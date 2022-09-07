Assassin’s Creed Mirage was finally revealed during Ubisoft Forward 2022, and it's hoping to take the franchise back to its roots in 2023. You’ll get to explore the streets of Baghdad as Basim Ibn, a member of an organization that serves as the backbone for the Assassin’s Brotherhood, and unlike recent entries, there’s no branching skill tree or various dialogue options in sight. The condensed experience is bound to pique the interest of longtime fans, and you’ll be glad to know that preorders for Assassin’s Creed Mirage are now live--and there’s even a bit of bonus content for those who reserve an early copy.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO