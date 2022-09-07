Users’ preferences are essentially taken into account when selecting the themes to be used on their devices. While Windows 11 has a more attractive display, you can still make your PC look better by using befitting themes. Moreover, the ability to sync settings like themes across all your devices is one of the useful features of Windows computers. For many users, syncing themes and other settings between their devices is a method for maintaining a consistent look and feel across all of the devices.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO