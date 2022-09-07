ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamespot

Sunday Gold

Gamespot

Kings and Catapults

Gamespot

Mario + Rabbids 2: Sparks Of Hope DLC Expansion Features Rayman And More

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope--the sequel to Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle--is slated to release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on October 20 and will feature plenty of new characters and a new, intergalactic story. But if that's not enough to pique your interest, Ubisoft has also unveiled a DLC roadmap for the upcoming strategy game featuring plenty of new characters and additional content.
Gamespot

Trust No Bunny

Gamespot

The Wraith of the Galaxy

Gamespot

Assassin's Creed Project Red Reveal & Details | Ubisoft Forward

Assassin's Creed Project Red Reveal & Details | Ubisoft Forward. After many requests from fans, Assassin's Creed is going to feudal Japan. Project Red is being helmed by the team responsible for Assassin's Creed Odyssey.
Gamespot

Ubisoft Forward

Assassin's Creed Project Hexe Reveal & Details | Ubisoft Forward. Following Baghdad and Japan, the mainline Assassin's Creed series seems to be going to the Holy Roman Empire during the witch trials, in a game described by executive producer Marc-Alexis Côté as "a very different type of Assassin's Creed game."
Gamespot

Assassin's Creed Mirage Trailer Sees Basim Transform From Thief To Hidden One

Following the official reveal of Assassin's Creed Mirage, Ubisoft has released a cinematic trailer for the upcoming game during its September Ubisoft Forward games showcase. The trailer depicts the journey of protagonist Basim Ibn Ishaq from young street thief to master assassin. In the trailer, we see that Basim was...
Gamespot

Skull and Bones: Gameplay Trailer

Mastering and customizing your ship is the first step towards ruling the seas as an infamous pirate captain. Experience Skull and Bones on PC in the Ubisoft Store, releasing November 8, 2022.
Gamespot

Party Friends

Gamespot

Enclosure 3-D

Gamespot

Pokemon Go Test Your Mettle Event To Highlight Steel-Types

Niantic has announced a new Pokemon Go event that will take place from September 16, 10 AM, to September 21, 8 PM local time. Players will have to battle against steel-type pokemon. Those in the Northern Hemisphere will encounter the Ultra Beast Kartana, while players in the Southern Hemisphere will encounter the Ultra Beast Celesteela.
Gamespot

Future Of Assassin's Creed: What Is Project Infinity?

Assassin's Creed executive producer Marc-Alexis Côté talks about Project Infinity, the upcoming hub portal for Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed series. Infinity is not a game. At its heart it is a next-generation hub that will be a gateway to all the future Assassin's Creed experiences. The central theme around which it is built is that of a DNA explore. An analogy I could take is just imagine we're taking the Animus and putting it on your desktop. Secondly, Infinity is where our meta-story will now live asynchr.
Gamespot

SCP : Secret Files

