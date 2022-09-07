ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

15-year-old arrested for two armed robbery incidents in Normal

NORMAL (25 News Now) - A 15-year-old teen who formerly resided in Normal has been arrested for two separate alleged armed robbery incidents. Normal Police say the first incident occurred on March 12 at the Indy Smoke Shop at 112 North St. in Normal, where a suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm and threatened the employee.
NORMAL, IL
Juvenile arrested for armed robbery and vehicle theft

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with multiple on-going robbery investigations in Peoria. On June 30th, Peoria Police were called to the 2400 block of North University on a report that a cab driver was robbed at gunpoint. Police say when they arrived,...
PEORIA, IL
Peoria, IL
Peoria, IL
Juvenile, already in custody, arrested for recent armed robberies

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria juvenile has been arrested in connection to two armed robberies that have happened in the last few months. Police say they interviewed a 17-year-old juvenile who was already in custody Wednesday, and investigators determined he was involved in the alleged armed robbery of a cab driver in late-June, during an incident starting on East Kansas.
PEORIA, IL
Man charged with Hate Crime for allegedly striking pedestrian with car

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is facing several charges, including a Hate Crime, after allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his car earlier in the week. Peoria Police say it happened August 22 on Northeast Adams Street in the North Valley. The male victim police did not otherwise identify...
Police Reports: September 9, 2022

At 7 p.m. on Sept. 5, a vehicle was reported stolen from a parking lot near W. Main Street. The vehicle was initially reported stolen in the afternoon, but East Peoria Police had run the vehicle’s license plate earlier in the morning. BUPD reached out to the department asking why the plate was run. East Peoria PD responded saying that it was a suspect of retail theft at a local Kroger.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Man goes to prison on lesser charge following alleged attempted murder

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man will go to prison for several years after pleading guilty in connection with a shooting last December. Court records indicate James Harris, 30, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. In exchange, Attempted Murder and Aggravated...
PEORIA, IL
Man charged with assaulting woman in Chillicothe

PEORIA, Ill. – A Chillicothe man has been indicted by a Peoria County grand jury on charges accusing him of assaulting a woman believed to be his wife. Court records indicate Chad Keedy, 48, is being charged with Domestic Battery, Aggravated Domestic Battery, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm Without a Valid FOID card.
Pekin man sentenced to 10 years for drug charges

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Cody Mammen of Pekin has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine. Mammen, 32, was indicted on March 15, 2022, and pleaded guilty on May 13, 2022. During the sentencing, the defense presented...
Man charged after stabbing, car accident

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man with an arrest history dating back to 1996 will be back in court later this month after being charged in connection to a car accident following a stabbing. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says Deandre Franklin, 44, was jailed Friday afternoon on several...
PEORIA, IL
Cause of death released for Saturday’s homicide victim

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has released the cause of death for the victim of Peoria’s latest homicide. According to a press release, 24-year-old Jamarion Lee died from multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. According to Peoria police, officers responded to a shooting on...
PEORIA, IL

