"Listen to Your Art" with the Las Cruces Museum of Art

The next “Listen to Your Art” lecture with the Museum of Art will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 on Zoom.

Lisa Miller will present “Clara Peeters and the Art of Still-life.” Please use the following link, meeting ID, and passcode to access the lecture on Zoom.

Lisa Miller is a Professor of Art and Faculty Coordinator at El Paso Community College, Transmountain Campus. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Arts from Purdue University and a Master of Fine Arts in Painting from New Mexico State University.

Ms. Miller's previous teaching appointments include being Adjunct Art Faculty members at New Mexico State University and Doña Ana Community College. She was also a Museum Curator and Museum School Instructor for the Branigan Cultural Center.

Ms. Miller's artwork has been featured in local and regional exhibitions across Texas and New Mexico.

Clara Peeters was a Flemish still-life painter from Antwerp, Belgium, who worked in both the Spanish Netherlands and Dutch Republic during the early 17th century. She is the best-known female Flemish artist of this era and one of the few women artists working professionally in 17th century Europe, despite restrictions on women's access to artistic training and membership in guilds. Peeters specialized in still-life paintings focusing on breakfast pieces and banquet pieces.

