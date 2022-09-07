Read full article on original website
Lima woman recognized for her commitment to caring for her cousin's children
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - In an effort to keep her family together, a Lima woman stepped up to take care of her cousin's children. Natalie McGee accepted a proclamation from Allen County Commissioners recognizing her commitment to these two boys. September is Kinship Care Month which brings sight to the efforts that relatives who have made a commitment to keep children in a familiar place and near people they know when they can no longer stay in the home. Allen County Children Services has 144 children in the care of relatives and thanks McGee for her love of the boys.
Stressing safety helps, but remain vigilant
One thing that has constantly been stressed in this column is safety in whatever endeavor you might be pursuing. September is Tree Stand Safety Awareness Month and through the years the Tree Stand Safety Awareness Foundation (TSSA) has helped in drastically lowering the number of falls while hunting from a tree. Safety has been a concentrated effort across the outdoors and hunting industries. Because of that, the falls have declined. In the last four years, the estimated number of tree stand falls requiring emergency care has dropped 40%.
Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities shines spotlight on their hardworking employees
Employees at the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities were recognized for their hard work in the community. A staff in-service ceremony highlighted the work done by the agency in helping residents in the county, as well as outlining ways they can continue to provide care and services. Staff members were also recognized with awards for their service in the community. Organizers say that the event helps get new members up to speed, as well as highlight accomplishments over the past year.
West Ohio Food Bank to hold special hours
LIMA — The West Ohio Food Bank will have special hours this week. WOFB is normally open Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. This Thursday the food bank will be open from 8 a.m. to noon and on Friday the food bank will be open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to host the United Way Day of Caring. Volunteers from Mercy Health-St. Rita’s will assist the food bank with several projects.
WOCAP hopes to get dads more involved with kids in head start program
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The West Ohio Community Action Partnership is hoping to get dads more involved with their children enrolled in head start. The second session of head start begins on Monday, September 12th which includes some of the county locations where the program is offered. Administrators say they work with families and are focusing on how to get dads in the classroom with their children.
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
Downtown Lima, Inc. and ArtSpace/Lima will hold a free Art Walk event in downtown Lima. Participating locations include: Alter Ego Comics, ArtSpace/Lima, Beauty by Jill Salon & Spa, Citizen’s National Bank, Crankers Cycling, Hofeller, Hiatt & Clark, Joey’s Italian Subs, Metro Center Upscale Lofts, Old City Prime, Ohio Theatre, Our Town Roast, Purple Feet Wine Boutique, Rhodes State College, The 318, The Meeting Place, The Met, Veteran’s Memorial Civic & Convention Center, Vibe Coffeehouse and Wingate by Wyndham.
Pioneer Days celebrates its 150th year in style in Kalida
Kalida will be buzzing with activity as Pioneer Days makes its return to the area. The event also celebrates a major milestone, 150 years of bringing fun and more. A milestone that leads the state of Ohio when it comes to an overall event.
Plenty of pre-registration spots available for Friday distribution says WOFB
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The West Ohio Food Bank says there are still plenty of pre-registration spots available for this Friday's distribution. This Friday is the United Way Day of Caring and the food bank is having a drive-through distribution. Due to supply chain issues as well as USDA cancellations, this may be the only pre-registration distribution this month. People are encouraged to sign up now to get a time slot.
Buckeye Paws brings some happiness and smiles to OSU Lima students and faculty
Students, faculty, and staff at Ohio State Lima received some top-notch quality time with man's best friend!. Friday, Brienne the yellow lab and Violet Mae the Bichon Frisé from the certified therapy dog program "Buckeye Paws" visited OSU Lima to bring some unconditional love. The Buckeye Paws program was developed prior to COVID-19 to promote mental and emotional well-being for health care providers at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and began one week before COVID-related restrictions began in March 2020. In March of this year, Buckeye Paws was expanded to provide mental health support to all students, faculty, and staff throughout the Ohio State University, and the response has been incredibly positive.
Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities to close Friday, holding in-service
LIMA — The Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities will be closed for an all-staff in-service on Friday, September 9, 2022. The in-service day will cover all the annual requirements for providing developmental disabilities services. In addition, the in-service will honor the employees for the important services delivered in Lima/Allen County. Two annual employee awards and service awards for 20 and 25 years of services will also be presented.
Lima City Schools and Downtown Lima, Inc. announce "Like a BOSS" initiative
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima City School District and Downtown Lima Inc. are teaming up with a new program to get the community to come out and see what they both have to offer. The "Like a BOSS" is short for Bring On the Spartan Spirit. Organizers hope the program will encourage more visitors to school events and downtown businesses by giving members of the public and district an incentive to come out to participating events. To get started, reach out to the school to get a Spartan pride yard sign.
Fran DeWine reads to Wapakoneta students while promoting Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - Ohio's First Lady promoted the Imagination Library to kids in Wapakoneta. Fran DeWine read to kids at Wapakoneta Elementary School a book titled "Coat of Many Colors". The book tells a story about Dolly Parton and her coat that was made for her when she was in school. The First Lady Spoke on the importance of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, and how it has helped prepare kids to start their academic careers.
Lima’s Lincoln Park Railroad Exhibit open house, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022
Press Release from Wayne York: From 1 to 3 pm this Sunday, there will be an OPEN HOUSE at Lima’s Lincoln Park Railroad Exhibit, one block northwest of Lima Memorial Hospital. Volunteers will be stationed to assist with your visit. Lima’s amazing railroad heritage is featured at Lincoln Park...
Lima City Schools Homecoming Week to include community pep rally, bonfire & parade
Press Release from the Lima City Schools: Lima Senior High School will celebrate Homecoming week with several activities for students, staff and the community. The week will begin with an All Fall Sports Community Pep Rally and Bonfire at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, beginning in the Lima Senior Gymnasium. This is a new addition to Homecoming Week and the community is invited to participate.
Neighborhood grant program accepting applications
LIMA — The City of Lima Department of Housing and Neighborhoods is now accepting applications for the annual 2022 City of Lima Neighborhood Matching Grant program. The program will allow neighborhood organizations to conduct City enhancement projects. Applicants must begin their project by Oct. 17 and complete the project by April 17. Neighborhood Associations recognized by the City of Lima in 2021 are eligible to apply regardless of size or organization budget. A total of $2,500 is available for this grant through the Department of Community General Fund.
Downtown Lima seeing many improvement projects coming to fruition
Downtown Lima seeing many improvement projects coming to fruition. The City of Lima has completed the roundabout and installed a new parking pattern in front of the courthouse that has now allowed Allen County Commissioners to approve maintenance projects outside the courthouse with the installation of a new retaining wall and new landscaping at the justice center. The Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center getting a new roof over the theatre atrium which was seeing a lot of water damage. Capital projects are always on the minds of commissioners.
Hardin County Grange Restaurant Back Again at the Hardin County Fair
Another staple of the Hardin County Fair is the Hardin County Grange Restaurant operating under the grandstand. Onetime Master of the State and Local Granges, Bob White said the church took over the operation after a church in Ridgeway gave up the restaurant, “Glen and Dora Flowers were the youth directors of the county then and they said ‘hey why don’t we take over that and each grange take a shift or whatever and we think we can do it,’ and so that’s when it started. And that’s been many years ago. I hate to say or guess how many years. I was pretty young, so I would say this part here is probably 50 or 60 years we’ve been doing this.”
Lima Municipal Court records
Daniel N. Edwards, 44, of Lima, found guilty of menacing*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 18 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of resisting arrest. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $150 fine. Sept. 2. Kadren Artis, 19, of Lima, found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 30 days jail. 27...
Reminisce: Generations of patient care from the St. Rita’s School of Nursing
LIMA — In May 1971, about 450 alumni from 14 states gathered in Lima for the 50th and final anniversary of the first graduating class of St. Rita’s School of Nursing. Twenty years later, some of the same alumni returned to mark the 70th anniversary of that first graduation ceremony and to reminisce about the rigors and rewards of their own days in the school.
One of the world’s wonders is passing through Paulding County
I have a love/hate relationship with this time of year. I love the cooling temperatures and the different feel the air has. The skies seem to be bluer, and the scent of fall is unmistakable. But I know what is to follow and of that, I am not a fan.
