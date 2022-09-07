ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'We've had a week of hell': Adam Rickitt reveals he was conned out of £50,000 by scammers as he warns viewers during joint interview with wife Katy on GMB

By Joanna Crawley For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Adam Rickitt has spoken out on the horrifying bank fraud scam which saw swindlers take close to £50,000 out of his account.

The ex Coronation Street star appeared on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain with his GMB correspondent wife Katy Rickitt, where he revealed his 'panic' when he realised the money had gone.

Warning viewers about the sophisticated scam, Adam said he had got his money back, but insisted 'the system needs to catch up and be on a par with the scammers.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yrvDY_0hm98F1m00
Warning: Adam Rickitt has spoken to GMB with his wife Katy about the horrifying bank fraud scam which saw swindlers take close to £50,000 out of his account

Speaking from the couple's craft beer bottle shop in Cheshire with Katy by his side, Adam said: 'We lost £50,000, or just shy of that. The scary thing is that wasn't what they were aiming for.'

'They were aiming to empty our entire business account and it was purely by chance within this three hour process so I was able to spot that the money that I was told was never leaving our account had actually been left and it wasn't Barclay's I was speaking to.

GMB host Susanna Reid admitted 'I thought I would've fallen victim to that frankly. It was very persuasive, they induced a sense of panic in you that you had to act quickly and it occurred to me you did everything that you could to try and verify who these people were.'

Adam replied: 'Hand on heart - they are better at this than me, or the system will ever be.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yQG8j_0hm98F1m00
Panic: Speaking from the couple's craft beer bottle shop, Adam said: 'We lost £50,000, or just shy of that. The scary thing is that wasn't what they were aiming for.'

'They were ringing me from the Barclay's fraud line which I did check. I didn't know that you could ghost financial institutions.'

Explaining how the con works, Adam continued: 'It's where you have a number show up on your phone - an 0845 number - and I got a text from Barclay's and the number they called me from was the Barclays fraud line number and essentially it transpires hackers are now able to ghost peoples' number.'

'The most convincing thing was the fact that they knew too much about my account. They knew every single cash withdrawal we had made also.'

'Even if you engage with them for 30 seconds, you are in such a panic...The whole process when I was scammed took over three hours.'

He added, 'Barclays have been fantastic throughout this whole process. We got a call yesterday morning saying the funds had come back to us.

'Just because we've got our money back, that's not where this crime ends for me. I think more needs to be done.'

Susanna asked, 'Katy - you are an experienced correspondent, this is the sort of case you would normally be investigating on behalf of this programme and you find yourself investigating it at home. What is the definitive information you have to follow to stop being scammed?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kg9OE_0hm98F1m00
Duped: The ex-Coronation Street star first revealed he was a victim of bank fraud in an emotional Instagram video he posted on Friday

Katy said, 'We have pulled our hair out for the last seven days - he had three hours of hell, we went through everything with a fine toothed comb and the reason we wanted to come on today is to try and stop even one person from getting scammed.

'The only thing he feels he could have done is hung up the phone. This guy was his best friend, this guy was stopping him from getting defrauded allegedly, but it turned out he was the fraudster.'

'If your bank calls you, hang up and call the number on the back of your bank card… We want this to change for other people.'

Adam added, 'The system itself needs to catch up and come on a par with the scammers.'

The ex-Coronation Street star first revealed he was a victim of bank fraud in an emotional Instagram video he posted on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hp44S_0hm98F1m00
Can't believe it: The former pop star also shared a lengthy caption in which he expressed his shock that the robbers knew 'everything' about him

In the video, a tearful Adam remarked: 'They knew EVERYTHING about me.'

The soap actor admitted he could hardly look his wife Katy in the eye after being conned and said that though some people may 'laugh' at him, he wanted to warn others from making his mistake.

An authorised push payment (APP) scam is when someone willingly transfers money from their own banking account to a scammer's.

Scams can be highly sophisticated, with criminals posing as legitimate organisations such as banks, government bodies or the police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IgSHQ_0hm98F1m00
Tough: The star admitted he could hardly look his wife Katy (pictured) in the eye after being conned and warned others from making his mistake

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Prince Andrew was not 'worried by inhibitions' as he hugged his daughter and gestured to the crowd with 'empathetic praying hands' after memorial church service in Balmoral, says body language expert

Prince Andrew seemed 'less worried' by inhibitions than other senior members of the royal family who gathered in Balmoral today to pay tribute to the Queen, according to a body language expert. Her Majesty died at the Scottish estate on Thursday, aged 96, with a Buckingham Palace statement saying the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The Princess Royal's grief: Anne is teary-eyed as she is supported by her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall while looking at floral tributes to the Queen - after she was by her mother's bedside when she died

Princess Anne was teary-eyed today as she was supported by her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall while looking at floral tributes to the Queen. The Queen's only daughter, who was known to have a close relationship with the late monarch, was by her side when she died peacefully on Thursday aged 96 at Balmoral Castle.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pay tribute to the Queen by turning the front page of their website black - just like the online domains of the Royal Family and Kate and Prince William

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have paid tribute to the Queen by turning the front page of their website black. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch who was on the throne for 70 years, has died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace announced today. Following the sad news,...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Rickitt
Person
Susanna Reid
Daily Mail

How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death

One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Moment Prince William offers Queen Consort Camilla a steadying hand as she walks up steps in King Charles proclamation - signifying a new, warmer stage in the heir's relationship with his stepmother

This is the touching moment Prince William offers his stepmother Camilla, the Queen Consort, a guiding hand before she signed her husband's declaration. It marks a new era for the Prince of Wales and the Queen Consort after years of a difficult relationship while his mother Princess Diana split from Charles in 1992, and later divorce in 1996.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

A subtle nod to Diana? Charles ended his first address as King with Hamlet quote 'may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest' - lyrics famously sung at the funeral of the late princess

King Charles made a poignant reference to a song performed at Princess Diana's funeral as he paid tribute to his mother the Queen on Friday evening. The monarch recorded an address tonight in the Blue Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace, where Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II recorded some of her Christmas messages.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Gmb#Good Morning Britain#Scammers#Barclay
Daily Mail

How the feuding couples came together at Windsor: William was the 'leader' while Harry appeared 'anxious' as royals showed 'no signs of affection' during walkabout, body language expert claims

Prince William looked like the 'leader and instigator' as he was joined by his wife Kate Middleton, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a walkabout in Windsor today, a body language expert claimed, who says there were 'no signs of affection' during the meeting'. The Prince...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Emotional Camilla is seen for the first time since becoming Queen Consort as she rises to the moment to support her husband King Charles III - after the Queen endorsed her use of the title in the final months of her life

An emotional-looking Camilla, elevated to Queen Consort following the death of the Queen at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, was pictured looking deep in thought as she left the Scottish royal residence this morning. Following yesterday's historic announcement that the Queen had died at the age of 96, King Charles III...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

‘At least Grannie is with great grandpa now’: ‘Tearful’ Princess of Wales reveals son Prince Louis’s sweet tribute to great-grandmother the Queen while meeting with crowds outside Windsor Castle

A 'tearful' Princess of Wales has revealed Prince Louis’s sweet tribute to his great-grandmother the Queen. Prince William and Harry, along with their wives Kate and Meghan Markle, went on a 40-minute walkabout at Windsor Castle inspecting the sea of floral tributes this evening. Among the crowd on the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Female online fashion entrepreneur, 20, kicked pregnant woman in the stomach in missing dog row after downing cocktails at Queen's Platinum Jubilee street party

An online fashion entrepreneur kicked a pregnant woman in the stomach during a fight about a missing dog following a Queen's Platinum Jubilee street party in Middlesbrough. Businesswoman Paige Smith, 20, had been drinking cocktails at the party on June 2 to celebrate 70 years of the Queen's reign when she began arguing with two women about a missing dog.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

King Charles says he wants 'to express my love for Harry and Meghan' as he extends olive branch to the US-based prince and his wife

King Charles III extended an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his first address to Britain and the world as monarch. The new Sovereign, who became King the moment that his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away yesterday afternoon at Balmoral Castle aged 96, said he wished to 'express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas' - in a move likely to be regarded by royal commentators as a bid to finally draw a line under the tumult of recent years.
U.K.
Daily Mail

BBC are blasted for 'poor error of judgement' after pair were spotted taking photos on their phones in background as emotional Huw Edwards announces Queen's death to the nation

As BBC presenter Huw Edwards delivered the sombre news of Queen Elizabeth II's tragic death, two newsroom staff appeared to be taking photos in the background. The moment sparked outrage among viewers who said the commotion was both distracting and insensitive. Edwards, 61, has received widespread praise for his sensitive...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Prince Andrew tells crowds 'we've been allowed a day, now we start the process of handing her on': Duke of York clasps his hands together, waves and bows after rushing to comfort his crying daughters in animated display outside church service for Queen

Prince Andrew comforted his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie and waved to crowds in an emotional display at Balmoral this afternoon. The Duke of York, who is now eighth in line to the throne, led the senior royals as they attended a private ceremony for the Queen. He put his arm...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Ex-England footballer Trevor Sinclair sparks outrage by saying 'black and brown' people should not mourn the Queen because 'racism has been allowed to thrive' in Britain since the 1960s

Former England footballer Trevor Sinclair has received huge backlash on social media after claiming that 'black and brown' people should not mourn the Queen's passing as she allowed racism to 'thrive' during her reign. Buckingham Palace announced the Queen's death on Thursday evening, leading to sporting stars from across the...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

588K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy