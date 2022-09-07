Read full article on original website
1,700 students moving to different school district following Nash and Edgecombe de-merger
Rocky Mount, N.C. — After years of planning, the de-merger of the Nash and Edgecombe school districts is officially moving forward. The Edgecombe County Board of Commissioners voted to split the school districts down county lines during a meeting on Tuesday, initiating a shakeup of the area’s district maps for the first time in decades.
llnl.gov
LLNL hosts HBCU students, faculty in week-long outreach program
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) hosted a group of students and faculty from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) for a week in June to promote internships, job opportunities and career paths at LLNL. Judging from the group’s reaction and feedback, the inaugural week-long HBCU tour was a clear success...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Northampton school board approves HCC agreement
JACKSON – Adjustments to the annual joint agreement with Halifax Community College (HCC) will allow Northampton County Schools to redirect some funds for the upcoming school year. The resolution and joint agreement were approved by the Northampton County Board of Education at a special meeting held on Aug. 29....
peninsulachronicle.com
Aberdeen Gardens Celebrated In Documentary
HAMPTON—Aberdeen Gardens began as the first New Deal Planned Resettlement Community for African Americans under President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s Subsistence Homestead Project during the early 1930s following the Great Depression. Its development was initiated by Hampton Institute (now Hampton University) in 1934. It was the only New Deal community designed by a Black architect, Hillyard R. Robertson from Howard University, overseen by a Black supervisor, and built by Black laborers. Charles Duke, a Black architect, was named architect-in-charge to design and manage the construction of 158 brick houses on large lots and the Aberdeen Elementary School.
Mark Solesky named Chesapeake police chief
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake City Manager Christopher Price appointed Mark Solesky as the permanent police chief after serving in an acting role, the city announced Friday morning. Solesky brings over 35 years of service to the city, having served as acting chief since Kelvin Wright's retirement in July and,...
Man charged after gun found in backpack of 1st-grade student at Suffolk school
Suffolk Police responded to an incident Thursday involving a student with a weapon on the campus of Oakland Elementary in the 5000 block of Godwin Blvd.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia loses an icon in F. Woodrow Harris
The Emporia-Greensville community lost an icon at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday when F. Woodrow (Woody) Harris died suddenly in his home. "He's always been a straight shooter," Emporia City Manager William Johnson said. "He was an upfront kind of guy — a great guy. He loved his city, and he loved his community. We lost a person of great integrity." My condolences to Carla and his family. He will be sorely missed."
thenewjournalandguide.com
Labor Day With Congressman Scott
After a two-year break due to COVID, the Labor Day Cookout hosted annually by U.S. Congressman Bobby Scott returned to his waterfront estate in Newport News. Over the years, the Cookout has become one of the premier political events in Virginia, serving as an unofficial kickoff for political campaigns leading up to November general elections. This year’s event was no different as hundreds of guests gathered on the lawn to cheer on Virginia’s political candidates and incumbents at the local, state and national levels.
The funny thing Queen Elizabeth asked this Virginia middle school student
Ainslie Jamerson was an 8th-grade student at Manchester Middle School when the Queen came to Richmond, Virginia.
Elementary school student found with weapon in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — A student was found with a weapon at an elementary school in Suffolk Thursday. According to the city, Suffolk police responded to Oakland Elementary after school administrators believed a student had a weapon on campus. School administrators searched the student and found the weapon, which was...
Man searches for birth parents from Newport News: 'I hope they're doing well, and I want them to know that I'm doing well'
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Wilmington, North Carolina man who is looking for birth parents from Newport News is getting a wave of support online. He knows this: He was born in the Virginia city on Aug. 16, 1992, and was adopted through Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia about two weeks later.
This Prince George teen is grateful to be alive. His message for other teens.
The special connection between father and son was nearly shattered on March 13 when Christian attempted to end his life.
Support Surges For Family Of NY Nursing Student Killed In Virginia House Party Shooting
Support was surging for the family of a student from New York who was shot and killed at a house party in Virginia Labor Day Weekend. Angelia Aracelis McKnight, a Harlem, NY native, was a second-year pre-nursing student at Norfolk State University. She and Zabre Miller, 25, both died in...
Pastor addresses hateful messages found in the neighborhood
Someone painted racial slurs and other hateful messages on fences surrounding new construction in the Blandford neighborhood of Petersburg.
2022 Pitt County Fair coming to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The fairgrounds are about to come back to life in Greenville. From September 20th-25th, the Pitt County Fair is coming to Greenville. The Pitt County Fair will feature rides, karaoke, live shows, bull ridings, helicopter rides, fire breather shows and food at the event. The upcoming fair will have agricultural exhibits […]
Aramark, ECU announce changes for ODU game after complaints in season opener
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University and Aramark Collegiate Hospitality have announced changes to the football gameday after complaints from last week’s season opener with NC State. In a memo that ECU Athletics shared this week, Aramark Regional Vice President Matt Rogers and ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said there would be changes […]
City of Norfolk Courthouse reopens after bomb threat
At 1:22 p.m., Norfolk police gave the all clear.
peninsulachronicle.com
Three-Property Portfolio Sold In Hampton Roads
NEWPORT NEWS-Three apartment complexes were collectively sold recently, including two in Newport News. On September 7, Berkadia announced the sale of the Ashton Portfolio, a three-property multifamily portfolio in the region. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Carolina BBQ to move into old Shoney’s building in Emporia
For three months, the former Shoney’s restaurant on West Atlantic St. has remained vacant, but it seems that it won’t be the case for much longer. A familiar restaurant — Carolina BBQ and Chicken — plans to take over the space, moving from its prior location on Skippers Road.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Enfield business owner reacts to recent small-town shakeups
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. — In recent weeks, the small town of Enfield has gotten a lot of attention after the mayor personally took down a Confederate monument that the town voted to remove. Racist letters were reportedly found on people’s driveways, and the police chief put in his two weeks’ notice.
