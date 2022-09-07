ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo could become Man Utd ‘problem’ despite nailing cheerleading role on bench at Arsenal, fears Stam

By Jake Lambourne
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED legend Jaap Stam fears Cristiano Ronaldo may "become a problem" due to his new role under Erik ten Hag.

The 37-year-old has started just once from six Premier League games this season, with the striker yet to get on the score sheet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EF98V_0hm92imp00
Cristiano Ronaldo has been named on the Manchester United bench for the last four games Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ANScU_0hm92imp00
Ronaldo is yet to open his account for the new season despite featuring in all six matches Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pEVpj_0hm92imp00
Jaap Stam is unsure whether Ronaldo "will be a problem" for United if his situation doesn't change Credit: AP

His rustiness was there for all to see when he messed up a skill move twice in the warm-up before Sunday's 3-1 win over Arsenal.

Despite failing to secure a move away from Old Trafford in the summer, Ronaldo was all smiles when Antony broke the deadlock against the Gunners.

Fans also praised the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner for his leadership as he encouraged his team-mates after Bukayo Saka equalised.

Commenting on the Portugal international, former centre-back Stam has declared that while he looks to be having a positive influence, he is not sure how long Ronaldo will be happy for.

Speaking exclusively to SunSport on behalf of bet365 about Ronaldo's role under Ten Hag, Stam said: "I don't know if he will become a problem.

"I think Cristiano is a fantastic player. He's still a quality player, great goal scorer.

"He came in after pre-season not being fit enough and the manager's making decisions, using players who are fit and ready to start.

"Also, in terms of how he wants to play and the intensity of player, but Ronaldo is a player who wants to play every game.

CASINO SPECIAL - BEST NEW CUSTOMER SIGN UP DEALS

"I don't think he's the type of player who has his quality and has achieved what he has on the pitch to be happy sitting on the bench, so he's going to show himself and push the others to perform.

"Having someone like him around is great for the squad and the manager.

"I was at the game against Arsenal and from the sidelines it looks like Ronaldo is having a positive influence on the players from the bench, before the game, during it, more or less now he's settled with his role and how the team are doing.

"I can't believe he's agreeing with the role he has now and is happy with it.

"A player of his stature and how he is as a man, he'll be knocking on the manager's door. He's a great professional so eventually he'll get his goals for the team."

Stam then went on to state he views Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes as being the two main leaders in United's dressing room as he failed to mention club captain Harry Maguire.

He remarked: "If you look at the team, it looks like Bruno is one of the leaders.

"You're still looking at Ronaldo too in terms of how he's acting - he's got a positive reaction when you see him on the pitch talking to players, giving confidence to players.

"With his quality, his experience and how people look at him, how players look at him, he's still a very important figure in the dressing room as well and being positive to the score, and helping them out even when he's not playing. I think Bruno is trying to do so.

"Even youngsters like our new players - like [Lisandro] Martinez coming in, and talking to players, and trying to bring confidence to players, and [Christian] Eriksen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WWJeD_0hm92imp00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VNcUS_0hm92imp00

"I don't know if he's a natural leader as well, he's got the experience of course.

"If you look at potential leaders for now, I would say that Bruno and Ronaldo are the two who have got a lot of influence in the dressing room."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Jaap Stam
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Harry Maguire
The Associated Press

Cologne urges fans to give evidence after violence in Nice

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — German soccer club Cologne has urged its fans to submit photos and videos to a police “evidence portal” to identify those responsible for violence at the Europa Conference League game in Nice. Thirty-two people were injured at Thursday’s match between Nice and Cologne...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Neymar hails 'genius' Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - but picks his former Barcelona and now PSG team-mate as 'the best in history'... as he also praises 'intelligent' Harry Kane and calls Jude Bellingham 'quality'

Neymar has used the same one word to describe both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - 'genius'. The 30-year-old PSG player was quizzed by DAZN to give one-word answers to describe some of football's biggest names. He used 'genius' three times in a row, first for the Argentine, then for...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'He looked every one of those 37 years': Liverpool legend Steve Nicol claims Cristiano Ronaldo is showing his age and says there was 'something missing' from the star's performance during Europa League defeat by Real Sociedad

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol blamed Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United's defeat to Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday evening and believes the legendary forward is showing his age. Ronaldo - in just his second start of the season - had plenty of chances against the Basque outfit but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Cheerleading#Manchester United#Old Trafford#Ballon D Or#Sunsport
Daily Mail

FIFA considering hosting 2023 Club World Cup in the United States... as America emerges as the front runner ahead of Abu Dhabi and China to host Real Madrid and other continental champions

As the global football calendar undergoes a crunch with the World Cup being held in November and December, FIFA continues to find a home for it's club version of the tournament. Reports from Spanish outlet AS say the United States is now the front runner to host the tournament after...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Agent reveals Napoli beat Juventus to Serie A defender

Kim Min-Jae was one of the most sought-after defenders in the last few seasons before he moved to Napoli this term. The South Korean had been doing exploits in China and attracted the attention of Tottenham. He eventually moved to Fenerbahce and had to be on the move again this...
SOCCER
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
727K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy