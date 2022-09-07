Read full article on original website
Inslee Banning Gas Powered Cars In Washington State
Everyone said it was maybe happening early this year but now Jay Inslee announced that Washington would follow California and ban gas powered cars. California just passed new laws that "represent a total ban on nonelectric vehicles" according to reports. Right after, Washington passed Bill 5811 that directs "the state Department of Ecology to adopt California’s emissions standards" and allowing for the new commitment announced by the Governor.
Amid burnout, concern over special ed, Washington stands alone as only state with teachers on strike
Washington is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now (though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month). Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
Spokane leaders and organizations weigh in on Gov. Inslee's COVID-19 updates
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday's announcement from Governor Jay Inslee on the rollback of the last of his emergency COVID-19 orders already has Spokane leaders and organizations talking. Soon, vaccinations won’t be required for healthcare workers, educators and first responders unless an employer requires it. Former Spokane firefighters credit...
Washingtonians react to state of emergency ending
With Gov. Jay Inslee’s state of emergency coming to an end on Halloween, many throughout the state believe things are slowly returning to normal. “I work in bars, so it’s nice to see things going kinda back. I’m at a hotel bar, too. So, it’s like a lot more people are visiting the city. A lot more are comfortable sitting at bars,” bartender Vinnie Lerasle said.
Chronicle
As Gas Prices Drop, Here Are the Areas in Washington You Can Save at the Pump
Washington state is seeing gas prices decrease, although some counties still are dealing with prices above $5 a gallon. The United States gas price average has gone down in the last month, now averaging $3.76 a gallon instead of $4.21 in August, according to the American Automobile Association. Washington's state...
7 of The Most Depressing Cities In USA Surround The Tri-Cities
BILLINGS, MONTANA - #1 in the USA for depression at 31%. SPOKANE - SPOKANE VALLEY, WASHINGTON - #6 in USA for depression at 27%. SALEM, OREGON - #8 in the USA for depression at 25.9%. BOISE CITY, IDAHO - #14 in the USA for depression at 24.9%. PORTLAND, OREGON -...
Tri-City Herald
Wildfire smoke forces closure of mountain pass and other WA highways
Smoke from Washington wildfires is forcing the closure of U.S. 12 and state Route 123 near Mount Rainier National Park, the state Department of Transportation announced Friday afternoon. A red flag warning — when fire conditions are critical — has been issued for much of the state. Wildfires...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Washington State Department of Ecology proposes rules to phase out gas vehicles by 2035
The Washington Department of Ecology is proposing rules requiring all new light-duty cars and trucks sold in Washington to meet zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) standards by 2035. The department is accepting public comments on the proposed regulations through Oct. 19. According to a department news release, Washington will be one of...
Washington state leads country in car fatalities, according to study
Washington has the highest number of car fatalities than any other state this year, according to a recent study by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). This week, two DUI fatalities closed down State Route 101 and I-5 during morning rush hours. With the fatal crashes and DUI arrests on...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Washington liquor board shuts down beer, wine 'passports' from unlicensed vendors
(The Center Square) — The Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board is cracking down on beer and wine "passports" that include discounts of alcoholic beverages. These common marketing tools may not be distributed by associations or marketing firms without a license from the LCB. The problem with passport marketing promotions...
Inslee to Rescind Washington State's Remaining COVID-19 Emergency Orders and State of Emergency by October 31
OLYMPIA - On Thursday, Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced that he will rescind all remaining COVID-19 emergency proclamations and the state of emergency by October 31, 2022. Inslee first declared a statewide emergency in response to the pandemic on February 29, 2020. After October 31, vaccination requirements for health care...
Moose takes unscheduled dip in Washington state pool
CHATTAROY, Wash. — A moose that discovered some fruit in the backyard of a Washington state home took an unexpected dip in a pool on Wednesday. The female moose was foraging for food with her two calves in Spokane County and spotted some fruit trees, KXLY-TV reported. While attempting to pick off some tasty fruit, the moose fell into the pool, according to the television station.
Queen Elizabeth Once Visited Washington State, Can You Recall The Year?
Queen Elizabeth Has Only Been To Washington State One Time In 70 Years. In her amazing 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II only visited Washington State once in her lifetime. Do you recall the year?. The Royal Yacht Brittania Was Docked In Elliott Bay. I grew up enamored with the Royal...
Is Washington State’s #1 Party School Really a Surprise to Anyone?
Can You Name The #1 Party School In Washington State?. The school year has started and college students are headed back to class. You might be surprised that some incoming students might've picked their school totally based on the party atmosphere. Remember when Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade said in...
Evacuation orders in place for parts of southwest Washington due to wildfire danger
Lewis County Emergency Management has issued a Level 3 evacuation notice — meaning leave now — for the Goat Rocks, High Valley and Timberline areas due to dangerous wildfire conditions. Residents have been told to evacuate to White Pass High School. A Level 2 evacuation notice — be...
Parts of Washington experience worst air quality in the world, NWS says
SPOKANE, Wash. — As of Thursday night, parts of Washington state have some of the worst air quality in the entire world. Chelan, Wenatchee and the Methow Valley reached hazardous criteria due to wildfire smoke in the region. Multiple large wildfires north of region are the primary source of the smoke.
KXLY
Air quality alerts issued in Idaho, Washington for the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash.– Environmental officials in Washington and Idaho issued Air Quality Alerts around the Inland Northwest for this weekend. This is in anticipation of some quick changes in weather, more specifically shifting winds. Despite cooler weather than in recent weeks, low humidity is also expected Friday through Sunday which...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Environmental groups push to make bull kelp an endangered species
Environmental groups are pushing to make bull kelp an endangered species. Bull kelp is a seaweed that is an important habitat for fish and sea otters in the Puget Sound, similar to the importance of coral reefs in tropical waters. Cynthia Catton from the Department of Natural Resources says that...
It’s Official–OSPI Wants Free Meals for All K-12 Students
Chris Reykdal, the Superintendent of Public Instruction in WA state, basically wants to extend the current Federal free meal program that was in effect during COVID, except the state will foot the bill. OSPI introduces a proposal for free meals for all K-12 public school students in WA. During the...
U.S. Dept. of Housing & Urban Development releases Fair Market Rents
FMR's in Washington state for 2023 rose 10%.
102.7 KORD
