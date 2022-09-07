Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder chargeshoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
The DNA Doe Project Identifies 20 Year Old RemainsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Liberty, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Choosing a family dentist in Humble, TXAnnie EdithHumble, TX
35-Year-Old Justin Thomas Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Brenham (Brenham, TX)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash in Brenham that killed a Washington County man. The crash was reported to have happened at around 10:45 p.m, on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
houstononthecheap.com
Chinatown Houston – Fun things to do, restaurants, shopping, massage & more!
With Asians beings one of the fastest growing ethnic groups in Houston, it’s no secret that Houston’s Chinatown is bursting at the seams with fun, affordable things to do. Originally located in East Downtown (EaDo), Chinatown has since shifted southwest and is now populated with Vietnamese, Indian, Pakistani, Chinese, Korean, and many more populations. To keep up with demand, businesses sprouted up all over Bellaire Blvd., leaving Houstonians with a diverse, exciting area to explore.
Community concerned over pile of belongings left in dead neighbor's yard
Action 13 explains how a woman's passing created a nuisance-level pile outside of her Kingwood home, and how neighbors acted to get it cleared.
hellowoodlands.com
Conroe Police Department implements Mounted Patrol Unit
The Conroe Police Department is proud to introduce its first Mounted Patrol Unit to the streets of Conroe. The unit will consist of four full-time police officers and a supervisor who will provide horse-back police patrol in neighborhoods, shopping centers, and the Downtown area. In addition to everyday patrols, the Mounted Officers will be an invaluable tool in the search of missing persons or rural area canvasing and bringing back that small-town feel to the community. The Mounted Unit will participate in community events and provide highly visible security for events like parades, park events, Downtown events, the Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival, the Montgomery County Fair, and National Night Out.
Currently missing people from Texas
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas EquuSearch Search and Recovery are committed to providing experienced, organized, and ethical volunteer search efforts for missing persons in the state of Texas. Here is a list of those on their website and Facebook currently missing from 2022. All photos of missing persons on this list can be found on the […]
Woodlands Online& LLC
Crime Stoppers of Houston Fugitive Friday - 9/09/22
HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
Train derailment in Sugar Land will have drivers taking detours
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A train derailment in Sugar Land could be causing you to make a detour, and it’s expected to be there through Friday. It happened at Highway 90 at Dairy Ashford. It appears a tree fell on the tracks, which may have led to the derailment.
mocomotive.com
Texas sheriff says fentanyl should be classified as weapon of mass destruction
(The Center Square) – Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson says the illicit drug fentanyl that’s pouring into Texas through the southern border should be labeled as a “weapon of mass destruction.” He told Fox News, “fentanyl is poison that’s being introduced to our country. The illicit manufacturing of…
New Buc-ee's car wash 'tunnel' in Baytown may scrub Katy facility as world's longest
It is unclear how long the Baytown car wash will be, but its competitor's location has the longest car wash tunnel spanning 255 feet, the largest in the world.
5 Houston-area amusement parks you need to visit at least once
These theme parks are perfect for a day trip or overnight adventure.
cw39.com
Harris County deputy accidently shoots himself in Magnolia home, deputies say
MAGNOLIA, Texas (CW39) — A Harris County deputy has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound at his home in Montgomery County on Thursday night. Montgomery County deputies got the call at 7:15 p.m. and say the off-duty deputy with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office was working on his gun at his parent’s home in the Clear Creek Forest subdivision in Magnolia when the gun discharged.
Major I-45 project at FM 518 begins Sept. 16
A major project at I-45 and FM 518 will begin Sept. 16, affecting traffic until the end of the year. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A major project at I-45 and FM 518 will begin Sept. 16, affecting traffic until the end of the year. According to a League City news release,...
Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital planning Tomball, Magnolia expansions
Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to expand its services in Tomball and Magnolia in 2023. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to double the size of its Tomball Primary Group clinic and open an emergency care center in Magnolia in a series of expansions expected to be completed in 2023, according to Stefanie Peeler, the senior communications specialist for the hospital.
mocomotive.com
Six celebrities you didn’t know hailed from The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Among the suburbs of Houston, one of Texas’ treasures resides as none other than The Woodlands Township. Home to a population of nearly 120,000 and rising, The Woodlands is best known for its nature, park trails, hospitality, and much more. Ranging from lively dining out and concerts at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, it’s also considered one of the most desirable places to live in the United States.
Fort Bend cop shares video of coyote jumping 6-foot fence near Houston
A coyote recently killed a pet in a nearby subdivision, Constable Chad Norvell said.
New Nostalgia Studio now open in Conroe
New Nostalgia Studio is now open in Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) New Nostalgia Studio opened Aug. 2 at 200 River Pointe Drive, Ste. 248, Conroe. The business offers services to repair VHS damages, and digitalize home movies and photos. 888-908-2857. https://newnostalgiastudio.com. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton joined Community Impact Newspaper in June 2022....
2 constables, 4 police chiefs and over 3,000 other Texans were members of Oath Keepers, report says
A recent analysis of Oath Keepers' leaked membership rolls found Texas had the most members of any state who worked as elected officials or law enforcement officers.
Click2Houston.com
Bunker-licious: This Katy-area property could be a prepper’s paradise
KATY, Texas – A sprawling property on the market for $12,500,000 in Katy has so much more than a house: a gazebo, ponds, barns and pastures. However, perhaps most interestingly, it has an underground space as well. The five-bedroom, four full and one half-bath house at 3550 Schlipf Road...
Riggy's West 10 semitrailer parking station will bring flagship stop to Katy, Brookshire
Riggy's West 10 boasts 326 semitrailer parking spaces and container storage as well as proximity to major distribution centers. The station will feature bathroom, shower and laundry facilities. (Courtesy Riggy's) A network of semitrailer parking and storage is extending into the Katy and Brookshire areas. Riggy’s West 10, a 19.14-acre...
