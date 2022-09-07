Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Project Red Reveal & Details | Ubisoft Forward
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Assassin's Creed Project Red Reveal & Details | Ubisoft Forward. After many requests from fans, Assassin's Creed is going to feudal Japan. Project Red is being helmed by the team responsible for Assassin's Creed Odyssey.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Beta Preload Begins Wednesday On PlayStation
It's a big week for Call of Duty, as Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer beta begins this Friday on PlayStation. Activision has now announced more specifics around the beta launch, including first details on pre-loading. Pre-loading will begin Wednesday, September 14 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET for PlayStation...
Gamespot
Skull And Bones Gets New Trailer, Info At Ubisoft Forward
Today during Ubisoft Forward, the publisher released a new trailer and shared new details on its long-in-development swashbuckling pirate game Skull and Bones. The trailer shows off more of Skull and Bones' world that is set during the golden age of piracy. It also touches upon a new feature surrounding smuggling networks, which are in-game trading networks for players to help build their infamy and renown in the pirate world. The trailer also spotlights Skull and Bones' ship-building and customization options, which look to be pretty extensive.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Perks And Modes Teased Ahead Of Beta
Activision is set to reveal Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer at the Call of Duty: Next event on September 15, but a few perks and modes have seemingly been teased in the latest promo clip for the event. Over the weekend, the official Call of Duty account tweeted out a short...
Gamespot
Cyberpunk 2077 Now Has An Official Modding Tool
Good news for modders of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red has announced that the game now has its own official modding tool to make things easier. Named REDmod, the tool is "dedicated to all Cyberpunk 2077 and modding enthusiasts" and is a free DLC that adds integrated support for installing and loading mods into the game. REDmod also provides tools that will help creators modify aspects of Cyberpunk 2077, including custom sounds, animations, scripts, and more.
Gamespot
Trackmania Is Finally Coming To Consoles, Including PS5 And Xbox Series X|S
After more than two years as a PC exclusive, Trackmania is coming to new platforms, Ubisoft announced as part of its Ubisoft Forward event. The latest game in the long-running series, simply called Trackmania, is headed to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Stadia, and Luna in early 2023, and with two key features in tow.
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Mirage Trailer Sees Basim Transform From Thief To Hidden One
Following the official reveal of Assassin's Creed Mirage, Ubisoft has released a cinematic trailer for the upcoming game during its September Ubisoft Forward games showcase. The trailer depicts the journey of protagonist Basim Ibn Ishaq from young street thief to master assassin. In the trailer, we see that Basim was...
Gamespot
Freedom Planet 2
Freedom Planet 2
Gamespot
Mario + Rabbids 2: Sparks Of Hope DLC Expansion Features Rayman And More
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope--the sequel to Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle--is slated to release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on October 20 and will feature plenty of new characters and a new, intergalactic story. But if that's not enough to pique your interest, Ubisoft has also unveiled a DLC roadmap for the upcoming strategy game featuring plenty of new characters and additional content.
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Mirage Preorders Available Now
Assassin’s Creed Mirage was finally revealed during Ubisoft Forward 2022, and it's hoping to take the franchise back to its roots in 2023. You’ll get to explore the streets of Baghdad as Basim Ibn, a member of an organization that serves as the backbone for the Assassin’s Brotherhood, and unlike recent entries, there’s no branching skill tree or various dialogue options in sight. The condensed experience is bound to pique the interest of longtime fans, and you’ll be glad to know that preorders for Assassin’s Creed Mirage are now live--and there’s even a bit of bonus content for those who reserve an early copy.
Gamespot
New Avatar: The Reckoning Gameplay Footage Is Full Of Dangerous Wildlife And Machines
Avatar: Reckoning, the MMORPG-shooter that will be exclusive to Android and iOS mobile devices, got a new gameplay reveal at Disney's D23 expo. During the video game showcase, developer Archosaur Games showed off the wild frontier of Pandora, character customization, and some of the weapon modifications that players will be able to try out.
Gamespot
The Division Resurgence Opens Registrations For Closed Beta Test
The Division Resurgence is opening registrations for its next phase of testing. As announced during the Ubisoft Forward presentation, you can register to try out the upcoming beta test for the mobile Division game now. The beta will begin Sunday, September 12. The next test for Resurgence will let you...
Gamespot
Dead Invaders: Modern War 3D
Dead Invaders: Modern War 3D
Gamespot
Nintendo Direct September 2022: How To Watch, Start Times, And What To Expect
After weeks of rumors and speculation, the next Nintendo Direct presentation has been confirmed for September 13 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. The September 13 Nintendo Direct will include "roughly 40 minutes" of new information, focusing on games coming to Nintendo Switch this winter. Nintendo has not announced any specific titles coming to the presentation.
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Roadmap Features 4 New Games, Including One Set In Feudal Japan
During the Future of Assassin's Creed portion of the September 2022 Ubisoft Forward, four brand new Assassin's Creed games were revealed. Ubisoft is working on two mobile games and two console/PC games for its Assassin's Creed franchise. Project Jade seems to be the game that's furthest along, given that it...
Gamespot
Ubisoft Forward
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Assassin's Creed Project Hexe Reveal & Details | Ubisoft Forward. Following Baghdad and Japan, the mainline Assassin's Creed series seems to be going to the Holy Roman Empire during the witch trials, in a game described by executive producer Marc-Alexis Côté as "a very different type of Assassin's Creed game."
Gamespot
Brawlhalla-vania: Simon Belmont & Alucard Reveal Trailer
Simon Belmont and Alucard Raise the Stakes in the New Brawlhalla-vania Event on October 19! Today, during the Ubisoft Forward digital conference, Ubisoft in collaboration with Konami Digital Entertainment, announced the latest Epic Crossover with characters Simon Belmont and Alucard, just in time for Halloween.
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Will Finally Conclude This Year With Final Expansion
Protagonist Eivor has had a lengthy journey throughout the course of Assassin's Creed Valhalla. In post-launch expansions, the Viking's travels have even gone beyond England, like to Ireland in Wrath of the Druids and France in The Siege of Paris. Now, about two years following Valhalla's launch, Eivor's adventure will finally conclude. Aptly named The Last Chapter, Valhalla's final narrative expansion launches in late 2022.
Gamespot
Future Of Assassin's Creed: What Is Project Infinity?
"Assassin's Creed executive producer Marc-Alexis Côté talks about Project Infinity, the upcoming hub portal for Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed series. Infinity is not a game. At its heart it is a next-generation hub that will be a gateway to all the future Assassin's Creed experiences. The central theme around which it is built is that of a DNA explore. An analogy I could take is just imagine we're taking the Animus and putting it on your desktop. Secondly, Infinity is where our meta-story will now live asynchr.
Gamespot
The Wraith of the Galaxy
The Wraith of the Galaxy
