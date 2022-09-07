Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Ethereum Merge: What is ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ crypto event and why is it so controversial?
It is being billed as the biggest event in crypto’s history. On Tuesday, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency will begin a complete upheaval of its underlying technology, switching to a new system that will cut its electricity consumption by orders of magnitude. In doing so, the developers of Ethereum are taking the most radical action ever seen in the crypto space to address environmental concerns surrounding the technology that have arisen in recent years. Anticipation surrounding the transition, known as ‘the Merge’ has seen the price of Ethereum’s token ETH more than double over the last two months, outstripping its more...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Researcher Says Post Ethereum’s Merge, Bitcoin Could Be ‘Regulated Away’
Independent crypto researcher Kyle McDonald explained last Friday (September 2) why Bitcoin could get even more attention from regulators — due to its high energy consumption — after Ethereum’s Merge upgrade has been completed. Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge, which marks the Ethereum network’s...
What Is the Ethereum Merge? And What Does It Mean for Crypto Investors?
The crypto industry is getting excited for a big event known as "the Merge" — which proponents say could boost prices in the long run and significantly change the future of cryptocurrency. The Merge is an upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, the technology that fuels the second largest cryptocurrency...
Cryptocurrency Regulations: A Ruse Or An Essential To Decentralized Finance?
The concept of has been a controversial subject matter that crypto enthusiasts and regulators have debated and are still constantly discussing until now. Many wonder if DeFi could exist with regulations and remain tagged "decentralized." The premises of these debates aren't precisely far-fetched, as it could be said that crypto regulations might hinder innovations, going against the true essence of cryptocurrencies:
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
u.today
SHIB Payments May Be Available to 650 Million Users, Ripple’s Partner Launches Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and Canada: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
35 trillion SHIB swapped in last 24 hours as trading volume suddenly jumps 23%. To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories. Ripple's major partner in Latin America launches crypto remittances between Mexico and Canada. According to...
This Cryptocurrency Surged Ahead of Ethereum's Upcoming 'Merge.' Is Now the Time to Buy?
The long-anticipated transition of Ethereum's network is only days away.
dailyhodl.com
Arthur Hayes Says Ethereum Merge Could Trigger ‘Free Money’ Opportunity for Crypto Traders
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is detailing his outlook on the crypto landscape after the Ethereum (ETH) merge is executed. In a new interview on the Unchained Podcast, Hayes analyzes the potential success of a forked Ethereum token backed by proof-of-work miners whose business model will be abandoned once Ethereum moves on to proof-of-stake.
The Biggest Recent Cryptocurrency Hacks: What Is Behind Them?
Hackers managed to steal more than $320 million in wETH from Wormhole - a blockchain bridge that enables the transfer of funds between the two blockchains. In June 2022, the Harmony Horizon bridge was hacked which resulted in a massive loss of $100 million. The Ronin bridge that was used by Axie Infinity players to transfer assets between the Ronin network and the Ethereum blockchain was attacked by using private keys used to sign transactions. With them, hackers transferred funds from five of nine validator nodes on Ronin, hackers managed to escape with $622 million in ETH and USDC.
2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum
Solana and Avalanche have the potential to surpass Ethereum one day.
ApeCoin: Vote, Govern, and Transact Throughout the BAYC Ecosystem
It’s a BAYC world; we’re just living in it. And the ApeCoin is the native currency of the Bored Ape Yacht Club’s ever-growing universe. The creators of the second most popular and successful NFT collection released a governance and utility token… Or did they?. It’s a...
PETS・
DeFi's Opportunities and Dangers
Decentralized finance (DeFi) can be defined as an ecosystem of protocols, applications, investors and traders that use smart contracts to perform financial transactions in an open, permissionless and transparent way. The main quality of DeFi is, as the name suggests,” decentralization” There is no intermediary company standing between transactions to collect user data or to profit from transaction fees. DeFi uses cryptocurrencies instead of state-issued fiat money. This makes DeFi more flexible and interoperable compared to FinTech solutions.
The Magic of Altcoins: How do I Know if a Coin is Worthy of Attention?
Bitcoin accounts for almost half of the total cryptocurrency market capitalization, while ETH accounts for about a quarter of the market. The first altcoin was LightCoin, an offshoot of the Bitcoin blockchain in 2011, which is less energy intensive and faster than Bitcoin. An ICO works on the same principle: a start-up company seeks capital to expand its business, but investors get a stake in the venture. The promise of huge passive income is a lucrative target for cybercriminals. There are certain "red flags" in the crypto space that are signs of a possible scam.
The Future of Blockchain Beyond Cryptocurrency
According to a report by Statista, the global blockchain technology market will grow a great deal between 2017 to 2027. Today, this blog will cover different areas/industries where Blockchain is creating massive change. In 2022, it is not surprising to see that banks and Fintech companies have started adopting blockchain technology to make their daily tasks more advanced and accessible. With the integration of blockchain solutions in the voting system, the money spent on holding voting all across the country will also be eliminated, thus saving money for infrastructure.
Top Reasons to Farm on NEAR Protocol
The number of blockchains that developers can build on is growing every single day, each with their own distinct features and capabilities. So why do we think farming on NEAR is the best choice? Well, no matter what perspective you use the blockchain comes out on top — in this article, we’ll explore the concrete reasons why.
Integrating BSC Tokens Into Your Crypto Project
Binance and the BNB Chain (BSC) have grown in popularity tremendously both in the eyes of developers as well as users. If you have ever used Binance or just want to implement a cryptocurrency that follows the BEP-20 token standard and is a part of the BNB Chain (BSC), we have created a step-by-step guide as to how you can create and integrate a BNB Chain token to any project.
Are Autonomous Smart Contracts the Future of Blockchain Technology?
Blockchain technology has permeated the modern world and is radically transforming the financial ecosystem. Inspired by the dream of a decentralized and democratized method of dealing with financial services (to prevent recurrent overexertion and even outright malpractices by centralized financial institutions), blockchain technology has evidently made giant strides over the last couple of decades.
What Advantage Do Programmable NFTs Bring to Users?
Talking about Programmable NFTs with Raunaq Vaisoha, Co-founder at Revise. Ishan Pandey: Hi Raunaq. Welcome to our series “Behind the Startup.” Please tell us about your background and the inspiration behind Revise?. Raunaq Vaisoha: I’m a second-time crypto entrepreneur and have been in the space since 2013. In...
Will Shiba Inu Benefit More From Ethereum's Upcoming Merge or Shibarium?
Shiba Inu has a few catalysts coming in the not-too-distant future.
