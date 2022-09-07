SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Melissa Gear, 45, of Elk Grove, has been appointed Deputy Director of Board and Bureau Relations at the Department of Consumer Affairs. Gear has been Chief Deputy Legislative Director at the Department of Insurance since 2014. She was a Legislative Advocate at the California State Teachers’ Retirement System from 2008 to 2014. Gear was a Legislative Coordinator and Fiscal Coordinator at the California Attorney General’s Office from 2005 to 2008. She was a Fiscal and Policy Analyst at the Legislative Analyst’s Office from 2003 to 2005. Gear was an Executive Fellow and Legislative Representative at the California Department of Education from 2002 to 2003. She is a Nehemiah Emerging Leaders Program Senior Fellow. Gear earned a Master of Public Health and Administration degree from New York University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $140,016. Gear is a Democrat.

