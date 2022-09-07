ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Cal OES Expands Prepositioning of Firefighting and Rescue Resources, Personnel as Tropical Storm Kay Raises Flood Concerns

In advance of potential flash flooding from heavy rainfall and/or mud flows in burn scar areas resulting from Tropical Storm Kay, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has strategically prepositioned augmentation resources for rapid lifesaving response and support in Imperial, San Bernardino, San Diego, Riverside and Orange counties including the following:
DWR Announces $6 Million to Support Desalination Projects

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – As California faces a hotter, drier future and ongoing extreme drought conditions, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) is offering $6 million in financial assistance to support desalination projects that will help develop new sources of local water supplies in California. Funded by Proposition 1, the...
Attorney General Bonta Warns Against Illegal Price Gouging Following Governor’s Emergency Declaration in Riverside, El Dorado, and Placer Counties

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued a consumer alert following the Governor’s declaration of a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire and for El Dorado and Placer counties due to the Mosquito Fire. These fires have threatened multiple communities and forced tens of thousands of evacuations since they began earlier this week. In today’s alert, Attorney General Bonta reminds all Californians that price gouging during a state of emergency is illegal under Penal Code Section 396. Californians who believe they have been the victim of price gouging should report it to their local authorities or to the Attorney General at oag.ca.gov/report.
As Record Heat Wave Continues, Governor Newsom Signs Legislation to Protect Californians from Extreme Heat

As the record-setting heat wave across the western U.S. continues, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed legislation to help protect Californians from more frequent and severe heat waves driven by climate change. The legislation builds on California’s Extreme Heat Action Plan released earlier this year, an all-of-government strategy to strengthen the state’s resilience and mitigate the health, economic and ecological impacts of extreme heat, which fall disproportionately on the most vulnerable Californians.
Governor Newsom Proclaims State of Emergency in Riverside, El Dorado and Placer Counties Due to Fires

Amid continued dangerous fire weather, Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire and for El Dorado and Placer counties due to the Mosquito Fire. The Fairview Fire has burned more than 19,000 acres and caused civilian fatalities. Both fires are threatening multiple communities and critical infrastructure, forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Groundwater Users Can Now Review Fee Information Online

Groundwater users in the Petaluma Valley, Santa Rosa Plain and Sonoma Valley basins can now review annual fee information online through the Groundwater User Information Data Exchange (GUIDE) program. GUIDE is a service of Sonoma County’s groundwater sustainability agencies (GSAs). The program allows groundwater users to review estimated or actual...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
San Ramon Receives Helen Putnam Award 2022

The League of California Cities announced yesterday that Contra Costa County and 19 area cities and towns, including the City of San Ramon, received the esteemed 2022 Helen Putnam Award for Excellence in Intergovernmental Collaboration for the development of the A3 Community Crisis Response initiative, which seeks to transform the region’s behavioral health care and emergency response system.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 9.9.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Melissa Gear, 45, of Elk Grove, has been appointed Deputy Director of Board and Bureau Relations at the Department of Consumer Affairs. Gear has been Chief Deputy Legislative Director at the Department of Insurance since 2014. She was a Legislative Advocate at the California State Teachers’ Retirement System from 2008 to 2014. Gear was a Legislative Coordinator and Fiscal Coordinator at the California Attorney General’s Office from 2005 to 2008. She was a Fiscal and Policy Analyst at the Legislative Analyst’s Office from 2003 to 2005. Gear was an Executive Fellow and Legislative Representative at the California Department of Education from 2002 to 2003. She is a Nehemiah Emerging Leaders Program Senior Fellow. Gear earned a Master of Public Health and Administration degree from New York University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $140,016. Gear is a Democrat.
