Houston, TX

Community Impact Houston

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital planning Tomball, Magnolia expansions

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to expand its services in Tomball and Magnolia in 2023. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to double the size of its Tomball Primary Group clinic and open an emergency care center in Magnolia in a series of expansions expected to be completed in 2023, according to Stefanie Peeler, the senior communications specialist for the hospital.
MAGNOLIA, TX
fox26houston.com

Program helps ex-prisoners find jobs, employers fill vacancies

HOUSTON - The labor shortage has prompted more businesses to become fair chance employers, hiring former prisoners. Job site Indeed reports listings open to ex-convicts have gone from 1% in 2018, to peaking at more than 3% this year. A Texas program that gives prisoners job training and coaching from...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Utility assistance available for households behind on power bills

HOUSTON - A tsunami of utility shutoffs is expected across the country, as millions of households have fallen behind on utility bills amid higher prices and the heatwave. 20 million households nationwide are behind on utility bills, by an average of $792, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

STEM Carnival free to the public this weekend

HOUSTON — When it comes to learning, you can never start your kids too early. One local mom is taking that to a whole new level. She and her kids love science and love sharing about it, too. Now, they're about to give your family a chance to jump-start...
HOUSTON, TX
multihousingnews.com

Casoro Group Sells Houston Asset

The Quinn South at Westchase recently underwent several value-add improvements. Casoro Group has sold The Quinn South at Westchase, a 368-unit value-add multifamily community in Houston. The buyer was Namma Group Investment, according to Yardi Matrix data. The property is subject to a $31.1 million loan from Arbor Realty Trust,...
HOUSTON, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Hot Texas housing market cooling off

After the pandemic drove Texas home prices to new heights, it seems the housing market is starting to cool off as there are now more homes for sale in Texas than at any time since Fall 2020, the Texas Tribune reported on Labor Day. Overall home sales in Texas have...
TEXAS STATE
doingmoretoday.com

Application Deadline Nearing for ICCC Houston Program

HOUSTON, Texas – Aug. 29, 2022 – The application deadline is quickly approaching for Houston-area entrepreneurs to take part in a high-impact, tuition-free training program designed to help take their companies to the next level. Mayor Sylvester Turner and Regions Bank are bringing back Inner City Capital Connections...
HOUSTON, TX
multihousingnews.com

Houston Community Lands $11M Refi

Greystone secured the Fannie Mae DUS loan for the 224-unit community. Greystone has arranged an $11 million Fannie Mae DUS refinancing loan for Broadway Park Apartments, a 224-unit multifamily community in Houston, with Bolder Capital acting as debt broker. According to Yardi Matrix, Shahda Investments is the owner of the property.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Landlords raising rent to market rates. Here's how to avoid it.

HOUSTON — Rent has gone up for millions of people nationwide after a two-year break during the pandemic. A mom and her children are desperate for a new place to live all because of a rent hike. It's part of a growing trend where landlords fix up their buildings and charge much higher rents.
HOUSTON, TX
pearland.com

Pearland Area Events This Weekend

FRIDAY EVENTS - SEP 9TH:. Have some fun at Scotty's with a live DJ and Karaoke!. * Saturdays at Scotty's Saloon w/Live Music at 8pm. Come out to Scotty's on Saturdays for delicious food, yummy drinks, and fun music!. * Chance for Hope Foundation. Run for charity and get in...
PEARLAND, TX
gotodestinations.com

The Most Essential Breakfast in Houston TX

A good breakfast spot can make or break your entire day. You wouldn’t want to start your day with a lackluster meal, right? Finding those tried-and-tested breakfast and brunch spots is essential in a new city. And we’re here to help you with that. Plus, a good brunch...
HOUSTON, TX
Austin Chronicle

Day Trips: Lucky Land, Houston

Chinese-themed gardens guarded by thousands of terra-cotta soldiers. Lucky Land in Houston takes you on a journey to China through an outdoor museum. It's a fun garden of pandas, Buddhas, monster robot art, martial arts, and terra-cotta soldiers. It was the terra-cotta soldiers that brought me to the park among...
HOUSTON, TX
News Channel 25

2 Texas men arrested for dental fraud scheme totaling $7 million

HOUSTON — Two Houston men both employed in dentistry were arrested for their roles in a healthcare fraud scheme totaling almost $7 million in false charges, officials said. Ifeanyi Ndubisi Ozoh and Rene Fernandez Gaviola of Houston both worked at Floss Family Dental Care as a manager and operator, respectively, when they filed false claims to Medicaid for various dental services that were never performed.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston woman warns others after saying she was tracked by AirPods

HOUSTON — A Houston-area woman is warning others after she said her location was tracked for hours by an Apple AirPod headphone, which uses Bluetooth technology. Apple admits on its website that it has gotten reports of criminals using AirPods and AirTags maliciously, but said they’re working with law enforcement to try to combat it.
HOUSTON, TX

