leak and will evaluate the damage. Repairs may necessitate an extended closure and the possible of additional lane closures. There is no disruption to residential or commercial water service at this time. Please avoid the area. For real-time traffic updates, visit its.sugarlandtx.gov.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Sugar Land, Texas

Lane Closures - Settlers Way between Mosby Dr. and Shawnee Dr.

The southbound lanes of Settlers Way between Mosby Dr. and Shawnee Dr. will be undergoing construction until further notice. The closures will occur during the day and one lane will remain open at all times. Residents are asked to be mindful of work crews, expect traffic delays, and when possible,...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Sugar Land, Texas

Sugar Land Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council Class Set for 2022-2023

Sugar Land, TX –Applications for the 2022-2023 Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council (MYAC) class opened on Sept. 6 at https://www.sugarlandtx.gov/volunteer. The monthly meetings will be held in-person at various city facilities. Interested students should submit completed applications by 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 27. MYAC empowers youth to become active...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Sugar Land, Texas

Closed on Labor Day

City offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day. Republic Services will be operating according to their normal collection schedules on Monday. For all non-emergency questions call 311 or 281-275-2900.
SUGAR LAND, TX
