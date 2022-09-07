The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Humble Towing impound located at 24672 FM 1485, New Caney, TX 77357, 281-354-8697 on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 @ 9:45am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Published Date: September 7, 2022.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO