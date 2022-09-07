Read full article on original website
Inslee Banning Gas Powered Cars In Washington State
Everyone said it was maybe happening early this year but now Jay Inslee announced that Washington would follow California and ban gas powered cars. California just passed new laws that "represent a total ban on nonelectric vehicles" according to reports. Right after, Washington passed Bill 5811 that directs "the state Department of Ecology to adopt California’s emissions standards" and allowing for the new commitment announced by the Governor.
Never Forget: Washington & Oregon 9/11 Memorials You Must Visit
In remembering 9/11 this weekend, there are multiple memorials in both Oregon and Washington State that are worth the short drive. Most of these memorials have actual pieces from the World Trade Center or the Pentagon. 9/11 World Trade Center Memorial Monument - Kennewick, Wa (website) Described on their website...
This Is The Richest School District In Washington
24/7 Wall St got curious and compiled a list of the wealthiest school district in every state.
Spokane leaders and organizations weigh in on Gov. Inslee's COVID-19 updates
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday's announcement from Governor Jay Inslee on the rollback of the last of his emergency COVID-19 orders already has Spokane leaders and organizations talking. Soon, vaccinations won’t be required for healthcare workers, educators and first responders unless an employer requires it. Former Spokane firefighters credit...
7 of The Most Depressing Cities In USA Surround The Tri-Cities
BILLINGS, MONTANA - #1 in the USA for depression at 31%. SPOKANE - SPOKANE VALLEY, WASHINGTON - #6 in USA for depression at 27%. SALEM, OREGON - #8 in the USA for depression at 25.9%. BOISE CITY, IDAHO - #14 in the USA for depression at 24.9%. PORTLAND, OREGON -...
Washingtonians react to state of emergency ending
With Gov. Jay Inslee’s state of emergency coming to an end on Halloween, many throughout the state believe things are slowly returning to normal. “I work in bars, so it’s nice to see things going kinda back. I’m at a hotel bar, too. So, it’s like a lot more people are visiting the city. A lot more are comfortable sitting at bars,” bartender Vinnie Lerasle said.
As Gas Prices Drop, Here Are the Areas in Washington You Can Save at the Pump
Washington state is seeing gas prices decrease, although some counties still are dealing with prices above $5 a gallon. The United States gas price average has gone down in the last month, now averaging $3.76 a gallon instead of $4.21 in August, according to the American Automobile Association. Washington's state...
Washington state leads country in car fatalities, according to study
Washington has the highest number of car fatalities than any other state this year, according to a recent study by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). This week, two DUI fatalities closed down State Route 101 and I-5 during morning rush hours. With the fatal crashes and DUI arrests on...
Moose takes unscheduled dip in Washington state pool
CHATTAROY, Wash. — A moose that discovered some fruit in the backyard of a Washington state home took an unexpected dip in a pool on Wednesday. The female moose was foraging for food with her two calves in Spokane County and spotted some fruit trees, KXLY-TV reported. While attempting to pick off some tasty fruit, the moose fell into the pool, according to the television station.
Is Washington State’s #1 Party School Really a Surprise to Anyone?
Can You Name The #1 Party School In Washington State?. The school year has started and college students are headed back to class. You might be surprised that some incoming students might've picked their school totally based on the party atmosphere. Remember when Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade said in...
Murray camp calls Smiley ‘extremist’ for appearing at same event as Dinesh D’Souza
SPOKANE, Wash. — The general election is just under two months away, and Washington’s Senator candidates are in a fierce duel. Democratic incumbent Patty Murray and her supporters criticized her opponent Republican Tiffany Smiley for an appearance with Dinesh D’Souza, a man who continuously pushes conspiracies over the 2020 election. “Tiffany Smiley doing an event with a ‘big lie’ conspiracy...
Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday
Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
Evacuation orders in place for parts of southwest Washington due to wildfire danger
Lewis County Emergency Management has issued a Level 3 evacuation notice — meaning leave now — for the Goat Rocks, High Valley and Timberline areas due to dangerous wildfire conditions. Residents have been told to evacuate to White Pass High School. A Level 2 evacuation notice — be...
Parts of Washington experience worst air quality in the world, NWS says
SPOKANE, Wash. — As of Thursday night, parts of Washington state have some of the worst air quality in the entire world. Chelan, Wenatchee and the Methow Valley reached hazardous criteria due to wildfire smoke in the region. Multiple large wildfires north of region are the primary source of the smoke.
Air quality alerts issued in Idaho, Washington for the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash.– Environmental officials in Washington and Idaho issued Air Quality Alerts around the Inland Northwest for this weekend. This is in anticipation of some quick changes in weather, more specifically shifting winds. Despite cooler weather than in recent weeks, low humidity is also expected Friday through Sunday which...
Pacific Power announces estimated shutoff times in 6 Oregon counties
As people prepare for Public Safety Power Shutoffs throughout the state due to heavy wind conditions, Pacific Power released estimates of when residents in certain areas should expect their power to be temporarily turned off.
Washington’s Largest School District Goes on Strike, Delaying Start of School for Thousands
Teachers of the largest school district in Washington are on strike on what should have been the first day of classes after rejecting a deal that would have kept them working in classrooms. The Seattle Education Association (SEA) could not come to an agreement with Seattle Public Schools (SPS), which...
It’s Official–OSPI Wants Free Meals for All K-12 Students
Chris Reykdal, the Superintendent of Public Instruction in WA state, basically wants to extend the current Federal free meal program that was in effect during COVID, except the state will foot the bill. OSPI introduces a proposal for free meals for all K-12 public school students in WA. During the...
Thurston County Commissioners Join Hundreds Outside DNR Office in Rally to Save Washington’s ‘Legacy Forests’
“We’ve got the whole world in our hands, we’ve got to save our forests and public lands,” sang the Raging Grannies outside the Department of Natural Resources building on the Capitol Campus in Olympia on Tuesday. “Pressure the DNR and make demands, we’ve got the forest in our hands.”
Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns
(Portland, Oregon) – UPDATES: SPECIFIC AREAS OUTSIDE OF LINCOLN CITY SUBJECT TO SHUTOFF / BEACH FIRE BANS. SOUTH COAST ADDED TO REG FLAG WARNING - A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along all of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with some areas just outside of Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
