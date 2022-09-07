Road Closure - Burney Rd. between Misty View Blvd. and Ragus Lake Dr.

Burney Rd. between Misty View Blvd. and Ragus Lake Dr. will be closed beginning Sept. 16 through Sept. 18 for repairs. This will be a complete closure of north and southbound lanes, so residents are asked to follow detour signs along the road closure.

Residents are asked to be mindful of work crews, expect traffic delays, and when possible, avoid the area to prevent traffic congestion. Visit its.sugarlandtx.gov for more information on Sugar Land travel time data.