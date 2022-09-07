Read full article on original website
Strikethrough Shortcut for Google Docs, PowerPoint, Sticky Notes, Teams
In this post, we will discuss the keyboard shortcuts for strikethrough in different applications, including Microsoft PowerPoint, Google Docs, Sticky Notes, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft Outlook. A keyboard shortcut is a combination of keys on your keyboard that enables you to accomplish a task more quickly and efficiently when pressed together or in order. The Windows OS supports over 200 keyboard shortcuts, which can be categorized into general or application-specific keyboard shortcuts. The application-specific keyboard shortcuts allow you to carry out specific tasks in a particular application using a set of keys instead of using the mouse button clicks.
How to enable On-screen Keyboard in Kiosk mode in Windows 11/10
Kiosk mode is a unique feature in Windows that allows an establishment to keep running a single application. Most of the time, no keyboard is attached to the system, and everything works through the On Screen keyboard. However, if you cannot find it, read this post to find out how to enable an on-screen keyboard in Kiosk mode in Windows.
Temporary files not deleting in Windows 11/10
There might be many reasons for Temporary files not deleting in Windows 11/10. Windows creates temporary files for many things. It can be browsing, downloading Windows updates, and so on. Temporary files can consume hundreds of gigabytes of your computer’s memory, making the situation quite complex. Occasionally, temporary files should be removed; otherwise, they unnecessarily burden your computer storage, lowering your system’s overall performance. However, many have reported issues when removing the temporary files.
How to View and Clear Troubleshooting History in Windows 11/10
The Windows operating system ships with native troubleshooting packs you can run to fix issues with audio, video playback, Windows Update, internet connection, etc. If you want, you can add/remove Troubleshooters to Desktop Context Menu for quick access and easily run the utility when needed. In this post, we will walk you through the steps on how to view and clear Troubleshooting History in Windows 11/10.
How to use Draw tab in PowerPoint to draw on slides during a presentation
The Draw tab in Office allows users to make drawings in documents or slides. The Draw tab in PowerPoint allows you to make sketches with pen, pencil, and highlighters; it also has features to convert shapes, text, and math numbers and symbols to ink; it has features such as the Ruler and Lasso Select. The Draw Tab is available in Microsoft Word, OneNote, and PowerPoint.
How to use Text Extractor, Screen Ruler, Quick Accent in PowerToys
Microsoft has added three new features in PowerToys, namely, Screen ruler, Quick Accent, and Text Extractor. The PowerToys v0.62.0 is available on GitHub for download. In this article, we will see how to use Screen Ruler, Quick Accent, and Text Extractor in PowerToys. How to use Screen Ruler in PowerToys.
EXCEPTION_ON_INVALID_STACK screen on Windows 11
The BSOD (Black/ Blue Screen of Death) is an error screen displayed by the Windows OS when it encounters a fatal system error, causing the system to shut down or restart unexpectedly. Technically known as a Bug Check, a Kernel Error, or a Stop Error, the Black Screen often shares useful information such as the error code and error name that allows users and administrators to look into the scope of that specific error and fix it accordingly.
Alarms & Clock app not loading, opening or working on Windows 11/10
Alarms & Clock is a time management app for Windows with five key features: Alarms, World clocks, Timers, a Stopwatch, and Focus sessions. In this post, we provide the fixes you can apply if the Alarms & Clock app is not loading, opening, or working on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC.
How to Map Local Folder as Drive with letter in Windows 11
If you want to map a local folder as drive with letter in Windows 11, here is how you can do that. It is possible to do such things with the help of the Command Prompt and predefined command. This article explains the exact method along with the required command so that you can map any local folder with drive letter in Windows 11 as well as Windows 10.
How to set minimum width for Tabs in Google Chrome
If you are someone like me who opens a lot of time at once there is a high chance you will find it difficult to distinguish the opened tabs because of how shrank they are. Well, Google is well aware of this problem and has included an option to set a minimum width for tabs in Google Chrome. In this post, we are going to see how you can do the same.
Windows 11 Theme not syncing [Fixed]
Users’ preferences are essentially taken into account when selecting the themes to be used on their devices. While Windows 11 has a more attractive display, you can still make your PC look better by using befitting themes. Moreover, the ability to sync settings like themes across all your devices is one of the useful features of Windows computers. For many users, syncing themes and other settings between their devices is a method for maintaining a consistent look and feel across all of the devices.
How to search for files from the MS-DOS Command Prompt
MS-DOS or Microsoft Disk Operating System was the dominant operating system for Personal Computer throughout the 80s. MS-DOS is a non-graphical command line operating system. MS-DOS allows the user to navigate, open, and otherwise manipulate files on their computer from a command line instead of a Graphic User Interface (GUI) like Windows.
How to navigate between Excel worksheets using Command button
Did you know that you can use the VBA editor in Excel to navigate your worksheets by using the command button, which is a content control button? Content controls are individual controls that you can add and customize for use in templates, forms, and documents. So, individuals can create a link from the command button to a worksheet in your workbook. In this tutorial, we will explain how to use the Command button to navigate between worksheets in Excel.
How to turn ON SafeSearch in Google Search
Most users use Google, which is the most popular search engine, to search for their queries. By default, SafeSearch is OFF on the Google search engine. However, you can turn it ON to filter explicit search results on your system. We have explained the same in this article. How to...
Windows stuck in Dark Mode; How to get out of it?
If Windows is stuck in Dark mode, follow these suggestions to get out of it. Here we have elaborated on some common reasons why your Windows 11/10 PC might be stuck in Dark mode. You need to follow all these solutions according to the cause. Windows stuck in Dark Mode.
Change Cell Background Color in Excel with VBA Editor
Microsoft Excel is a program that is used worldwide by many people to do calculations and store data, but did you know that you can change the cell background with VBA Editor in Excel instead of using the Fill color feature or the Conditional Formatting feature? You can type codes in VBA Editor to change the cell colors in Excel.
Remote Desktop Printer redirection not working in Windows 11/10
If Remote Desktop Printer redirection is not working or Remote Desktop Session doesn’t show the Printer in Windows 11/10, here is how you can get rid of the issue. These solutions help you troubleshoot the problem by changing and checking a few settings on your computer. Remote Desktop Printer...
Purchase or Payment Failed in Oculus Store
A lot of users have complained that they are unable to purchase any item or make any payment in the Oculus Store. This issue is pretty common and has been causing trouble for a wide range of users. In this post, we will talk about the same and see what should be done if a Purchase or Payment Failed in Oculus Store.
