Montgomery County, TX

Conroe Police Department implements Mounted Patrol Unit

The Conroe Police Department is proud to introduce its first Mounted Patrol Unit to the streets of Conroe. The unit will consist of four full-time police officers and a supervisor who will provide horse-back police patrol in neighborhoods, shopping centers, and the Downtown area. In addition to everyday patrols, the Mounted Officers will be an invaluable tool in the search of missing persons or rural area canvasing and bringing back that small-town feel to the community. The Mounted Unit will participate in community events and provide highly visible security for events like parades, park events, Downtown events, the Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival, the Montgomery County Fair, and National Night Out.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital planning Tomball, Magnolia expansions

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to expand its services in Tomball and Magnolia in 2023. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to double the size of its Tomball Primary Group clinic and open an emergency care center in Magnolia in a series of expansions expected to be completed in 2023, according to Stefanie Peeler, the senior communications specialist for the hospital.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

New Nostalgia Studio now open in Conroe

New Nostalgia Studio is now open in Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) New Nostalgia Studio opened Aug. 2 at 200 River Pointe Drive, Ste. 248, Conroe. The business offers services to repair VHS damages, and digitalize home movies and photos. 888-908-2857. https://newnostalgiastudio.com. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton joined Community Impact Newspaper in June 2022....
CONROE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Currently missing people from Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas EquuSearch Search and Recovery are committed to providing experienced, organized, and ethical volunteer search efforts for missing persons in the state of Texas. Here is a list of those on their website and Facebook currently missing from 2022. All photos of missing persons on this list can be found on the […]
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH ON FM 1097

At 10:35 pm Thursday North Montgomery Fire and New Waverly Fire were dispatched to a reported crash with ejection on FM 1097 East just a very short distance from the Walker/Montgomery County line. Units arrived to find a Kia in the ditch of the westbound lane. The body of a male had been ejected and lying in the ditch on the eastbound side. The vehicle left the roadway, hit a culvert, and flipped end over end before rolling and ejecting the un-restrained driver. DPS investigated the crash as Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable provided traffic control. According to Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack, the 24-year-old-male who is possibly from Alvin was not wearing a seatbelt. Mack said if the seatbelt had been worn there was a good chance he would have survived. Judge Mack ordered the victim to be transported by Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kingwood.com

Humble Fire Department Now Offers a Single-Use Disposal System B

Humble Fire Department Now Offers a Single-Use Disposal System Box. Humble Fire Rescue has partnered with the Texas Department of Health and Human Services to provide a free and easy way to dispose of medication responsibly. Single-Use Disposal Systems (SUDS) are a convenient and environmentally-friendly way to dispose of unused...
HUMBLE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/09/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-09-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-06-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar releases statement on Harris County Judge Hidalgo’s efforts to defund law enforcement

Recently my office initiated an investigation into a complaint made by Harris County constables alleging that Harris County has acted to defund police, which violates Texas law and thereby reduces the constables’ ability to protect the lives and property of residents. My investigation complies with the statutory duties envisioned...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Teen girl found dead on side of Liberty County road identified

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Deputies have identified the 16-year-old girl found shot to death on the side of the road in Liberty County Sunday. The Liberty County Sheriff's Office identified her as Emily Rodriguez-Avila. Investigators said an autopsy was completed Tuesday but they'll are still waiting for complete results...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Six celebrities you didn’t know hailed from The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Among the suburbs of Houston, one of Texas’ treasures resides as none other than The Woodlands Township. Home to a population of nearly 120,000 and rising, The Woodlands is best known for its nature, park trails, hospitality, and much more. Ranging from lively dining out and concerts at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, it’s also considered one of the most desirable places to live in the United States.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigates Accidental Shooting in Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, TX -- On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at about 7:15 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Welfare Check at a residence in the 22000 block of Linden Lane in Magnolia, Texas. Deputies were informed a male sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was able to contact emergency services to report the incident. Law enforcement arrived, in addition to emergency personnel, who transported the male to a local hospital in stable condition.
MAGNOLIA, TX

