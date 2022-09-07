Read full article on original website
Times-Online
Strengthen ND Invests Nearly $2.8M in Community Solutions across North Dakota
Minot, ND – Through its inaugural grantmaking round for the Creative Community Solutions grantmaking program, which is funded by the Bush Foundation, Strengthen ND has selected 10 organizations to receive $2,275,000 to develop, test, and spread community-driven solutions to some of the state’s most critical needs. “We couldn’t...
Times-Online
Adjutant General’s Statement on Death of a Guard Soldier
BISMARCK, N.D. — Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general, issued the following statement on the death of a North Dakota National Guard Soldier, Staff Sgt. Cody Cox of West Fargo, North Dakota.
Times-Online
First Cardiac Ready Acute Care Hospital in North Dakota
CHI Mercy Hospital - Valley City is proud to announce it is the first designated Acute Cardiac Ready facility in the state of North Dakota! This designation means that our hospital has shown we can take care of patients upon arrival to the best of the state’s standards, specifically when it comes to cardiac issues. We take this appointment very seriously since such a high number of our patients present to the hospital with cardiac symptoms and diagnoses. This means we can further care for the community and provide everyone the top-notch, excellent services that they deserve.
Times-Online
Increase of West Nile Virus cases reported in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has seen a rise in reported West Nile virus (WNV) cases in recent weeks. State health officials are reminding people to continue taking precautions against mosquito bites that can cause WNV infection.
Times-Online
Red Knights will tour the region in memory of 9/11 heroes
In honor of the heroic sacrifice of the brave firefighters who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001 in the destruction of the World Trade Center at the hands of Islamic terrorists, the local chapter of Red Knights of North Dakota Motorcycle club will be taking to the streets and touring the region.
Times-Online
Summer Good for Late Grouse, Partridge Hatches
With the completion of the roadside brood surveys for North Dakota’s upland game, and the sharptailed grouse and Hungarian partridge season opener set for this Saturday, hunters may find a better crop of younger grouse in comparison to 2021 and might likely encounter more Hungarian partridge in their walks this fall. North Dakota Game & Fish Department (NDG&F) Upland Game Management Supervisor Jesse Kolar suggests that while early nesting efforts by grouse may have been hampered by weather, both species likely produced more offspring later in the summer, under the vegetation and grass cover spurred by damp conditions in spring.
