Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hoiabc.com
15-year-old arrested for two armed robbery incidents in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - A 15-year-old teen who formerly resided in Normal has been arrested for two separate alleged armed robbery incidents. Normal Police say the first incident occurred on March 12 at the Indy Smoke Shop at 112 North St. in Normal, where a suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm and threatened the employee.
Central Illinois Proud
Teen arrested after being tied to multiple armed robberies in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A 15-year-old is in the McLean County Juvenile Detention Facility after they were accused of committing two separate armed robberies in Normal. The first robbery happened on March 12 at the Indy Smoke Shop located at 112 North St. Police said the suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm, and threatened the employee. The suspect then stole products from throughout the store before fleeing.
1470 WMBD
Bond set for man accused of Thursday shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Bond has been set at $500,000 in the case of a Peoria man who allegedly opened fire Thursday afternoon, injuring a juvenile girl. Peoria County Court records indicate a judge Friday also scheduled an arraignment hearing for Jay’vion Lee, 22, for October 6. Police arrested...
25newsnow.com
Juvenile arrested for armed robbery and vehicle theft
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with multiple on-going robbery investigations in Peoria. On June 30th, Peoria Police were called to the 2400 block of North University on a report that a cab driver was robbed at gunpoint. Police say when they arrived,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1470 WMBD
Man arrested after argument on drug charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A report of “family trouble” called in to Peoria Police resulted in a man being arrested on felony drug charges. Peoria Police say they went to the home on Beacon Street in the North Valley just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, on reports of an argument between a man and woman.
1470 WMBD
Juvenile, already in custody, arrested for recent armed robberies
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria juvenile has been arrested in connection to two armed robberies that have happened in the last few months. Police say they interviewed a 17-year-old juvenile who was already in custody Wednesday, and investigators determined he was involved in the alleged armed robbery of a cab driver in late-June, during an incident starting on East Kansas.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Man arrested for shooting teen Thursday
UPDATE (3:48 p.m.) — A man was arrested for shooting a teenager in Peoria Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, 22-year-old Jay’vion D. Lee was arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon. Witnesses...
1470 WMBD
Man charged with Hate Crime for allegedly striking pedestrian with car
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is facing several charges, including a Hate Crime, after allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his car earlier in the week. Peoria Police say it happened August 22 on Northeast Adams Street in the North Valley. The male victim police did not otherwise identify...
RELATED PEOPLE
25newsnow.com
Bond set for man charged with Thursday shooting in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bond is set at $500,000 for the man charged in the City of Peoria’s recent shooting. 22-year-old Jay’vion Lee is charged with the shooting that left one young girl injured Thursday afternoon on South Western Avenue. Her injuries are considered non-life threatening. Witnesses...
bradleyscout.com
Police Reports: September 9, 2022
At 7 p.m. on Sept. 5, a vehicle was reported stolen from a parking lot near W. Main Street. The vehicle was initially reported stolen in the afternoon, but East Peoria Police had run the vehicle’s license plate earlier in the morning. BUPD reached out to the department asking why the plate was run. East Peoria PD responded saying that it was a suspect of retail theft at a local Kroger.
25newsnow.com
Peoria liquor store owner speaks out after attempted burglary
PEORIA (25 NEWS NOW) - Peoria Police reported around 3:30 on Wednesday morning four juveniles attempted to break into a Tequila Tia’s on North Prospect Rd. Owner Christell Frausto said she was alerted by the police of the attempted burglary. “Right away, I hopped on my cameras to see...
1470 WMBD
Man goes to prison on lesser charge following alleged attempted murder
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man will go to prison for several years after pleading guilty in connection with a shooting last December. Court records indicate James Harris, 30, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. In exchange, Attempted Murder and Aggravated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1470 WMBD
Police investigating early morning burglary
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are looking some juveniles who fled during a traffic stop after possibly committing an overnight burglary. Police say the traffic stop happened around 3:45 Wednesday morning near Prospect Road and McClure, when they noticed a group of juveniles in a stolen vehicle. After the...
wcbu.org
Suspect arrested after juvenile injured in early afternoon shooting on Peoria's South Side
Peoria police have arrested a suspect after a juvenile was shot on the city's South Side Thursday afternoon. Police responded to the 800 block of South Western Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. on a ShotSpotter report of 23 shots fired. The victim was shot in the back shoulder. She was...
1470 WMBD
Man charged with assaulting woman in Chillicothe
PEORIA, Ill. – A Chillicothe man has been indicted by a Peoria County grand jury on charges accusing him of assaulting a woman believed to be his wife. Court records indicate Chad Keedy, 48, is being charged with Domestic Battery, Aggravated Domestic Battery, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm Without a Valid FOID card.
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin man sentenced to 10 years for drug charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Cody Mammen of Pekin has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine. Mammen, 32, was indicted on March 15, 2022, and pleaded guilty on May 13, 2022. During the sentencing, the defense presented...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Illinois Proud
Multiple agencies investigating string of business burglaries in Peoria County
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are investigating a series of early morning business break-ins in Peoria County. Officers confirm at least four businesses were targets for burglary Wednesday morning. Surveillance footage shows four masked and hooded vandals smashing the windows of TequilaRia Wine and Spirits on North Prospect...
25newsnow.com
Man sentenced for role in December 2021 Peoria shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is sentenced to 30 months in prison for his role in a December 2021 shooting in Peoria. As part of a plea deal, James Harris was found guilty Wednesday of an unlawful possession of a weapon charge. Attempted murder and aggravated battery charges...
1470 WMBD
Man charged after stabbing, car accident
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man with an arrest history dating back to 1996 will be back in court later this month after being charged in connection to a car accident following a stabbing. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says Deandre Franklin, 44, was jailed Friday afternoon on several...
Central Illinois Proud
Cause of death released for Saturday’s homicide victim
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has released the cause of death for the victim of Peoria’s latest homicide. According to a press release, 24-year-old Jamarion Lee died from multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. According to Peoria police, officers responded to a shooting on...
Comments / 0