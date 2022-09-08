ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whoopi Goldberg Slams Racist 'House Of Dragons' Fans During Episode Of 'The View': 'Get A Job'

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OvT24_0hm93ip200
@theview/youtube

Winter is coming — for racist TV viewers!

Following the premieres of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and HBO’s highly anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off , House of the Dragon , iconic comic Whoopi Goldberg has one piece of advice for fans upset by the series’ inclusion of People of Color: “get a job.”

In a recent episode of The View , Goldberg elaborated on the absurdity of this racially charged backlash, explaining that unlike the mystical fantasy creatures featured throughout the series, People of Color are very, very real.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VkS2H_0hm93ip200
@theview/youtube

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and [the] Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon , are both massive hits but they don’t exist in the real world,” the EGOT winner explained on Tuesday, September 6, adding that “dragons” and “hobbits” are also fictitious beings.

READY FOR HER EXIT? WHOOPI GOLDBERG APPEARS TO SNUB EXCITED AUDIENCE AS RUMORS SWIRL SHE'S LEAVING 'THE VIEW'

“And there are critics who are saying they were too ‘woke’ by adding diverse characters,” the star continued. “Are you telling me Black people can’t be fake people too? I don’t know if there’s like a hobbit club, or there’s going to be protests, but what is wrong with y’all?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OWaPf_0hm93ip200
'House of Dragon' HBO

The star concluded her statement with a pointed message at those upset with the series’ casting. “All of y’all who have problems because there are Black hobbits… Get a job!” she said. “Get a job! Go find yourself, because you are focused on the wrong stuff.”

NEVER ENDING DRAMA! ALL OF THE RUMORED CHANGES CURRENTLY GOING DOWN AT 'THE VIEW': PHOTOS

Goldberg wasn’t the only one baffled by the outcry, as her costar Sunny Hostin expressed a similar frustration during the morning television segment .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NdFr0_0hm93ip200
'Lord of The Rings' series Amazon

“What I think is fascinating is like, dragons are okay — fire-breathing dragons — and people with white hair that are born like that when they’re little, and violet eyes, but the Black people in it is just a bridge too far for these folks,” Hostin explained .

Even some of the actors are perplexed by the situation, as during the HBO series’ premiere, House of the Dragon star ​​ Steve Toussaint spoke out against the alarming phenomenon.

“It seems to be very hard for people to swallow,” Toussaint , who plays Lord Corlys Velaryon in the new series, explained to Men’s Health last month. “They are happy with a dragon flying. They’re happy with white hair and violet-colored eyes, but a rich Black guy? That’s beyond the pale.”

Comments / 11

Linda Byrd
4d ago

Read the books. Oh by the way it seems when I watch television anymore that’s all I see is Black people in all commercials etc.

Reply(1)
6
D342
4d ago

omg it's a fricken book and or movie. leave it alone. don't like it don't read it or watch. Simple solution.

Reply
5
Barbara Chapman
4d ago

My lord these people label everything racist. I’m so tired of that word!! It has no meaning anymore

Reply
5
