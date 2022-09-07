ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
98.3 The KEY

Inslee Banning Gas Powered Cars In Washington State

Everyone said it was maybe happening early this year but now Jay Inslee announced that Washington would follow California and ban gas powered cars. California just passed new laws that "represent a total ban on nonelectric vehicles" according to reports. Right after, Washington passed Bill 5811 that directs "the state Department of Ecology to adopt California’s emissions standards" and allowing for the new commitment announced by the Governor.
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM2

Spokane leaders and organizations weigh in on Gov. Inslee's COVID-19 updates

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday's announcement from Governor Jay Inslee on the rollback of the last of his emergency COVID-19 orders already has Spokane leaders and organizations talking. Soon, vaccinations won’t be required for healthcare workers, educators and first responders unless an employer requires it. Former Spokane firefighters credit...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
State
Washington State
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washingtonians react to state of emergency ending

With Gov. Jay Inslee’s state of emergency coming to an end on Halloween, many throughout the state believe things are slowly returning to normal. “I work in bars, so it’s nice to see things going kinda back. I’m at a hotel bar, too. So, it’s like a lot more people are visiting the city. A lot more are comfortable sitting at bars,” bartender Vinnie Lerasle said.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Moose takes unscheduled dip in Washington state pool

CHATTAROY, Wash. — A moose that discovered some fruit in the backyard of a Washington state home took an unexpected dip in a pool on Wednesday. The female moose was foraging for food with her two calves in Spokane County and spotted some fruit trees, KXLY-TV reported. While attempting to pick off some tasty fruit, the moose fell into the pool, according to the television station.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Murray camp calls Smiley ‘extremist’ for appearing at same event as Dinesh D’Souza

SPOKANE, Wash. — The general election is just under two months away, and Washington’s Senator candidates are in a fierce duel. Democratic incumbent Patty Murray and her supporters criticized her opponent Republican Tiffany Smiley for an appearance with Dinesh D’Souza, a man who continuously pushes conspiracies over the 2020 election. “Tiffany Smiley doing an event with a ‘big lie’ conspiracy...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
KXLY

Air quality alerts issued in Idaho, Washington for the weekend

SPOKANE, Wash.– Environmental officials in Washington and Idaho issued Air Quality Alerts around the Inland Northwest for this weekend. This is in anticipation of some quick changes in weather, more specifically shifting winds. Despite cooler weather than in recent weeks, low humidity is also expected Friday through Sunday which...
IDAHO STATE
beachconnection.net

Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns

(Portland, Oregon) – UPDATES: SPECIFIC AREAS OUTSIDE OF LINCOLN CITY SUBJECT TO SHUTOFF / BEACH FIRE BANS. SOUTH COAST ADDED TO REG FLAG WARNING - A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along all of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with some areas just outside of Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
LINCOLN CITY, OR
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy