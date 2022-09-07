Read full article on original website
Suspect shot by Houston Police Officer after a vehicle pursuit in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder chargeshoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
City of Houston pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth IIhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Did This Billionaire Kill Himself To Avoid Prison?Jeffery MacHouston, TX
Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital planning Tomball, Magnolia expansions
Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to expand its services in Tomball and Magnolia in 2023. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to double the size of its Tomball Primary Group clinic and open an emergency care center in Magnolia in a series of expansions expected to be completed in 2023, according to Stefanie Peeler, the senior communications specialist for the hospital.
fox26houston.com
Program helps ex-prisoners find jobs, employers fill vacancies
HOUSTON - The labor shortage has prompted more businesses to become fair chance employers, hiring former prisoners. Job site Indeed reports listings open to ex-convicts have gone from 1% in 2018, to peaking at more than 3% this year. A Texas program that gives prisoners job training and coaching from...
fox26houston.com
Utility assistance available for households behind on power bills
HOUSTON - A tsunami of utility shutoffs is expected across the country, as millions of households have fallen behind on utility bills amid higher prices and the heatwave. 20 million households nationwide are behind on utility bills, by an average of $792, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association.
STEM Carnival free to the public this weekend
HOUSTON — When it comes to learning, you can never start your kids too early. One local mom is taking that to a whole new level. She and her kids love science and love sharing about it, too. Now, they're about to give your family a chance to jump-start...
multihousingnews.com
Casoro Group Sells Houston Asset
The Quinn South at Westchase recently underwent several value-add improvements. Casoro Group has sold The Quinn South at Westchase, a 368-unit value-add multifamily community in Houston. The buyer was Namma Group Investment, according to Yardi Matrix data. The property is subject to a $31.1 million loan from Arbor Realty Trust,...
Wells Fargo Offers Zero Down Payment for Houston Residents
Buying a home in the minority community has been hard, especially for families in Houston and Harris County. Banks have provided unfair lending practices targeting this group. Recently, the Kinder Institute at Rice University wrote:
lavacacountytoday.com
Hot Texas housing market cooling off
After the pandemic drove Texas home prices to new heights, it seems the housing market is starting to cool off as there are now more homes for sale in Texas than at any time since Fall 2020, the Texas Tribune reported on Labor Day. Overall home sales in Texas have...
doingmoretoday.com
Application Deadline Nearing for ICCC Houston Program
HOUSTON, Texas – Aug. 29, 2022 – The application deadline is quickly approaching for Houston-area entrepreneurs to take part in a high-impact, tuition-free training program designed to help take their companies to the next level. Mayor Sylvester Turner and Regions Bank are bringing back Inner City Capital Connections...
multihousingnews.com
Houston Community Lands $11M Refi
Greystone secured the Fannie Mae DUS loan for the 224-unit community. Greystone has arranged an $11 million Fannie Mae DUS refinancing loan for Broadway Park Apartments, a 224-unit multifamily community in Houston, with Bolder Capital acting as debt broker. According to Yardi Matrix, Shahda Investments is the owner of the property.
ABC13's weekly virtual job fair features jobs and ways to get into 'earn while you learn' programs
The latest jobs report shows there are double the amount of jobs available for unemployed people, and we have a way to land one of the positions quickly.
KHOU
Landlords raising rent to market rates. Here's how to avoid it.
HOUSTON — Rent has gone up for millions of people nationwide after a two-year break during the pandemic. A mom and her children are desperate for a new place to live all because of a rent hike. It's part of a growing trend where landlords fix up their buildings and charge much higher rents.
Eat of the Week: Smoked oxtails served only on Thursdays
Ray's BBQ Shack on Old Spanish Trail serves this barbecue special once a week.
pearland.com
Pearland Area Events This Weekend
FRIDAY EVENTS - SEP 9TH:. Have some fun at Scotty's with a live DJ and Karaoke!. * Saturdays at Scotty's Saloon w/Live Music at 8pm. Come out to Scotty's on Saturdays for delicious food, yummy drinks, and fun music!. * Chance for Hope Foundation. Run for charity and get in...
gotodestinations.com
The Most Essential Breakfast in Houston TX
A good breakfast spot can make or break your entire day. You wouldn’t want to start your day with a lackluster meal, right? Finding those tried-and-tested breakfast and brunch spots is essential in a new city. And we’re here to help you with that. Plus, a good brunch...
Breaking News: Infant Stolen During Carjacking in Houston
UPDATED: Deputies in Harris County were desperately searching for a 6-month-old baby boy who was left unattended in the backseat in north Houston this morning. Thankfully he has been found safe. Around 5 am this morning a man stopped at a gas station near Farm to Market road 1960 to...
Click2Houston.com
FOUND: UT student, Houston native reported missing was listed as Jane Doe at children’s hospital, nurse says
AUSTIN, Texas – A Houston family says their loved one who was reported missing has been located after a nurse said that she had been listed as a Jane Doe at a children’s hospital a few days ago. According to family members, Aliayae Haynes was last seen in...
Austin Chronicle
Day Trips: Lucky Land, Houston
Chinese-themed gardens guarded by thousands of terra-cotta soldiers. Lucky Land in Houston takes you on a journey to China through an outdoor museum. It's a fun garden of pandas, Buddhas, monster robot art, martial arts, and terra-cotta soldiers. It was the terra-cotta soldiers that brought me to the park among...
News Channel 25
2 Texas men arrested for dental fraud scheme totaling $7 million
HOUSTON — Two Houston men both employed in dentistry were arrested for their roles in a healthcare fraud scheme totaling almost $7 million in false charges, officials said. Ifeanyi Ndubisi Ozoh and Rene Fernandez Gaviola of Houston both worked at Floss Family Dental Care as a manager and operator, respectively, when they filed false claims to Medicaid for various dental services that were never performed.
Houston woman warns others after saying she was tracked by AirPods
HOUSTON — A Houston-area woman is warning others after she said her location was tracked for hours by an Apple AirPod headphone, which uses Bluetooth technology. Apple admits on its website that it has gotten reports of criminals using AirPods and AirTags maliciously, but said they’re working with law enforcement to try to combat it.
Click2Houston.com
Suspicious package found at downtown Houston building was no threat to public, police say
HOUSTON – Several streets in downtown Houston were temporarily shut down Wednesday as police investigated a suspicious package found at a building. The Wells Fargo Building in the 1000 block of Louisiana, where the package was found, was also evacuated, according to Houston police. The intersections of Lamar at...
